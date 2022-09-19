Read full article on original website
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
americanmilitarynews.com
US bans these tech firms from building in China for 10 years
United States tech companies that receive federal funding from the Biden administration’s CHIPS and Science Act will be barred from building “advanced technology facilities” in China for 10 years, according to U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who spoke during a White House press conference on Tuesday. “Companies...
One of Biden’s Highest-Ranking Black Female Political Appointees Steps Down
Just one year after being tapped as one of the highest-ranking Black women in President Biden’s administration, Natalie Madeira Cofield has announced she is leaving her post as assistant administrator for the Office of Women’s Business Ownership, a division within the Small Business Administration (SBA). The former political...
The five bold actions needed from the White House food summit
The White House conference is a crucial opportunity for course correction.
ceoworld.biz
Strategic Communication: a crucial area of consulting
Strategic Communication is a process that organizations use to intentionally manage the relationships between them and their key publics. The goal of Strategic Communication is to influence how these publics think, feel, and behave toward the organization and its mission. Organizations use a variety of communication strategies to achieve their desired outcomes with key publics. The strategies used will vary depending on the nature of the organization and its relationships with its publics. Some common communication strategies used in Strategic Communication include:
Commerce Department Minority Business Development Agency Awards $4.7 Million To Boost Business Centers
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced its Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) has been awarded $4.72 million in federal funding to boost and expand its national network of business centers. The MBDA will use $2.62 million to help 26 existing business centers across the country boost their procurement services,...
Trailing Kemp in Georgia, Stacey Abrams Struggles for Support of Black Men
"Stacey Abrams doesn't have a Black man problem," said the founder of the Black Male Voter Project in Georgia. "The Democratic Party has a Black man problem."
AdWeek
Coalition Launches ‘Tear the Paper Ceiling’ to Lift up Those Without a Degree
Non-profit organizations the Ad Council and Opportunity@Work, alongside nearly 50 national organizations and companies, have launched the “Tear the Paper Ceiling” PSA campaign—calling on businesses and decision makers to remove the barriers blocking 50% of workers in the U.S. from accessing upward mobility. The PSAs encourage employers...
OriginClear Teams Up with Real Estate Leader for Off-Grid Housing
CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN ), the Clean Water Innovation Hub™, announces its collaboration with Inc. 500 real estate pioneer Ivan Anz to develop off-grid housing solutions. Ivan founded PhilanthroInvestors ™, which promotes human welfare while earning a financial return. This press release...
nonprofitquarterly.org
Greater Than the Sum of Its Parts: BCG’s Innovative Structure
This article is the second installment in our series co-produced by Bargaining for the Common Good and NPQ, titled Building a Movement for the Common Good. In this series, we learn how and why Bargaining for the Common Good (BCG) is the right strategy for our times of social crisis, featuring extreme wealth inequality and declining democracy as well as a renewed attention to labor organizing and mass uprisings for racial justice. The authors reflect on how the BCG strategy revives unions, builds new forms of collective power, and advances a multiracial movement championing racial, gender, climate, and economic justice that can take on 21st century capitalism.
How the CHIPS and Science act can revolutionize US tech diversity
The “science” half of the new law will generate significant social and economic advancement.
MSNBC
Are Black Men the Key to Stacey Abrams Becoming Georgia's Next Governor?
"The gap between Black men and Black women was the difference of 370,000 votes in Georgia, and so we do have to close that gap." Terrance Woodbury, Roland Martin, Cliff Albright and Tiffany Cross discuss the impact Black men can have on the Georgia elections.Sept. 17, 2022.
White House conference aims to end hunger, create national strategy
Food security advocates in the United States want an assortment of federal agencies to coordinate a national response that eliminates the root causes of a basic problem that affects the health of millions of people.
Goodie Nation and Partner Companies To Give Bulk of $5.3 Million to Black Tech Companies
A nonprofit that helps diverse founders is teaming with its partner companies to help mostly Black tech businesses gain $5.3 million in funding. For the third time since August 2020, $5 million will come from the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund that is uniting with Goodie Nation. Fifty Black startups this year received $100,000 unconditionally. Efforts from the Atlanta-based Goodie Nation helped Black founders obtain capital.
How the US can harness the possibilities of biotechnology
This fall marks the 50th anniversary of a fateful meeting at a deli in Hawaii where two scientists, both in town for a conference, collaborated over corned beef sandwiches on the idea that would give rise to the modern biotechnology industry, now with a global market share topping $1 trillion, according to one recent global analysis. The story of scientists Stanley Cohen and Herbert Boyer is a classic tale of American innovation. Their invention of an efficient, reliable method for gene transfer spawned a whole new sector of companies, whose products range from lifesaving drugs and disease resistant plants to climate-friendly fuels and materials.
SecurityScorecard Appoints Former U.S. National Intelligence Deputy Director and Cybersecurity Expert Susan M. Gordon to Board of Directors
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today announced that The Honorable Susan M. Gordon, former Principal Deputy Director of U.S. National Intelligence, has been appointed to its Board of Directors as an independent director. Gordon was the second-most senior intelligence official in the U.S., where she provided operational oversight of the agencies within the U.S. Intelligence Community, transforming how the community addressed emerging political, economic and national security trends. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005117/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Shift toward ‘Silicon Nation’ promotes resilience — for American defense, society and the economy
Since World War II, Washington has mainly looked West for the latest innovations. The urgency to boost wartime production spurred R&D efforts outside the Pentagon. In particular, the Defense Department turned to universities like Stanford, which housed a wealth of untapped knowledge. Soon home to many of the world’s leading...
Why Former Staff Members Might Be Your Greatest Brand Asset
To reach its potential, your employer brand strategy should lay the groundwork for a strong alumni community. Here's how.
Maxar Awarded G-EGD Contract Renewal to Provide Mission-Ready Satellite Imagery for U.S. Government
WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced it has been awarded an Option Year 3 contract renewal by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) for the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (G-EGD) program. The contract, which began September 1, 2022, is valued at $44 million. This is the third of three option years for the contract, which has a total value of up to $176M. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005468/en/ Damaged Bridge and Road on Approach Towards Kyiv | Ivankiv, Ukraine | February 27, 2022 | WorldView-3 Satellite Image
beefmagazine.com
American Farmland Trust leads group in effort
American Farmland Trust and partner organizations are being awarded a $30-million grant from the USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities to spearhead an effort to transition the U.S. Beef Supply Chain to carbon neutral. The eight-state project will amplify production of climate-smart beef by expanding market drivers, grassroots support networks and early adopter mentors, while also providing technical assistance for the adoption of climate-smart grazing practices to substantially reduce agricultural greenhouse gas emissions and increase carbon sequestration.
