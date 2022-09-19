ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US bans these tech firms from building in China for 10 years

United States tech companies that receive federal funding from the Biden administration’s CHIPS and Science Act will be barred from building “advanced technology facilities” in China for 10 years, according to U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who spoke during a White House press conference on Tuesday. “Companies...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
County
Dougherty County, GA
Albany, GA
Education
Albany, GA
Government
Dougherty County, GA
Government
Dougherty County, GA
Education
City
Washington, DC
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Education
Albany, GA
Business
Washington, DC
Business
City
Albany, GA
Washington, DC
Education
Local
Georgia Government
ceoworld.biz

Strategic Communication: a crucial area of consulting

Strategic Communication is a process that organizations use to intentionally manage the relationships between them and their key publics. The goal of Strategic Communication is to influence how these publics think, feel, and behave toward the organization and its mission. Organizations use a variety of communication strategies to achieve their desired outcomes with key publics. The strategies used will vary depending on the nature of the organization and its relationships with its publics. Some common communication strategies used in Strategic Communication include:
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
AdWeek

Coalition Launches ‘Tear the Paper Ceiling’ to Lift up Those Without a Degree

Non-profit organizations the Ad Council and Opportunity@Work, alongside nearly 50 national organizations and companies, have launched the “Tear the Paper Ceiling” PSA campaign—calling on businesses and decision makers to remove the barriers blocking 50% of workers in the U.S. from accessing upward mobility. The PSAs encourage employers...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Sanford Bishop
nonprofitquarterly.org

Greater Than the Sum of Its Parts: BCG’s Innovative Structure

This article is the second installment in our series co-produced by Bargaining for the Common Good and NPQ, titled Building a Movement for the Common Good. In this series, we learn how and why Bargaining for the Common Good (BCG) is the right strategy for our times of social crisis, featuring extreme wealth inequality and declining democracy as well as a renewed attention to labor organizing and mass uprisings for racial justice. The authors reflect on how the BCG strategy revives unions, builds new forms of collective power, and advances a multiracial movement championing racial, gender, climate, and economic justice that can take on 21st century capitalism.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fly In#Marines#Politics Federal#Linus Business#Albany Dougherty#The Albany Dougherty#The U S Marine Corps#Wfxl News#Scribd#Congressional#Smart#Force Design 2030
Black Enterprise

Goodie Nation and Partner Companies To Give Bulk of $5.3 Million to Black Tech Companies

A nonprofit that helps diverse founders is teaming with its partner companies to help mostly Black tech businesses gain $5.3 million in funding. For the third time since August 2020, $5 million will come from the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund that is uniting with Goodie Nation. Fifty Black startups this year received $100,000 unconditionally. Efforts from the Atlanta-based Goodie Nation helped Black founders obtain capital.
ECONOMY
The Hill

How the US can harness the possibilities of biotechnology

This fall marks the 50th anniversary of a fateful meeting at a deli in Hawaii where two scientists, both in town for a conference, collaborated over corned beef sandwiches on the idea that would give rise to the modern biotechnology industry, now with a global market share topping $1 trillion, according to one recent global analysis. The story of scientists Stanley Cohen and Herbert Boyer is a classic tale of American innovation. Their invention of an efficient, reliable method for gene transfer spawned a whole new sector of companies, whose products range from lifesaving drugs and disease resistant plants to climate-friendly fuels and materials.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

SecurityScorecard Appoints Former U.S. National Intelligence Deputy Director and Cybersecurity Expert Susan M. Gordon to Board of Directors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today announced that The Honorable Susan M. Gordon, former Principal Deputy Director of U.S. National Intelligence, has been appointed to its Board of Directors as an independent director. Gordon was the second-most senior intelligence official in the U.S., where she provided operational oversight of the agencies within the U.S. Intelligence Community, transforming how the community addressed emerging political, economic and national security trends. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005117/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Associated Press

Maxar Awarded G-EGD Contract Renewal to Provide Mission-Ready Satellite Imagery for U.S. Government

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced it has been awarded an Option Year 3 contract renewal by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) for the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (G-EGD) program. The contract, which began September 1, 2022, is valued at $44 million. This is the third of three option years for the contract, which has a total value of up to $176M. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005468/en/ Damaged Bridge and Road on Approach Towards Kyiv | Ivankiv, Ukraine | February 27, 2022 | WorldView-3 Satellite Image
ECONOMY
beefmagazine.com

American Farmland Trust leads group in effort

American Farmland Trust and partner organizations are being awarded a $30-million grant from the USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities to spearhead an effort to transition the U.S. Beef Supply Chain to carbon neutral. The eight-state project will amplify production of climate-smart beef by expanding market drivers, grassroots support networks and early adopter mentors, while also providing technical assistance for the adoption of climate-smart grazing practices to substantially reduce agricultural greenhouse gas emissions and increase carbon sequestration.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy