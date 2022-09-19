Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Doctors Call for Repeal of State's Abortion BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
50 Homemade Dog Treats Pups Will Go Crazy For
Homemade dog treats are great substitutes for pricey treats loaded with questionable ingredients and additives. Store-bought treats aren’t as healthy and they also tend to be very expensive. The best thing about making homemade dog treats is that you know what ingredients you are using and you will be saving big bucks at the same time. And those savings can go towards new toys! With the holidays coming up, these dog treats would also make the perfect gifts for your fur mom and dad friends.
msn.com
The 13 Best Dog Food for Pups with Sensitive Stomachs
Because dogs are so easy-going, it’s easy to assume that they can eat any and everything, but this is simply not the case. Just as humans have food aversions that make our stomachs hurt, so do our four-legged friends. Even though there are a slew of vegetables, fruits and nuts that are safe to feed our pups, sometimes they just have sensitive stomachs. Below, find the 13 best dog foods for pups with sensitive stomachs—from those with food-related issues to underlying medical conditions.
dogster.com
Can Dogs Eat Cat Food?
That cat food smell might be enticing to your pup, but just because your dog wants to eat the cat’s food doesn’t mean he should eat it. Dogs and cats have different nutritional needs, which is why their food is created and balanced differently. Dog food vs. cat...
gearjunkie.com
Performance Pet Food: PetSmart, Purina Want to Nourish Your Outdoorsy Dog
It takes training and proper nutrition to raise an outdoorsy dog. Follow these tips from Purina to prepare your dog for a life of camping and hiking adventures with you. Like you, dogs need proper nutrition to perform at their best. Purina Pro Plan Dog Sport is formulated to nourish dogs and help support their strength and stamina.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
Deaf Dog's Excitement After Being Woken Up by Owner During Nap Melts Hearts
A deaf dog named Boo has melted hearts on social media after a video of her reacting with excitement to being woken up by her owner went viral. In the clip shared on TikTok on Thursday, the dog's owner, who goes by the username Boothedeafboxer, can be seen gently waking up the boxer with a pat on the shoulder before waving at her, and the dog reacted with excitement, waving its tail.
I’m a pet owner – the five most expensive things when you own a cat or dog revealed and the shocking annual price
IF you want to own a pet, then be prepared to have an annual budget of over $3,500 for their essential needs. A new study of 2,000 pet owners – 1,000 of whom own dogs and 1,000 cat owners – revealed that half of all respondents have set up a monthly budget for their pets (52 percent) with an average cap of $308.
14 pet products Select staffers' dogs and cats love
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Pets: They’re our furry babies, our cuddly best friends — and our homes wouldn’t be the same without them. So just as we’d do for any family member, a lot of thought goes into what we buy for our dogs and cats, from food with the right ingredients to safe, durable toys to carriers with the necessary visibility and comfort.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cat Steps In to 'Protect' Golden Retriever From Big Feline in Cute Video
Viewers loved the way the dog's tail began to wag when the small cat came between him and the other feline.
pethelpful.com
Which Dogs Live Longest?
Holle is a retired English and creative writing teacher who writes on a variety of topics. If you’re a dog lover like I am, your canine companion is an integral part of your life. Much more than just an animal, a dog will become a real member of the family. A great dog really can be your best friend, and in some cases, it can be more like your child. When you form a close bond with a dog, you’ll be emotionally devastated when that dog’s life ends.
Dog Howling for Brother Missing in the Woods Praised: 'Started to Help'
A dog that helped her owner search for her missing brother is being applauded online. In a clip shared to TikTok by user @axelleontherun on September 18, Idy the Staffordshire bull terrier can be heard calling for her brother Atlas, a pitbull-boxer crossbreed who had gone missing in the woods.
Dog Appears To Understand English While Dragging Blanket in Hilarious Video
A golden retriever with attitude appears to understand every word his owner says on TikTok.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
An In-Depth Guide about German Shepherd Mastiff Mixes
German Shepherd Mastiff mixes are an uncommon but fantastic designer mixed breed that makes great additions to any family. The breed is a mix of the German Shepherd and one of many varieties of Mastiff, which means everyone’s German Shepherd Mastiff puppy will look different. If you’re thinking about...
Good News: Little girl weeps holding new puppy
An animal-loving family seems to have a calling towards furry friends. And for three-year-old daughter Haidyn, that calling came early. Haidyn’s mom, Erin Howe, is a vet tech and has always cared for creatures. She and her daughter seem to share the same heart for animals. The family has two older pups already, but they decided it was time for Haidyn to have one that felt like “her dog.”
thewildest.com
The Pet Dream House Wants Your Dog to Play With Their Food
My dog, Moose, has zero table manners. Recently, his etiquette has gotten so much worse — now his favorite thing to do is vacuum up anywhere from 20 to 400 pieces of kibble and then unhinge his jaw and release them all onto my kitchen floor. From there, he will approach every single piece of kibble with an investigative delight before eating each one individually — a meticulous process that can take upwards of 15 minutes. His commitment to the bit was honestly impressive, but I was getting sick of constantly wiping up the subsequent film of super slimy dog saliva off my floorboards.
pethelpful.com
20 Best Dog Breeds for RV Living
Jaymie is a freelance writer, blogger, and author who loves sharing her writing with people around the globe. The Portuguese Water Dog will accompany you on your adventures, especially if it has something to do with lakes or any body of water. They are smart dog breeds and are smart at the same time. You can bring them along as you drive to different places and stop by the river to have fun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Choosing the Right Type of Dog Foods For Your Pup
When we think about our dogs, we usually consider how much we love them. They are a huge part of the family, and we would do anything to keep them healthy. This includes choosing the right dog foods for your pup. That is why it is important to ensure you...
msn.com
The best dog-friendly restaurants in America
Slide 1 of 31: With pet ownership on the up over the last two years, America's restaurants are stepping up their offering for dog owners all over the country. From dog food menus to treats on demand, these dog-friendly restaurants promise to look after your pooch just as well as they look after you.
Puppy Bravely Protects Owner From Rogue Frog Statue in Hilarious Video
Anyone who owns a pet will attest to the little funny moments of joy they provide, and one puppy's reaction to an unexpected garden ornament has delighted his owner this week in an adorable video shared with Newsweek. Ruth Sherman Moore from Ocean Pines, Maryland shared the video of her...
Kristen Kish Says Being Home with Wife Bianca 'Feels Like Vacation' After Hosting 'Iron Chef'
As part of the 50 Food Faves package, PEOPLE named our top tastemakers — including Selena Gomez, Kristen Kish, and more — who made an impact on the culinary world with their cooking and creativity in 2022. Catch up with Kish below, and for the full list, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.
People
323K+
Followers
52K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0