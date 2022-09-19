ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnfield, MA

whdh.com

51-story tower connected to South Station coming to Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Local elected officials cut the ribbon on South Station Tower, a 51-story building that will be connected to South Station. The tower will offer condos, hotel rooms and office space. Gov. Charlie Baker said this is a great investment for the city. “This is about a $100-$150...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

MBTA's Old Orange Line trains headed to scrap yard

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation is set to get rid of old Orange Line train cars. Flatbed trucks will be brought in to the Wellington Yard and Maintenance Facility in Medford to take the cars to be scrapped. The cars are the first Orange Line cars of the...
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
BOSTON, MA
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
WCVB

Logan Express to resume shuttles from Back Bay

BOSTON — Starting in October, Logan Express will start running service again between Boston's Back Bay and the Airport. MassPort halted the shuttle service during the pandemic because hardly anybody was riding it and a bus driver shortage delayed its re-launch. Service is now scheduled to resume on Oct....
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Haverhill Car Dealer Sued by AG Over Alleged Pricing Discrimination

A complaint has been filed by the state attorney general's office against a car dealer in Haverhill, Massachusetts, claiming that it charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds more dollars for add-ons than it did for "similarly situated" white customers. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday in a news release...
HAVERHILL, MA
CBS Boston

Somerville welder creates device to prevent catalytic converter theft

SOMERVILLE - Are you tired of seeing catalytic converters stolen? So is a Somerville man, and now he is inventing a device to stop them. "I would say to them there are a lot better ways to make money without destroying people's lives and pocketbooks," said Ronald Royse, an inventor and decades long welder. Royse just got a provisional patent on a steel cage he created to keep the pesky thieves away. He treated the cage with a coating that is supposed to dull saw blades. "Even if they were able to cut the pipes on the side of...
SOMERVILLE, MA
WCVB

Mobile food market bringing fresh options to Merrimack Valley

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A new mobile food market is bringing new, fresh food choices to people in the Merrimack Valley. “Oh yes, I'm ready to cook,” said Marcear Marcirg of Lawrence. Marcirg will be cooking with healthy choices thanks to a new, free mobile food market at the...
LAWRENCE, MA
FUN 107

New Hampshire Casino Selling Authentic Tables and Machines

The Lucky Moose and The River are two of the three casinos in Nashua, New Hampshire. The River opened in 2016. The Lucky Moose will celebrate its first anniversary next week. Don't picture Foxwoods or Mohegan Sun. It's closer to the Missouri Belle or the Big Muddy Riverboats in the Netflix blockbuster Ozark.
NASHUA, NH
WCVB

Many of Boston's fire boxes are over a century old and are still operating smoothly

NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheBoston Fire Department’s alarm boxes are the same as they ever were – 170 years on the job, and they still work. They are brightly colored, well-marked and appear every 1,000 feet on Boston streets. Still, the vast communications system has, through time and familiarity, become almost invisible — hidden in plain sight.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Several Lawrence, Southbridge Men Busted In Ring That Mailed 20 Pounds of Cocaine: DEA

The DEA said they busted a ring of 21 men who trafficked nearly 20 pounds of cocaine into eastern and central Massachusetts through the mail. Federal authorities identified the following men earlier this month and charged them with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute various weights of fentanyl and cocaine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, the DEA said. Those men were:
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA

