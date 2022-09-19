SOMERVILLE - Are you tired of seeing catalytic converters stolen? So is a Somerville man, and now he is inventing a device to stop them. "I would say to them there are a lot better ways to make money without destroying people's lives and pocketbooks," said Ronald Royse, an inventor and decades long welder. Royse just got a provisional patent on a steel cage he created to keep the pesky thieves away. He treated the cage with a coating that is supposed to dull saw blades. "Even if they were able to cut the pipes on the side of...

SOMERVILLE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO