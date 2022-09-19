Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MAGirl Eats WestchesterSalem, MA
Governor DeSantis Gets Sued Over Migrant’s Flight to Martha’s VineyardTom HandyBoston, MA
Psychic comedian and illusionist Jon Stetson joins the growing lineup of entertainment at the F355 Lounge in Peabody, MAAmerican Household NewsPeabody, MA
This 17th century home is the only surviving building that is linked to the Salem Witch trialsAnita DurairajSalem, MA
Somerville residents hold Safe Streets rally for improved transportation infrastructureThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
NECN
‘He Gets Away With It Wherever He Goes.' Consumers Want Contractor Held Accountable
Tim Reid walked around the unfinished shell of a pool in his East Bridgewater backyard and ticked off the list of problems with the abandoned project: gaping holes, uneven walls and crumbling concrete. The pool project was supposed to be completed more than a year ago. But $36,000 later, it’s...
Market Basket is America’s best grocery chain amid inflation, study finds
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket has been named America’s best grocery chain for continuing to offer customers low prices at a time of high inflation, according to a new study. An inflation edition of the Retailer Preference Index that contains research provided by the customer data firm dunnhumby...
WCVB
Family business in Massachusetts has become industry leader in accessibility ramps
RANDOLPH, Mass. — By some statistics, nearly one in every 200 people need some type of accessible ramp for their home and one Massachusetts company has made its mission to help people "find their forward." Amramp Accessibility describes itself as "America's leader in U.S.-manufactured modular wheelchair and mobility scooter...
whdh.com
51-story tower connected to South Station coming to Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Local elected officials cut the ribbon on South Station Tower, a 51-story building that will be connected to South Station. The tower will offer condos, hotel rooms and office space. Gov. Charlie Baker said this is a great investment for the city. “This is about a $100-$150...
Management at Massachusetts car dealership denies discriminating against Black, Hispanic customers
BOSTON (AP) — Management at a Massachusetts car dealership accused in a lawsuit filed by the state for illegally charging Black and Hispanic customers more for remote starters, paint protection and other add-on products than it does for white customers is denying the allegations. The attorney general announced Monday...
WCVB
MBTA's Old Orange Line trains headed to scrap yard
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation is set to get rid of old Orange Line train cars. Flatbed trucks will be brought in to the Wellington Yard and Maintenance Facility in Medford to take the cars to be scrapped. The cars are the first Orange Line cars of the...
This is how much your heating bill is expected to increase this winter
BOSTON — Nick Wlodychak said it cost him a whopping $450 a month to heat his one-bedroom apartment in Jamaica Plain with electricity last winter. “Yeah it was outrageous,” Wlodychak said. “But what else are you going to do? Just freeze?”. Unfortunately, prices are expected to get...
State police ID protestors facing charges in connection with effort to disrupt traffic in Boston
BOSTON — Commuters in and around Boston were told to pack a little extra patience Wednesday morning due to a planned climate protest on city streets that caused traffic delays and led to criminal charges against at least a handful of people. Extinction Rebellion Boston members on Tuesday announced...
Seriously? The Line at L + Broadway for #7 Bus
Once again, the line at L + Broadway for the #7 bus is bananas. Friend of CIS Dave Shea sent us the above photo taken on Wednesday morning. It seems to be a weekly occurrence. Dozens and dozens of commuters waiting in line to get on the #7 to get downtown.
WCVB
Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
WCVB
Logan Express to resume shuttles from Back Bay
BOSTON — Starting in October, Logan Express will start running service again between Boston's Back Bay and the Airport. MassPort halted the shuttle service during the pandemic because hardly anybody was riding it and a bus driver shortage delayed its re-launch. Service is now scheduled to resume on Oct....
nbcboston.com
Haverhill Car Dealer Sued by AG Over Alleged Pricing Discrimination
A complaint has been filed by the state attorney general's office against a car dealer in Haverhill, Massachusetts, claiming that it charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds more dollars for add-ons than it did for "similarly situated" white customers. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday in a news release...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for September 18: Market Basket Customer Causes Scene; Teens Driving Erratically On Dirt Bikes
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, September 18, 2022:. A caller reported an injured fox laying on the shore of Silver Lake. (9:45am) A caller reported a deceased seagull on the beach in front of the bath house. (10:16am) A Woburn Street...
Somerville welder creates device to prevent catalytic converter theft
SOMERVILLE - Are you tired of seeing catalytic converters stolen? So is a Somerville man, and now he is inventing a device to stop them. "I would say to them there are a lot better ways to make money without destroying people's lives and pocketbooks," said Ronald Royse, an inventor and decades long welder. Royse just got a provisional patent on a steel cage he created to keep the pesky thieves away. He treated the cage with a coating that is supposed to dull saw blades. "Even if they were able to cut the pipes on the side of...
WCVB
Mobile food market bringing fresh options to Merrimack Valley
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A new mobile food market is bringing new, fresh food choices to people in the Merrimack Valley. “Oh yes, I'm ready to cook,” said Marcear Marcirg of Lawrence. Marcirg will be cooking with healthy choices thanks to a new, free mobile food market at the...
New Hampshire Casino Selling Authentic Tables and Machines
The Lucky Moose and The River are two of the three casinos in Nashua, New Hampshire. The River opened in 2016. The Lucky Moose will celebrate its first anniversary next week. Don't picture Foxwoods or Mohegan Sun. It's closer to the Missouri Belle or the Big Muddy Riverboats in the Netflix blockbuster Ozark.
Delays expected for Wednesday morning commute in Boston due to protest
BOSTON — Transportation officials are warning Boston travelers to pack their patience during the Wednesday morning commute. MassDOT says a protest group is expected to disrupt travel along several routes in Boston at approximately 7:00 a.m. It is unclear what the group is protesting or where exactly these disruptions...
WCVB
Many of Boston's fire boxes are over a century old and are still operating smoothly
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheBoston Fire Department’s alarm boxes are the same as they ever were – 170 years on the job, and they still work. They are brightly colored, well-marked and appear every 1,000 feet on Boston streets. Still, the vast communications system has, through time and familiarity, become almost invisible — hidden in plain sight.
Several Lawrence, Southbridge Men Busted In Ring That Mailed 20 Pounds of Cocaine: DEA
The DEA said they busted a ring of 21 men who trafficked nearly 20 pounds of cocaine into eastern and central Massachusetts through the mail. Federal authorities identified the following men earlier this month and charged them with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute various weights of fentanyl and cocaine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, the DEA said. Those men were:
