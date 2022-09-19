Read full article on original website
Zoning Appeals Board approves new opioid treatment site for Twin Aire
INDIANAPOLIS — The Board of Zoning Appeals approved a variance that will permit the location of a new Opioid Treatment Program in a former Big Lots store at 3415 English Avenue in the Twin Aire community. The three-to-two vote overrode resident concerns of rising crime and falling property values to determine that the new site […]
Indy infectious disease expert warns of tough pediatric respiratory season ahead
Central Indiana doctors are warning respiratory season for kids is here and taking hold. Haughn echoes that statement.
Beech Grove man sentenced for dual arsons dealing more than $1 million in damages
A Beech Grove man will serve time in federal prison after he admitted to two arsons that caused more than $1 million in damage.
WTHI
New developments in Monroe County abortion lawsuit - here's the latest
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There are currently two ongoing lawsuits in response to the Indiana abortion ban that went into effect last Thursday -- One in Marion County and one in Monroe County. On Monday, a judge heard arguments on a request from abortion clinic operators to halt the...
Mexico company chooses Indianapolis for first U.S. shrimp farm location
A Mexico-based company is establishing its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in Indianapolis.
Closure of Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital could create maternity care desert in Lawrence County
BEDFORD, Ind. — Ascension has announced it's closing one of its Indiana hospitals in Lawrence County. Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital in Bedford will shut down in mid-December. Neighbors and doctors say the consequence of this closure is devastating, especially for pregnant people and maternity care. Dr. Deborah Craton...
Shelby County school district arming staff members as part of safety plan
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Some staff members at Shelby Eastern Schools will have access to guns in the school buildings as part of a new school safety plan. Last week, the district rolled out new safety measures which includes fortifying buildings, additional funding for school resource officers, panic buttons for teachers and what leaders are […]
Carmel parents raise concerns about proposed charter school
CARMEL, Ind. — Hamilton County parents gave their feedback Wednesday on a possible charter school coming to the community. The school would be partnered with Christian school Grace College and Hillsdale College. While the partnership is an exciting opportunity for some families, others say they're not too happy about...
shelbycountypost.com
Supply chain issues hamper Shelby Co. Commissioners who receive no bids in effort to buy truck
You may have experienced the very same thing – a major delay in buying a vehicle. Shelby County Commissioners are dealing with the issue again. This time, no bids even submitted for a tri-axle truck the county wants to buy due, in part, to supply chain issues. Commissioner Kevin...
Current Publishing
Center CEO: Palladium’s aging sound, lighting systems leads to missed opportunities
The Palladium prides itself in being a “world-class venue,” but its aging technical equipment is causing the 1,600-seat concert hall to miss out on booking key performers and causing other headaches, according to Jeffrey McDermott, president and CEO of the Center for the Performing Arts. “Ringo Starr has...
Fox 59
IN Focus: Mitch Daniels on Biden cabinet visit, future political plans
INDIANAPOLIS – As cabinet officials from the Biden Administration visit Purdue University, the school’s president Mitch Daniels is touting the Hoosier State as the nation’s next hub for technology, while also responding to questions about his own political future. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State...
wamwamfm.com
Armed Man in Sewers Causes Lockdown at IU
Bloomington Police say a man is in custody after he was hiding in the sewers near IU’s campus, Part of IU’s campus was on lockdown yesterday. Harrison Silcox reports…. Indiana University Police say Franklin Hall will remain closed until Wednesday, September 21st.
wbiw.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Department alerts residents of scam
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is alerting residents to a scam. The department is receiving complaints that someone is calling residents and identifying themselves as a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The caller is asking for money and threatening them they will be arrested on a warrant.
Current Publishing
Carmel’s longest-serving city councilor launches mayoral campaign
Carmel City Councilor Kevin “Woody” Rider won’t be seeking reelection to his at-large seat in the 2023 municipal election. Instead, he is running for mayor, a role he’s been considering for the past decade. Rider, a Republican, joined the city council in 2008 and is its...
$200,000 in date rape drug ketamine found hidden in shirt boxes shipped through Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – Officers with Customs and Border Protection found 28 pounds of ketamine hidden in a shipment of shirts coming through Indianapolis. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the incident happened on Sept. 10. Officers were inspecting a shipment of shirts that originated from Madrid, Spain. At first, it appeared the shipment included nine […]
WISH-TV
Gleaners Food Bank on lockdown, employees evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. According to a release, they’re evacuating the building and cancelling distribution at the Community Cupboard for caution. All warehouse operations are cancelled. The release says they’re anticipating normal operations Friday morning. The release did not...
Current Publishing
Whitestown resident to be inducted into Aviation Hall of Fame
Jack Schweibold’s first flight with his uncle, who flew seaplanes, was at age 12. “He gave me an evaluation at 16 and told me there was no way I’d be coordinated enough to fly,” Schweibold said. “I set out to be a navigator, but it ended up they thought I was coordinated enough to be a pilot.”
Do you have banned books at home? Here's what you should know about Banned Books Week
INDIANAPOLIS — Bookworms across the United States are celebrating Banned Books Week, which runs Sept. 18-24. It is an annual, national event celebrating the freedom to read. Dr. Steffany Comfort Maher, the director of the Indiana University Southeast Writing Project, said books can be banned by various organizations for a variety of reasons.
Medical resident saves the life of best friend’s dad at his wedding
Last month, Dr. Conner Parker went to his childhood best friend's wedding, when his friend’s dad started experiencing a scary situation.
Current Publishing
Developer plans housing developments in Noblesville
New housing could be coming to Noblesville under plans by a developer that would bring 168 new houses to two rental home communities. AMH Development, LLC has proposed 21 single-family lots on approximately 8.79 acres adjacent to the intersection of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road that would be known as Maple Grove. AMH Development, LLC was formed in 2017 and serves 22 markets nationwide. It owns 55,000 properties across the U.S.
