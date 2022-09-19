ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTHR

Carmel parents raise concerns about proposed charter school

CARMEL, Ind. — Hamilton County parents gave their feedback Wednesday on a possible charter school coming to the community. The school would be partnered with Christian school Grace College and Hillsdale College. While the partnership is an exciting opportunity for some families, others say they're not too happy about...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

IN Focus: Mitch Daniels on Biden cabinet visit, future political plans

INDIANAPOLIS – As cabinet officials from the Biden Administration visit Purdue University, the school’s president Mitch Daniels is touting the Hoosier State as the nation’s next hub for technology, while also responding to questions about his own political future. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State...
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Armed Man in Sewers Causes Lockdown at IU

Bloomington Police say a man is in custody after he was hiding in the sewers near IU’s campus, Part of IU’s campus was on lockdown yesterday. Harrison Silcox reports…. Indiana University Police say Franklin Hall will remain closed until Wednesday, September 21st.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department alerts residents of scam

BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is alerting residents to a scam. The department is receiving complaints that someone is calling residents and identifying themselves as a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The caller is asking for money and threatening them they will be arrested on a warrant.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel’s longest-serving city councilor launches mayoral campaign

Carmel City Councilor Kevin “Woody” Rider won’t be seeking reelection to his at-large seat in the 2023 municipal election. Instead, he is running for mayor, a role he’s been considering for the past decade. Rider, a Republican, joined the city council in 2008 and is its...
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

$200,000 in date rape drug ketamine found hidden in shirt boxes shipped through Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Officers with Customs and Border Protection found 28 pounds of ketamine hidden in a shipment of shirts coming through Indianapolis. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the incident happened on Sept. 10. Officers were inspecting a shipment of shirts that originated from Madrid, Spain. At first, it appeared the shipment included nine […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Gleaners Food Bank on lockdown, employees evacuate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. According to a release, they’re evacuating the building and cancelling distribution at the Community Cupboard for caution. All warehouse operations are cancelled. The release says they’re anticipating normal operations Friday morning. The release did not...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Whitestown resident to be inducted into Aviation Hall of Fame

Jack Schweibold’s first flight with his uncle, who flew seaplanes, was at age 12. “He gave me an evaluation at 16 and told me there was no way I’d be coordinated enough to fly,” Schweibold said. “I set out to be a navigator, but it ended up they thought I was coordinated enough to be a pilot.”
WHITESTOWN, IN
Current Publishing

Developer plans housing developments in Noblesville

New housing could be coming to Noblesville under plans by a developer that would bring 168 new houses to two rental home communities. AMH Development, LLC has proposed 21 single-family lots on approximately 8.79 acres adjacent to the intersection of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road that would be known as Maple Grove. AMH Development, LLC was formed in 2017 and serves 22 markets nationwide. It owns 55,000 properties across the U.S.
NOBLESVILLE, IN

