ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Traverse Area District Library to Host Community Conversation & Celebration in Honor of National Recovery Month

By Xavier Hershovitz
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago

The Traverse Area District Library’s Community Conversations: Addiction & Recovery series will be concluding with a celebration for the whole community!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VKyPo_0i1pRDVc00

September is National Recovery Month. They are celebrating Recovery with the local Recovery Community. You will have an opportunity to learn more, not just about Addiction, but also the power & hope of Recovery. They will acknowledge their hard work & celebrate all the good that Recovery brings into their lives & ours!

Activities for the celebration include:

  • Open Mic Recovery Stories
  • Live Music with Artists in Recovery
  • Free Treats from Moomer’s Ice Cream Truck – Courtesy of Northwest MI Works!
  • WKLT Radio Thunder Truck

The event will be in-person on the library’s Front Lawn, TADL Main – Woodmere. Rain location will be McGuire Community Room.

For more information, click here or call 231-932-8502.

Comments / 0

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Ribbon Cut on DeNuzzo's Italian Deli

On Monday, Sept. 19, the ribbon was cut on DeNuzzo's Italian Deli at 126 West Main Street. The event was orchestrated by the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce and attended by city officials and other community members. Read our July 2022 story about the deli HERE.
RESTAURANTS
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy