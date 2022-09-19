Traverse Area District Library to Host Community Conversation & Celebration in Honor of National Recovery Month

The Traverse Area District Library’s Community Conversations: Addiction & Recovery series will be concluding with a celebration for the whole community!

September is National Recovery Month. They are celebrating Recovery with the local Recovery Community. You will have an opportunity to learn more, not just about Addiction, but also the power & hope of Recovery. They will acknowledge their hard work & celebrate all the good that Recovery brings into their lives & ours!

Activities for the celebration include:

Open Mic Recovery Stories

Live Music with Artists in Recovery

Free Treats from Moomer’s Ice Cream Truck – Courtesy of Northwest MI Works!

WKLT Radio Thunder Truck

The event will be in-person on the library’s Front Lawn, TADL Main – Woodmere. Rain location will be McGuire Community Room.

For more information, click here or call 231-932-8502.