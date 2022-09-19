ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

John Jenkins
2d ago

You mean to tell me he still had a car in his possession after killing someone and taking their car. I don't know what's in the dope these days, but these dudes are ignorant.

x83
2d ago

Biden is absolutely not trying to stop gun violence. He’s targeting specific firearms because politicians fear the firearms may be used to target them. Gun violence is easy to control with adequate prison sentences. Notice that idea never comes up. All that comes up is the idea of a ban.

Sheri Almond
2d ago

Thank you for showing the rest if the country how justice is done here in GA! No revolving arrest door here!

Related
thechampionnewspaper.com

Gang member sentenced to life by DeKalb judge

Officials from DeKalb County District Attorney’s office said investigators used clues from a trio of suspects’ social media accounts to arrest three men allegedly connected to a murder, one of whom recently received a life sentence. William Moore-Earvin of Stone Mountain was sentenced to life without parole plus...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Dekalb County, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
