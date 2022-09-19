Read full article on original website
Related
Authorities identify victims in fatal Cumberland County plane crash
Authorities have revealed the identities of the two victims of Monday's fatal plane crash in Cumberland County.
Crawford man accidently killed while cutting down tree
They say the person was unable to get away in time when the tree fell on top of him.
Police: 4 people shot in Mount Vernon
Police have not released many details, but they say gunfire rang out around 9:30 p.m. in front of 333 South Eighth Ave.
Body of missing fisherman on Delaware River found in New Jersey
New York State Police found a body in the Delaware River in New Jersey Monday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DOC: Bronx inmate who attempted to escape custody jumping into East River has died
Another inmate has died in the custody of the Department of Corrections, making it the 15th inmate this year.
Monroe dad arrested for DWI with kids in the car
A father in Monroe has been arrested under Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving while intoxicated, with kids in car.
Mount Vernon mom grieves death of son and 4 people shot at his vigil
The mother of a Mount Vernon man who died while being chased by police is searching for answers about why her son died and also why four men were shot attending a vigil for her son.
Mount Vernon police take 3 guns off the streets, 5 people arrested
In a post on Facebook, officials say officers seized three illegal guns that Sunday and arrested the people who had them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crews working to resolve scattered NJ power outages after Monday downpours
Several hundred New Jersey residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon following a Monday storm.
News 12
Search continues for 4 missing people in the Hudson Valley
The search is continuing tonight for several missing people from the Hudson Valley after two adults reported missing were found deceased this summer. Shaniece Harris, Heather Callas, Marvin Gibbs and Steven Kraft remain missing after disappearing from the Hudson Valley area. Their cases are separate and in some cases, span...
Ulster man gets 18 years to life for murder of ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend
Walter Post Jr., 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder back in January for the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Michael Hankins in the town of Shawangunk.
Jersey Proud: Hudson County teacher holds annual backpack drives for students
A North Bergen teacher has been holding backpack drives every year to help students in need across New Jersey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News 12
WEATHER TO WATCH: Cold front brings wet weather, cooler temps to Long Island
WHAT'S NEW: Cold front on the way. Grab the umbrella. Showers with the threat of thunderstorms. It will turn colder this afternoon. High surf advisory is now posted for waves 6 to 11 feet, this could lead to coastal flooding and beach erosion as Fiona passes east of Long Island on Friday.
'Field of dreams.' Mount Vernon cuts ribbon on newly renovated Memorial Field
What was once an eyesore is now the jewel of Mount Vernon after the newly renovated Memorial Field officially opened after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.
Comments / 0