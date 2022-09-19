Read full article on original website
Fans of Queen Elizabeth and England Will Adore These 2 British Stores in Maine, Massachusetts
"Cheerio" and "Keep Calm and Carry On" are typically what Americans think British folks say. The fact is that many do, but most who live in the British Empire do not say those lines regularly. However, as we've learned over the past few weeks of royal watching on the "tele",...
Shocking Find Reveals 100-Year-Old Secret in the Walls of a New Hampshire Home
You've heard the stories of the home renovation that leads to a pile of gold, stashed money in the walls, or hidden treasures between the framework, right?. This is one of those stories. Well, this is one of those stories minus the profit or any monetary value. For the past...
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
Boston Globe
‘I realized that there is nowhere else I want to live.’
A retired interior designer oversees the overhaul of her Gloucester home, so she can age in place safely. Sue Adams’s son was visiting in 2020 and pointed to the dangers around her. “Your house has a lot of trip factors, and you tend to fall,” he said. She...
Market Basket is America’s best grocery chain amid inflation, study finds
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket has been named America’s best grocery chain for continuing to offer customers low prices at a time of high inflation, according to a new study. An inflation edition of the Retailer Preference Index that contains research provided by the customer data firm dunnhumby...
WCVB
Can you help? Search for family of fallen WWII sailor hits dead ends
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — When someone found a Purple Heart from World War II, Ben Quelle, director of Veteran Services in Attleboro, thought it would be easy to find its rightful owner. But the search has turned into a mystery. Quelle started with a few clues. "On the back of...
WCVB
WCVB CHANNEL 5 AND THE GREATER BOSTON FOOD BANK PARTNER FOR A DAY OF GIVING ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd
BOSTON — Hunger is an unfortunate reality for so many here in Massachusetts, with the lingering effects of the COVID pandemic and rising costs of food due to inflation only compounding the problem. September marks Hunger Action Month, and WCVB Channel 5 is once again joining with the Greater Boston Food Bank to raise much needed funds in the fight against food insecurity by televising a special day-longDAY OF GIVING fundraiser on Thursday, September 22nd.
WCVB
Arboretum donates trees to Boston as city launches forestry division
BOSTON — The Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University donated 10 trees to Boston on Wednesday to mark the city's new efforts to increase tree cover. Mayor Michelle Wu visited the arboretum to announce the launch of a new city Forestry Division to help add more trees across Boston. Her announcement will more than triple the size of the city's tree-related workforce, from 5 employees to 16.
WCVB
Family business in Massachusetts has become industry leader in accessibility ramps
RANDOLPH, Mass. — By some statistics, nearly one in every 200 people need some type of accessible ramp for their home and one Massachusetts company has made its mission to help people "find their forward." Amramp Accessibility describes itself as "America's leader in U.S.-manufactured modular wheelchair and mobility scooter...
Reading brothers bringing Irish pub right to your front door
READING – Two brothers from Reading are bringing the Irish pub experience right to your door. \Matt Taylor and Craig Taylor got the idea for the "Wee Irish Pub" while sitting around a fire during the COVID pandemic. "It was the right time for this type of thing. People were pent up and amped for this thing," Matt said. "They wanted to have parties in their backyards. So this is perfect for them."The Taylor brothers pub is on wheels, and can be brought right to your neighborhood for a special event. "It's one thing to see it on the website...
This Rhode Island Restaurant Still Offers Family-Style, All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Dinners
Family-style dinners are a lost art around the SouthCoast. Sitting down at a restaurant and being served platters of food that you share with everyone else at the table seems like an antiquated idea of dining out. Yet there is still something heartwarming about having the family sit around a...
New Hampshire Casino Selling Authentic Tables and Machines
The Lucky Moose and The River are two of the three casinos in Nashua, New Hampshire. The River opened in 2016. The Lucky Moose will celebrate its first anniversary next week. Don't picture Foxwoods or Mohegan Sun. It's closer to the Missouri Belle or the Big Muddy Riverboats in the Netflix blockbuster Ozark.
Where will Boston’s new redwood trees end up? Officials offer clues
The Dawn Redwood tree is the symbol of the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University in Jamaica Plain — at least according to Arboretum Director William Friedman. And now, 10 of those trees are heading to the care of the City of Boston, where officials will place them across the city, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced while speaking at the arboretum. But where exactly the trees will end up is still up in the air, though officials offered some clues during a press conference.
WCVB
Many of Boston's fire boxes are over a century old and are still operating smoothly
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheBoston Fire Department’s alarm boxes are the same as they ever were – 170 years on the job, and they still work. They are brightly colored, well-marked and appear every 1,000 feet on Boston streets. Still, the vast communications system has, through time and familiarity, become almost invisible — hidden in plain sight.
WCVB
Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
State police ID protestors facing charges in connection with effort to disrupt traffic in Boston
BOSTON — Commuters in and around Boston were told to pack a little extra patience Wednesday morning due to a planned climate protest on city streets that caused traffic delays and led to criminal charges against at least a handful of people. Extinction Rebellion Boston members on Tuesday announced...
Man pleads guilty to dousing 'Bewitched' statue in red paint
SALEM, Mass. — (AP) — A man will be sentenced to 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to vandalizing the "Bewitched" statue by dousing the Salem, Massachusetts tourist attraction with red paint over the summer. The 32-year-old resident was originally sentenced to a year in jail, but...
WCVB
At 100, Winthrop's Richard Minichiello remembers harrowing flights during World War II
NEEDHAM, Mass. — When the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 – millions of Americans rushed to help with the war effort. Young Richard Minichiello was among them. Minichiello enlisted in the Army and earned his wings with the Army Air Corps. He soon found himself in India, flying over“The Hump” to bring supplies to different bases in China. After the war, Minichiello returned home to Massachusetts, where he and his wife Helen raised three children. Today, decades after those harrowing flights over "The Hump" the 100-year-old Minichiello enjoys simple times with his many grandchildren.
westfordcat.org
Serving quality a ‘top priority’ for new restaurant in Westford
WESTFORD — A new restaurant has opened its doors in Westford, serving a variety of breakfast and lunch options on Littleton Road. Nearly a month after Gene’s Chinese Flatbread Café closed its doors on Aug. 14 at its 175 Littleton Rd. location, Classic Kitchen Café officially opened its doors on Sept. 17. The restaurant is owned by Merrimack Valley locals Samantha Connor and her husband, Gabriel Dantas.
Five-week-old kitten rescued from wall of Dedham home
A five-week-old kitten was able to be removed from the exterior of a Dedham home and is now in safe hands. According to a Facebook post from the Dedham Police Department, Animal Control was called to the scene after the resident recognized where the kitten’s repeated crying were coming from.
