READING – Two brothers from Reading are bringing the Irish pub experience right to your door. \Matt Taylor and Craig Taylor got the idea for the "Wee Irish Pub" while sitting around a fire during the COVID pandemic. "It was the right time for this type of thing. People were pent up and amped for this thing," Matt said. "They wanted to have parties in their backyards. So this is perfect for them."The Taylor brothers pub is on wheels, and can be brought right to your neighborhood for a special event. "It's one thing to see it on the website...

READING, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO