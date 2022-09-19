ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Check your wallet! $19 million winning lottery ticket sold in Texas

By Christopher Adams
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wFSmg_0i1pQs9Q00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Are you Texas’ newest millionaire? Check your wallet or pockets because you very well could be!

A winning ticket worth $19 million was sold for the Sept. 17 drawing of Lotto Texas.

The ticket was sold at the Master Food Market on FM 1097 in Willis, north of Houston, and matched all six of the Quick Pick numbers (5-9-18-22-35-48).

The cash value option was chosen when the ticket was purchased, meaning the lucky ticketholder will receive $11,992,501.82, before taxes.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the draw to claim the prize.

“If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

A cash prize of almost $12 million means this is the 182nd largest Texas Lottery prize in history. Since the lottery’s introduction in 1992, 222 people have won more than $10 million, while 1,808 have won more than $1 million.

The largest prize in history was more than $157 million. A Mega Millions player in Leander received the jackpot in October 2019.

Grief says this is the sixth jackpot winner of Lotto Texas this year. Another 59,677 tickets won lower-tier prizes in the same drawing, worth between $2 and $12,002.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Someone bought a winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket. Was it you?

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Someone bought a jackpot-winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket from the Sept.17 drawing. The new multi-millionaire has six months to claim it. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. The ticket was bought at Master Food Mart, located at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road, in Willis.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (5-9-18-22-35-48). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $11,992,501.82 before taxes. "We look forward to meeting the sixth Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022," said Grief.
WILLIS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Willis, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Willis, TX
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Leander, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Willis, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Video: 10-Foot Gator Found Roaming Streets of Texas Neighborhood

Texas - no, not Florida - homeowners were stunned to see a huge visitor crawling around their neighborhood this week. A 10-foot alligator was found roaming the streets of a subdivision in Atascocita, located about 30 miles northeast of Houston down in Harris County, according to a tweet by Constable Mark Herman.
ATASCOCITA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#The Texas Lottery#182nd#Nexstar Media Inc
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WHO IS THE LUCKY MILLIONAIRE IN WILLIS???

Someone in Willis is now a millionaire. The Texas Lottery for Saturday night was $19 million. The numbers 5,9,18,22,35,48 were done on a Quick Pick at Master Food Market located at 13053 E. FM 1097 in Willis. Only one person won when they ended up with 6 out of 6 numbers. That winner has 180 days to claim the prize.
Pizza Marketplace

PizzaForno expands in Texas

Automated pizza brand PizzaForno will expand in the Houston area with two fully operational units, one in downtown Houston and the other in Galveston's Tiki Island, according to a press release. Master licensees Daniel Albelice and Keith Stephenson will add the two units to two they already operated, one in...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Houston 2022 TX: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Houston 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Houston, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Houston as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 23 to 25, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

VIDEO: Forklift drags down power line in Houston's Warehouse District

HOUSTON — A forklift got caught in a power line in Houston's Warehouse District Wednesday morning, knocking out power for the area and creating a dangerous mess. KHOU 11 obtained security video from local business owner Wayne Wilden showing the moment the forklift pulled down the line around 8 a.m. The forklift pulled down a pole and two transformers.
HOUSTON, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy