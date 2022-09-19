ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota at Michigan State preview: Will the Gophers stay undefeated?

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to East Lansing to battle the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in both teams' conference opener. The Gophers are 2.5 point favorites.Minnesota is undefeated on the season with all three wins coming at home. Michigan State has won two of three, but the loss came last week at Washington, 39-28. It was only the third loss for the Spartans in the last 16 games. The Gophers have scored 149 points on the year, their fourth-biggest output in school history through the first three games of a season. However, the three teams they defeated are a...
UC Daily Campus

The Coleumn: So that game happened

Last Thursday, I was invited to be a part of a podcast episode of Maize n’ Brew, the SB Nation site of the University of Michigan Wolverines, previewing the UConn football team ahead of their matchup at Michigan Stadium. One of the questions toward the end of the episode...
247Sports

Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings

After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Makes Opinion On Michigan Fans Clear

Born and raised in Ohio and going on to coach the Ohio State Buckeyes for seven years, there's no Big Blue blood running through Urban Meyer's veins. Meyer will soon find himself back in Ann Arbor on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" and speaking on "Urban's Take with Tim May," the college football analyst had some nice things to say about the Wolverines and their fans.
MLive.com

Michigan prep football notebook: Big win streaks come to an end in Week 4

All good things come to an end. For two of the state’s juggernaut football programs, Week 4 meant the end of two impressive win streaks. Warren De La Salle is considered one of the best teams in Michigan, regardless of division. The Pilots entered Week 4 with a 16-game win streak that spanned through last year’s Division 2 state championship. However, De La Salle saw its streak end last Friday when rival Brother Rice rolled into Wayne State and pulled off the 43-42 upset.
Detroit Sports Nation

Mel Tucker: Big Questions Surrounding Him

Michigan State Football got exposed on national television against the Washington Huskies. This led to a bunch of questions surrounding Mel Tucker. Eric and Ryan discuss these questions and compare them to a former coach who had a downturn in his third year as well, but ultimately turned it around.
Michigan Daily

Sixteen years ago, affirmative action was banned in Michigan. With upcoming Supreme Court lawsuit, it may be banned nationwide.

Since 2006, the University of Michigan has been running what it calls a “natural experiment” in race-neutral admissions. Following a 2006 statewide vote that banned affirmative action in the state’s public universities, the University radically shifted its admissions procedures for the first time since 1963 by removing race from the admission process. On Oct. 31, the Supreme Court will hear the lawsuits brought by Students for Fair Admissions, an anti-affirmative action organization challenging racially informed admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
The Ann Arbor News

‘Executive ranch’ offers custom construction for $949K just minutes from Michigan Stadium

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A custom brick ranch-style home tucked into a secluded corner west of Ann Arbor is more than meets the eye. The home at 6530 Heron Court in Lodi Township is a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath executive ranch whose understated lines conceal its 3,000-square foot floorplan, high ceilings and a multi-tiered composite deck with built-in swim spa overlooking verdant fields.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
The Ann Arbor News

5 great places to get a sandwich in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re tired of Subway or over Potbelly, but are still craving a roast turkey or melty, gooey cheese sandwich, look no further than Ann Arbor. And while no list would be complete without at least of mention of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, here are some lesser-known delis and hole-in-the-wall spots to check out.
fox2detroit.com

Residents rankled at parking lot proposal that would raze homes in Grosse Pointe Park

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich.(FOX2) - Grosse Pointe Park is looking to convert a residential area into parking lots for local businesses - but not everyone is on board. "I didn’t move here in 2015 because I thought, ‘You know what’s going to be great? They’re going to tear down a bunch of houses and we’re going to have parking lots,’" said one resident.
