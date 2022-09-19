ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC’s Kirsty Young near tears during touching monologue on Queen’s final departure

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Scottish presenter Kirsty Young appeared to be verging on tears as she delivered a touching monologue to conclude the broadcast of Queen Elizabeth II ’s state funeral on Monday, 19 September.

Ms Young, in a tone familiar to fans of BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs , looked back over the Queen’s reign and spoke to Her late Majesty’s commitment in service.

“The Queen’s funeral has surely exemplified her reign. She united us in one final act of togetherness. Unifying the United Kingdom - and indeed the world beyond in respect, ceremony and significance,” she said during the emotional speech.

