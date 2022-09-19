Read full article on original website
Man arrested in Gwinnett hit-and-run that killed woman
A Norcross man has been arrested on multiple charges related to Wednesday’s fatal hit-and-run crash at a busy Gwinnett County intersection, authorities said.
NE Ga police blotter: Athens copper theft suspect ID’d, statutory rape charges for Elberton man
Athens-Clarke County Police have identified the suspect in the theft of $80 thousand worth of copper wire from a business on Winterville Road: John Youngblood is from Forsyth County. Police say more arrests are possible. An Elbert County man faces a statutory rape charge: 20 year-old Logan Vickery was arrested...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Vehicle chase aborted on outskirts of Athens when subject reaches 130 mph; man receives severe burns from unknown substance
The City of Monroe Police Department reports the following incidents for the period Sept. 8 – 15, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute – Mill...
WXIA 11 Alive
Death of 13-year-old DeKalb County boy ruled a homicide, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The death of a 13-year-old boy whose body was found near a park in Lithonia earlier this week has been ruled a homicide, according to DeKalb Police. DeKalb County Police said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Jamiren Crosby's death remains under investigation, and they ask anyone who might have information to contact the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier case: Criminal profiler warns of possible 'budding serial killer' after missing mom's murder
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Debbie Collier was last seen on Sept. 10 — and found dead the next afternoon 60 miles away after sending money and a cryptic note to her daughter. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday revealed that investigators have found no evidence of either a suicide or a kidnapping. Detectives have served "several" search warrants and were looking to identify persons of interest.
Detective: Man linked to fatal shooting at QuikTrip through rental car, cellphone
Family and friends of Bradley Coleman packed a Gwinnett County courtroom Wednesday to get a look at one of the men accus...
nowhabersham.com
Sautee man charged with assault, kidnapping after domestic argument
A 21-year-old White County man faces multiple charges following a violent domestic argument, officials say. White County deputies arrested Wesley King of Sautee after responding to a report of a domestic situation with weapons involved. The alleged incident occurred at a residence on Daylilly Drive on September 14. Deputies spoke...
accesswdun.com
Oakwood man arrested for six entering auto cases
An Oakwood man has been charged in connection with several entering auto cases ranging from Aug. 29 to Sept. 19. Elijah David Everett, 18, was arrested in the early morning hours on Sept. 20 by Hall County patrol deputies. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies saw Everett “prowling” near...
4 shot, 1 arrested after large group of teens join DeKalb street fight, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County police have arrested and charged a man with aggravated assault after he allegedly shot three victims during a fight in the middle of the street between a group of teens, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around...
Child molestation allegations for Hall Co bus driver
A seven-hour standoff with a Hall County SWAT team ends with the arrest of a Hall County school bus driver: there are child molestation charges for 40 year-old Marvin Hogan. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a former school bus driver suspected of child molestation after a standoff that lasted more than seven hours Monday morning.
accesswdun.com
Barrow County authorities searching for suspected armed suspect
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has multiple active felony warrants out of both Barrow and Gwinnett counties. The agency posted the wanted alert for Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, on its social media channels. Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of...
fox5atlanta.com
Man killed in Gwinnett County auto shop shooting identified
LILBURN, Ga. - Police have identified the man killed on Monday morning at a business located along Stone Mountain Highway. Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 10:30 a.m. behind the business located at 4534 Stone Mountain Highway. Police say several car businesses...
nowhabersham.com
Investigation continues into death of Athens woman who sent daughter chilling message
The investigation continues into the death of an Athens woman whose body was found two weeks ago in the woods of northern Habersham County. Officials have not said how 59-year-old Debbie Collier died, but they are treating her death as a homicide. “Over the past several weeks, actions have been...
Monroe Local News
MPD Report: Slew of demented person and mental health calls; very drunk man taken to the hospital then arrested after assaulting girlfriend
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 8 – 15, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Damage To Property...
Fulton DA says former officer ‘operated recklessly’ in chase causing deaths of 3 people
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2′s Mark Winne in an exclusive interview in the seconds leading up to a crash that killed three people, the then City of South Fulton Police officer was driving too fast. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Member of notorious street gang sentenced after videos showed him celebrating after murder
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A member of the “Drug Rich” street gang is set to spend the rest of his life in prison. A DeKalb County Superior Court Judge sentenced William Moore-Earvin, 26, to life without parole plus 45-years. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
NE Ga police blotter: Winder man sentenced in shooting, Elberton teen arrested with gun at school
A Barrow County man gets a 25-year prison sentence, his punishment for shooting and wounding two women three years ago: 30 year-old Ralph Jones of Winder pleaded guilty in federal court in a case that was investigated by the FBI and police in Winder. The Elbert County School District says...
Investigation underway at Gwinnett high school after several fights prompt lockdown
An investigation is underway at a Gwinnett County high school, after more than a dozen fights broke out on Monday morning. The fights led to a lockdown at the school. By some accounts, the number of fights ranged from twelve to fifteen — and nearly all were recorded and posted to social media by students.
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Thousands stolen with forged check and more
Two unknown men are suspected of vandalizing a directional sign on College Avenue after an Athens Downtown Development Authority employee contacted the Athens-Clarke County Police Department on Sept.16 about the incident, which occurred three days prior, according to a report from ACCPD. Footage from a downtown camera shows the men...
