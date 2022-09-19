ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

WXIA 11 Alive

Death of 13-year-old DeKalb County boy ruled a homicide, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The death of a 13-year-old boy whose body was found near a park in Lithonia earlier this week has been ruled a homicide, according to DeKalb Police. DeKalb County Police said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Jamiren Crosby's death remains under investigation, and they ask anyone who might have information to contact the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Hall County, GA
Hall County, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier case: Criminal profiler warns of possible 'budding serial killer' after missing mom's murder

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Debbie Collier was last seen on Sept. 10 — and found dead the next afternoon 60 miles away after sending money and a cryptic note to her daughter. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday revealed that investigators have found no evidence of either a suicide or a kidnapping. Detectives have served "several" search warrants and were looking to identify persons of interest.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Sautee man charged with assault, kidnapping after domestic argument

A 21-year-old White County man faces multiple charges following a violent domestic argument, officials say. White County deputies arrested Wesley King of Sautee after responding to a report of a domestic situation with weapons involved. The alleged incident occurred at a residence on Daylilly Drive on September 14. Deputies spoke...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Oakwood man arrested for six entering auto cases

An Oakwood man has been charged in connection with several entering auto cases ranging from Aug. 29 to Sept. 19. Elijah David Everett, 18, was arrested in the early morning hours on Sept. 20 by Hall County patrol deputies. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies saw Everett “prowling” near...
OAKWOOD, GA
WGAU

Child molestation allegations for Hall Co bus driver

A seven-hour standoff with a Hall County SWAT team ends with the arrest of a Hall County school bus driver: there are child molestation charges for 40 year-old Marvin Hogan. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a former school bus driver suspected of child molestation after a standoff that lasted more than seven hours Monday morning.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Barrow County authorities searching for suspected armed suspect

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has multiple active felony warrants out of both Barrow and Gwinnett counties. The agency posted the wanted alert for Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, on its social media channels. Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man killed in Gwinnett County auto shop shooting identified

LILBURN, Ga. - Police have identified the man killed on Monday morning at a business located along Stone Mountain Highway. Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 10:30 a.m. behind the business located at 4534 Stone Mountain Highway. Police say several car businesses...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Thousands stolen with forged check and more

Two unknown men are suspected of vandalizing a directional sign on College Avenue after an Athens Downtown Development Authority employee contacted the Athens-Clarke County Police Department on Sept.16 about the incident, which occurred three days prior, according to a report from ACCPD. Footage from a downtown camera shows the men...
ATHENS, GA

