Mother manatee, calf among high number of sea cows requiring rehab at ZooTampa
TAMPA, Fla. — At ZooTampa, animal handlers are working to save a record number of injured manatees — including a mother sea cow and her calf brought in just days ago. Staffers quite literally have their hands full, trying desperately to rehabilitate an unusually high number of manatees.
Pinellas County marina owner closely watching tropical wave headed for the Gulf
Tampa Bay area business owners say they are watching a tropical wave headed for the Gulf of Mexico next week.
WATCH: Huge monitor lizard climbs up Florida homeowner’s window
A central Florida homeowner spotted an unusual sight on his front porch: a huge monitor lizard peering in through a window.
FDOH issues alert for harmful blue-green algae in Lake Henry
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Polk County is cautioning people to not drink, swim or boat in Lake Henry after a blue-green algae bloom alert was issued for the river on Wednesday. The alert comes after toxins were detected in a water sample taken...
Florida pays another $950K to aviation company that flew migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
BRADENTON, Fla. — Just days after two planes carrying migrants arrived at Martha's Vineyard at Gov. Ron DeSantis' direction, state records show another payment has been made to the same Oregon-based aviation company. The governor's office has not confirmed whether the funds will be used for additional flights out...
VIDEO: Huge Mystery Creature Found in Florida Park Has Social Media Stumped
Social Media has been left perplexed after a mysterious creature, estimated to be between 12 to 15 feet in length, was caught on video in the waters off of a city park in Florida. According to Miami Herald, Joe Tiller reports he was on the water with his wife, April,...
Beer Spilled on Florida's I-75
A semi and a concrete hauler mix it up and the Coors Light goes flying
Local firefighters pack bags full of items designed to save babies' lives during sleep
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Rather than responding to tragedy, firefighters in St. Petersburg are trying to prevent it. On Tuesday, 14 firefighters packed bags with items to help babies sleep safely. There are onesies that say "this side up" which helps remind parents that sleeping on their back is best.
Brandon non-profit helping with Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts in Puerto Rico
BRANDON, Fla. — A team of volunteers from the Tampa Bay region went to Puerto Rico Wednesday to help provide relief following the impacts left behind by Hurricane Fiona. The hurricane tore through the territory over the weekend, leaving behind flooding, destruction and widespread power outages. The Brandon-based non-profit...
We're No. 1: TPA claims 1st post in 2022 North American Airport Satisfaction study
TAMPA, Fla — If you're flying through Tampa International Airport anytime soon, you'll be glad to know you're walking into the best of large airports, according to a 2022 North American Airport Satisfaction study by J.D. Power. TPA claimed the top spot this year after coming in third and...
3-legged alligator mom carries babies in her mouth at Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. - An alligator mom in Lakeland was captured on video using her three legs to slowly maneuver through brushes while carrying her babies to the water — one mouthful at a time. Owen Lauer was recording as the three-legged gator was seen helping her hatchlings at the...
Father of professional Florida surfer who died following seizure trying to get son back home
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A former World Junior Surfing champion died in Costa Rica over the weekend, after suffering a seizure in the water. His father wants his son buried in Florida, where he has a family plot, but he says it's challenging. "He was my best friend. And my baby....
Smashburger expanding with 15 new locations in Tampa
Open wide because Smashburger is planning a huge expansion in the Tampa area. Those perfectly caramelized patties have tantalized the taste buds of fast casual diners across the country. Tampa remains a major target market for restaurants, so it’s no surprise Smashburger is looking to increase its footprint here in Florida.
Florida woman attacked, bitten while jogging on Seminole County trail
A 22-year-old woman was attacked while jogging in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Monday night, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. The suspect was captured on a homeowner's surveillance video, and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the person.
Are you ready? Annual Haunted Jail Tour returns to Polk County
BARTOW, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office says its annual Haunted Jail Tour is "back by popular demand!" The family-friendly event will run for two weekends from 6:30-10 p.m. at 455 North Broadway in Bartow. This year, those seeking a fright will have Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29 to check out this year's DOOMSDAY theme.
Save the Howard Frankland? One man says it’s possible
TAMPA, Fla. - As construction on the new Howard Frankland Bridge continues, some are asking what will happen to the old one. In fact, one Tampa man is hoping to save the bridge from planned demolition. What You Need To Know. Neil Cosentino of Tampa believes the Howard Frankland Bridge...
Florida Has 3 Of The Worst Traffic Spots In The US
Living in Tampa Bay, we know how bad traffic is. Another study has come out and shows that Florida has three of the worst traffic spots in the US. According to the study done by INRIX, they found that the average American driver lost 36 hours due to congestion. The number crunchers at INRIX gathered plenty of data from different sources and came up with the most congested roads in the US:
Central Florida pub opens 5 hours early to serve mourners, honor queen
ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday, a group of people gathered to remember Queen Elizabeth II in Orlando. The Pub along International Drive opened its doors to the public early for anyone interested in taking time to remember the queen. The Pub’s opening was hours ahead of its normal opening time....
Driver dies in collision on U.S. 41 in Hillsborough County
An 81-year-old man died Wednesday morning after his vehicle collided with a pickup truck at a Hillsborough County intersection, authorities said.
Meet the Fla. Man Who Survived Days Lost in Swamp After Gator Took His Arm: 'I'm No Longer Afraid of Death'
As survival stories go, Eric Merda's three-day odyssey spent fighting to stay alive in a Florida swamp after an alligator tore his arm off sets a new standard for human toughness. "I've never been so scared in all my life," Merda tells PEOPLE. "I was in so much pain that...
