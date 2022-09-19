ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

thatssotampa.com

Smashburger expanding with 15 new locations in Tampa

Open wide because Smashburger is planning a huge expansion in the Tampa area. Those perfectly caramelized patties have tantalized the taste buds of fast casual diners across the country. Tampa remains a major target market for restaurants, so it’s no surprise Smashburger is looking to increase its footprint here in Florida.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Are you ready? Annual Haunted Jail Tour returns to Polk County

BARTOW, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office says its annual Haunted Jail Tour is "back by popular demand!" The family-friendly event will run for two weekends from 6:30-10 p.m. at 455 North Broadway in Bartow. This year, those seeking a fright will have Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29 to check out this year's DOOMSDAY theme.
BARTOW, FL
Bay News 9

Save the Howard Frankland? One man says it’s possible

TAMPA, Fla. - As construction on the new Howard Frankland Bridge continues, some are asking what will happen to the old one. In fact, one Tampa man is hoping to save the bridge from planned demolition. What You Need To Know. Neil Cosentino of Tampa believes the Howard Frankland Bridge...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Has 3 Of The Worst Traffic Spots In The US

Living in Tampa Bay, we know how bad traffic is. Another study has come out and shows that Florida has three of the worst traffic spots in the US. According to the study done by INRIX, they found that the average American driver lost 36 hours due to congestion. The number crunchers at INRIX gathered plenty of data from different sources and came up with the most congested roads in the US:
