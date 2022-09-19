Read full article on original website
Mountain View gives families $12,000 through new guaranteed income programBeth TorresMountain View, CA
Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA BakehouseDinh LeeSan Jose, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
Young Mother Tragically Murdered in San CarlosAnthony J LynchSan Carlos, CA
San Jose drops controversial tiny house plan, but residents near site remain skeptical
AFTER MONTHS OF opposition, a controversial plan to build tiny homes in North San Jose has been dropped, but residents are still skeptical. The city is not moving forward with a plan to build 100 tiny homes at the Dr. Robert Gross Groundwater Recharge Park on Noble Avenue, according to a memo issued earlier this month from Deputy City Manager Omar Passons. The site, which sits across the street from an elementary school and library, has been considered for homeless housing since 2015.
Homeless kicked out of encampment near San Jose Airport face deadline to move again
SAN JOSE – After being kicked out of an encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport, hundreds of homeless are now living across the street at Columbus Park. But they might not be able to stay at their new location for long."I used to be on the other side over there, but they kicked us all out," said George Villanueva, who lives on Asbury Street at Columbus Park.Villanueva has been living here with his dog Scratch for the last few months. He told KPIX 5 he was offered housing, but likes his freedom, living outside."I haven't seen any trouble except...
vta.org
Affordable Housing Coming to Berryessa/North San Jose Transit Center
Imagine being able to leave home in the morning and take a short walk to the Berryessa/North San Jose Transit Center…to hop on BART up to the East Bay or San Francisco or grab one of the buses running every 10 to 15 minutes to downtown San Jose and points beyond.
San Jose encampment cleanup creates new problems
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose is cleaning up a homeless encampment near the San Jose International Airport. It is a requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration due to safety concerns, but many of those residents have moved across the street. Kimberly Williams is one of many residents who moved to […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose Mayor Liccardo on latest pedestrian death: 'devastating to lose an 8-year-old'
SAN JOSE, Calif. - In the wake of an 8-year-old boy's death just a block from school, residents of San Jose are reeling about pedestrian safety. Mayor Sam Liccardo said the city needs to do more to address the safety risk as more people have been hit and killed by cars already this year, than all of 2021.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose drops controversial tiny homes plan
SAN JOSE, Calif. - After months of opposition, a controversial plan to build tiny homes in North San Jose has been dropped, but residents are still skeptical. The city is not moving forward with a plan to build 100 tiny homes at the Dr. Robert Gross Groundwater Recharge Park on Noble Avenue, according to a memo issued this month from Deputy City Manager Omar Passons.
Phase 2 of Benchlands clearing done, but only one in three people leaving is moving into armory
Phase 2 of the City of Santa Cruz's efforts to clear the Benchlands homeless encampment began and ended Monday, with about 50 individuals being forced out of the area east of the San Lorenzo River. Shelter space is limited as is, and there are at least seven more zones to be cleared. If shelter options run out, the city will have to pause the clearing process.
EXCLUSIVE: SJPD steps into the crosswalk as pedestrian decoys for traffic safety
Officers say they may be seen as the bad guy, but their purpose is not about punishment - it's for "changing driving behavior" to prevent the next traffic fatality.
2-alarm fire burns at apartment complex in East San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A two-alarm fire burned in the carport of an apartment complex in San Jose Monday afternoon.The San Jose Fire Department said on social media that firefighters responded at 4:23 p.m. to a two-story apartment on the 2700 block of Kollmar Drive near Story Road and E. Capitol Expressway in East San Jose.The department later posted that the fire had been confined to one vehicle located in carport beneath apartments and that firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the units above. Two units were evacuated because of the smoke from the fire. It was knocked down at 4:37 p.m., the fire department said.No injuries were reported and the was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.
Paradise Post
Monarch butterfly experts fault Marin tropical milkweed ban
Some monarch butterfly researchers are questioning Marin County and other counties’ recent decision to ban tropical milkweed sales as a way to protect the state’s dwindling populations of the iconic orange-and-black insects. Marin — along with Contra Costa, San Mateo and Ventura counties — prohibited nurseries from selling...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose expanding use of license plate reader cameras, reviewing data privacy
San Jose expanding use of license plate reader cameras, reviewing data privacy. The City of San Jose is planning to expand its use of license plate-reading cameras to help solve crimes. On Tuesday, the city council is also expected to tighten its data protection policies to make sure that information is only used for legitimate purposes.
hoodline.com
New lodging chain called ‘Treehouse Hotel’ will open its first U.S. location in Silicon Valley
A kitschy new hotel chain that is opening its first U.S. property in Sunnyvale is promising to bring you back to the days of your youth. It’s called Treehouse Hotel, and it will be built where a Sheraton Hotel currently sits at 1100 North Mathilda Avenue. SH Hotels & Resorts is the company behind Treehouse Hotel Sunnyvale, which will feature 254 rooms. 142 of them will be housed inside a new, six-story building. Some of the buildings currently in use by Sheraton will be renovated to contain 112 rooms and other amenities.
Silicon Valley Democrats decry ballot changes
The local Democratic Party is pushing back against the removal of party affiliation language from candidate statements just weeks before ballots are mailed. The tussle is over San Jose Councilmember Sylvia Arenas, who is running for the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors District 1 seat. In her candidate statement, Arenas lists endorsements that include the Santa Clara County Democratic Party. That endorsement was removed from ballot language, according to her campaign. San Jose City Council District 3 candidate Omar Torres told San José Spotlight he had his statement adjusted last minute as well.
Homeless UCSC student forced to pay $600 to get car back from suspected theft
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – Roberto Cedillo is one of the thousands of students getting ready to begin their final year at the University of California, Santa Cruz. However, while many of his classmates will be spending their evenings wondering what the answers to homework are, Cedillo will also be wondering where he will sleep […]
Investigating Wage Theft Solutions: When workers win judgments but bosses still don't pay
SACRAMENTO – When a business loses its food permit, you may assume it's because of a health code violation. But in a growing number of California counties, it could be in response to wage theft.In collaboration with CalMatters, we've been investigating wage theft in California: Employers, essentially stealing money from their workers. Now we've learned, that even after workers win wage theft judgments against their boss, many still don't get paid.Follow Our Continuing Coverage: Investigating Wage Theft in California: How you might be affectedCalMatters: When employers steal wages from workersCalMatters: Wage theft whack-a-mole: California workers win judgments against bosses but still...
CEO robbed at gunpoint fears crime is driving businesses out of San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Hamid Moghadam knows about the city's crime problem all too well. The CEO of San Francisco-based Prologis was robbed at gunpoint outside of his home, in broad daylight."This is a gang that does this all the time and they had targeted me from the parking lot," said Moghadam.The suspects followed Moghadam to his home in broad daylight."A car rushed by, stopped right next to me and two guys jumped out with guns pointed at my face," he said. "It just happened so quickly, honestly, I didn't have time to get scared."The thieves wanted his watch and...
Two California cities top list of places that people want to leave
Homebuyers are leaving the Bay Area in droves, according to a new housing report published by real estate website Redfin.
Paradise Post
49ers, real estate pour money into Santa Clara elections
With less than two months until Election Day, the San Francisco 49ers have already spent a stunning $1.2 million on Santa Clara City Council races, while real estate interests are stepping up to defend one of the team’s largest critics — Mayor Lisa Gillmor — in her re-election bid.
seniorresource.com
Best Retirement Cities Near San Francisco
As one of the most populous cities in the state of California, San Francisco is perhaps best known for its diversity, outrageous food trends, and booming nightlife. The Bay Area draws its fair share of tourists, and around 900,000 call it home. But, if you’re a senior or retiree looking to downsize and get out of the big city, consider these suburbs that are close by.
3 SF homes get $10M price cut in more signs of a cooling Bay Area housing market
Is a $10 million-plus price cut becoming a Pac Heights trend?
