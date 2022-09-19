Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 19
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 19, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
September 15
- domestic violence; Hwy 231
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy 31
- unlawful possession of controlled substances, illegal possession of prescription drugs; Co. Rd. 109
- theft of property; Hwy 91
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 939
- theft of property; Hwy 69 S
- trespassing, criminal mischief, harassment; Co. Rd. 1718
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1196
- trespassing; Hwy 278 W
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 747
- assault, criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 1435
- unlawful possession of marijuana; High School Rd.
- trespassing; Co. Rd. 1600
September 16
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude law enforcement; Hwy 157
- assault; Beech Ave. S.E.
- unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 148
- burglary; Co. Rd. 469
- unlawful possession of controlled substances; I-65 NB MM 317
September 17
- discharging firearm into unoccupied vehicle; Co. Rd. 768
- assault; Co. Rd. 1482
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1223
- assault; Hwy 278 E
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 463
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude law enforcement; Co. Rd. 310
- unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; I-65 SB MM 308
- unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; Hwy 69 N
September 18
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy 31
- unlawful possession of controlled substances; Co. Rd. 715
- domestic violence; Day Gap Rd.
Arrests
September 15
Ballenger, Robert R; 47
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
- FTA-no plainly visible tag
Boone, Bobby W; 39
- FTA-driving while license suspended
- FTA-failure to register vehicle
- FTA-no seat belt
- FTA-operating vehicle without insurance
Boone, Dustin L; 33
- FTA-driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled
Chambers, Tiffany C; 32
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
- resisting arrest
- obstructing governmental operations
- FTA-running red light
Ferguson, Donna M; 52
- illegal possession of prescription drugs
- possession of methamphetamine
Graham, Colton D; 22
- negotiating worthless instrument
Llovera, Rafael; 52
- public intoxication
Marks, Jordan A; 26
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
McCombs, Blake H; 28
- public intoxication
Pullen-Clapper, Michael D; 31
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA-possession of marijuana
Richards, James H; 35
- FTA-burglary-non-residence-force
- FTA-burglary-non-residence-no force
- FTA-burglary-residence-no force
- FTA-receiving stolen vehicle
Stallings, Alyssa M; 24
- FTA-assault-domestic-harassment-family (2 counts)
- FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
- FTA-attempting to elude police officer
- FTA-resisting arrest
- FTA-obstructing governmental operations
- FTA-public intoxication
Thomas, Tammy W; 51
- FTA-using false name/identity
- FTA-public intoxication (2 counts)
- FTA-criminal trespassing (2 counts)
- FTA-unauthorized use of auto
Turner, Vada M; 20
- assault-child abuse-simple-family
September 16
Armstrong, Jessica L; 41
- Probation violation-possession of dangerous drugs
Baudier, Brian K; 50
- driving under the influence (alcohol)
Davis, Edward J; 37
- GJ-unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
Davis, Michael C; 33
- assault-domestic-simple assault-family
England, Garnett C; 41
- possession of dangerous drugs
- improper lane usage
Goodno, Nathaniel S; 37
- possession of dangerous drugs
Handley, Brandon G; 18
- public intoxication
Handley, Matthew G; 40
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA-possession of marijuana
- FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
Hardin, Baylee C; 18
- minor consume alcohol
- public intoxication
Hood, William M; 59
- FTA-refusal to display insurance
Jones, Kelly M; 34
- FTA-possessing forged instrument
- FTA-larceny/theft
- FTA-criminal trespassing
Morgenroth, Kai L; 33
- possession of heroin
- improper lane usage
Oden, Christle P; 33
- assault-domestic-simple harassment-family
Overton, Johnny L; 57
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense (3 counts)
- FTA-possession of dangerous drugs (3 counts)
Pearce, Troy E; 33
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Pendergraft, Unique N; 30
- FTA-assault-domestic-harassment-family
Preston, Daryl W; 37
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- attempting to elude police officer
Smith, Jeffery W; 33
- FTA-driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled
Welch, Randy W; 43
- possession of methamphetamine
Yarbrough, William; 32
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA-expired tag
- attempting to elude police officer
- FTA-driving while suspended
- FTA-driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled (2 counts)
- FTA-operating vehicle without insurance
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
September 15
- theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; flashlight; $17
September 16
- theft by deception-1 st degree; cash; $49,000
- theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $231
- criminal mischief-3 rd degree; 2 nd Ave. S.W; damage to 2008 Jeep; $300
- assault; Tallyho St. S.W.
September 17
- theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $87
- theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $149
- theft of property-3 rd degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $1,400
September 18
- unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Adelsheim Cir. S.W.
- unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Johnson St. S.W; wallet and contents
- unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Waddell Ave. S.W.
- unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Adelsheim Cir. S.W; pistol; $300
- unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Dialsdale Dr. S.W; pistol; $350
- unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Johnson St. S.W; pistol, computer; $750
- duty upon striking unattended vehicle; 2 nd Ave. N.W; damage to 1997 Honda Civic; $300
- unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; purse and contents
- theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; extension cord; $70
September 19
- theft of property-1 st degree; Hayes Dr. N.W; 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle; $23,100
Arrests
September 16
Jenkins, Jerry R; 52
- FTA-driving without license
Richards, James H; 35
- FTA-switched tag
- FTA-insurance violation
- FTA-driving while suspended
Thomas, Tammy W; 51
- FTA-insurance violation
- FTA-driving without license
September 17
Bowles, Robert P; 24
- public intoxication
Farley, Steven B; 31
- FTA-insurance violation
- FTA-expired tag
Horton, David L; 61
- GJ-obstructing justice using false identity
Overton, Johnny L; 57
- FTA-driving without license
- FTA-expired tag
- FTA-insurance violation
September 18
Hood, William M; 59
- FTA-theft of property-4 th degree
- FTA-criminal trespassing-3 rd degree
Pearce, Troy E; 33
- theft of property-4 th degree
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
