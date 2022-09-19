ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 19

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 19, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

September 15

  • domestic violence; Hwy 231
  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy 31
  • unlawful possession of controlled substances, illegal possession of prescription drugs; Co. Rd. 109
  • theft of property; Hwy 91
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 939
  • theft of property; Hwy 69 S
  • trespassing, criminal mischief, harassment; Co. Rd. 1718
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1196
  • trespassing; Hwy 278 W
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 747
  • assault, criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 1435
  • unlawful possession of marijuana; High School Rd.
  • trespassing; Co. Rd. 1600

September 16

  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude law enforcement; Hwy 157
  • assault; Beech Ave. S.E.
  • unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 148
  • burglary; Co. Rd. 469
  • unlawful possession of controlled substances; I-65 NB MM 317

September 17

  • discharging firearm into unoccupied vehicle; Co. Rd. 768
  • assault; Co. Rd. 1482
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1223
  • assault; Hwy 278 E
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 463
  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude law enforcement; Co. Rd. 310
  • unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; I-65 SB MM 308
  • unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; Hwy 69 N

September 18

  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy 31
  • unlawful possession of controlled substances; Co. Rd. 715
  • domestic violence; Day Gap Rd.

Arrests

September 15

Ballenger, Robert R; 47

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
  • FTA-no plainly visible tag

Boone, Bobby W; 39

  • FTA-driving while license suspended
  • FTA-failure to register vehicle
  • FTA-no seat belt
  • FTA-operating vehicle without insurance

Boone, Dustin L; 33

  • FTA-driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled

Chambers, Tiffany C; 32

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
  • resisting arrest
  • obstructing governmental operations
  • FTA-running red light

Ferguson, Donna M; 52

  • illegal possession of prescription drugs
  • possession of methamphetamine

Graham, Colton D; 22

  • negotiating worthless instrument

Llovera, Rafael; 52

  • public intoxication

Marks, Jordan A; 26

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA-possession of dangerous drugs

McCombs, Blake H; 28

  • public intoxication

Pullen-Clapper, Michael D; 31

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA-possession of marijuana

Richards, James H; 35

  • FTA-burglary-non-residence-force
  • FTA-burglary-non-residence-no force
  • FTA-burglary-residence-no force
  • FTA-receiving stolen vehicle

Stallings, Alyssa M; 24

  • FTA-assault-domestic-harassment-family (2 counts)
  • FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
  • FTA-attempting to elude police officer
  • FTA-resisting arrest
  • FTA-obstructing governmental operations
  • FTA-public intoxication

Thomas, Tammy W; 51

  • FTA-using false name/identity
  • FTA-public intoxication (2 counts)
  • FTA-criminal trespassing (2 counts)
  • FTA-unauthorized use of auto

Turner, Vada M; 20

  • assault-child abuse-simple-family

September 16

Armstrong, Jessica L; 41

  • Probation violation-possession of dangerous drugs

Baudier, Brian K; 50

  • driving under the influence (alcohol)

Davis, Edward J; 37

  • GJ-unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

Davis, Michael C; 33

  • assault-domestic-simple assault-family

England, Garnett C; 41

  • possession of dangerous drugs
  • improper lane usage

Goodno, Nathaniel S; 37

  • possession of dangerous drugs

Handley, Brandon G; 18

  • public intoxication

Handley, Matthew G; 40

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA-possession of marijuana
  • FTA-possession of dangerous drugs

Hardin, Baylee C; 18

  • minor consume alcohol
  • public intoxication

Hood, William M; 59

  • FTA-refusal to display insurance

Jones, Kelly M; 34

  • FTA-possessing forged instrument
  • FTA-larceny/theft
  • FTA-criminal trespassing

Morgenroth, Kai L; 33

  • possession of heroin
  • improper lane usage

Oden, Christle P; 33

  • assault-domestic-simple harassment-family

Overton, Johnny L; 57

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense (3 counts)
  • FTA-possession of dangerous drugs (3 counts)

Pearce, Troy E; 33

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Pendergraft, Unique N; 30

  • FTA-assault-domestic-harassment-family

Preston, Daryl W; 37

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • attempting to elude police officer

Smith, Jeffery W; 33

  • FTA-driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled

Welch, Randy W; 43

  • possession of methamphetamine

Yarbrough, William; 32

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA-expired tag
  • attempting to elude police officer
  • FTA-driving while suspended
  • FTA-driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled (2 counts)
  • FTA-operating vehicle without insurance

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

September 15

  • theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; flashlight; $17


September 16

  • theft by deception-1 st degree; cash; $49,000
  • theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $231
  • criminal mischief-3 rd degree; 2 nd Ave. S.W; damage to 2008 Jeep; $300
  • assault; Tallyho St. S.W.

September 17

  • theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $87
  • theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $149
  • theft of property-3 rd degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $1,400

September 18

  • unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Adelsheim Cir. S.W.
  • unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Johnson St. S.W; wallet and contents
  • unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Waddell Ave. S.W.
  • unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Adelsheim Cir. S.W; pistol; $300
  • unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Dialsdale Dr. S.W; pistol; $350
  • unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Johnson St. S.W; pistol, computer; $750
  • duty upon striking unattended vehicle; 2 nd Ave. N.W; damage to 1997 Honda Civic; $300
  • unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; purse and contents
  • theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; extension cord; $70

September 19

  • theft of property-1 st degree; Hayes Dr. N.W; 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle; $23,100

Arrests

September 16

Jenkins, Jerry R; 52

  • FTA-driving without license

Richards, James H; 35

  • FTA-switched tag
  • FTA-insurance violation
  • FTA-driving while suspended

Thomas, Tammy W; 51

  • FTA-insurance violation
  • FTA-driving without license

September 17

Bowles, Robert P; 24

  • public intoxication

Farley, Steven B; 31

  • FTA-insurance violation
  • FTA-expired tag

Horton, David L; 61

  • GJ-obstructing justice using false identity

Overton, Johnny L; 57

  • FTA-driving without license
  • FTA-expired tag
  • FTA-insurance violation

September 18

Hood, William M; 59

  • FTA-theft of property-4 th degree
  • FTA-criminal trespassing-3 rd degree

Pearce, Troy E; 33

  • theft of property-4 th degree

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

2 arrested on home burglary charges in Cordova

CORDOVA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cordova Police Department announced the arrests of two individuals on charges of burglary and theft of property Wednesday. On Wednesday, CPD Chief Krimson Culverson was on patrol when he noticed a vehicle at a residence he had not seen before. He noted the tag number and continued with his patrol. Approximately […]
CORDOVA, AL
CBS 42

Two arrested for child endangerment, drug charges at Super 8 motel

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Leeds Police Department announced the arrests of two individuals charged with drug possession and child endangerment Tuesday. According to LPD Chief of Police Paul Irwin, officers obtained arrest warrants and a search warrant on Friday following a narcotics distribution investigation in Leeds and Moody. The warrants were served for two individuals […]
LEEDS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Cullman, AL
Crime & Safety
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. –  The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the past several days, including:    Wednesday, Sept. 14  Deputies responded to the report of someone trespassing in the Welti community.   Tiffany Carol Chambers, 32, of Cullman, was located on the property in a vehicle.  Chambers allegedly refused to identify herself or comply with deputies. It was determined that she had active warrants.  She was arrested and charged with obstruction of governmental operations, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs (failure to appear warrant), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear warrant) and a traffic violation (failure to appear warrant).    ——-  Deputies conducted...
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

2 adults killed in Warrior crash identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating the scene of an accident that killed two adults and injured a child Wednesday evening. According to JCSO Public Information Officer Joni Money, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Corner School Road at Bankston Road at around 5:45 p.m. Upon arrival, it was discovered […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Illegal Drugs#Domestic Violence#Fta#Rd#Co#Paraph
The Cullman Tribune

Donations being accepted for family of Zak Stewart

CULLMAN, Ala. – On Friday, Sept. 16, 22-year-old Cullman native Zak Stewart, a 2018 graduate of Cullman High School, was killed in a workplace shooting in Slidell, Louisiana. The Cullman community has rallied around Stewart’s family, and a donation account has been set up to support them. The account was established at Premier Bank of the South by Southern Medical Equipment, Zak Stewart’s mother, Linda Stewart’s, employer. Contributions can be made at any Premier Bank of the South location. All proceeds will go to help the family take care of expenses during this difficult time. Zak Stewart was tragically killed in what local authorities say was a shooting following an alleged week-long feud with a co-worker. That co-worker, Brian Taylor, 23, has been charged with manslaughter. (www.fox8live.com/2022/09/17/alabama-man-identified-employee-slain-slidell-car-dealership) Stewart was well known throughout the community from his time working as a salesman at Tony Serra Nissan in Cullman. The arrangements for Stewart are as follows: Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Moss-Service Funeral Home, 1901 Second Ave. NWA celebration of life funeral service will occur at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.Interment will be at 3 p.m. at Hopewell Cemetery in Hanceville. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
weisradio.com

Troopers Respond to Three Area Auto Accidents (One Involving 18-Wheeler) on Tuesday

Alabama State Troopers worked three separate accidents – one of those involving an 18-wheeler – around the area on Tuesday, with no one being hurt. State Troopers and Cherokee County personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire on County Road 6 around 4:00am; according to information from the Trooper Post at Decatur, the driver of a 2010 Chevy Silverado reported to authorities that the vehicle caught fire while traveling down the road. Firefighters responded immediately – and the blaze was extinguished quickly with no one receiving any injuries in the incident; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Ozark man killed in Walker County crash

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon left one man dead in Walker County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Tyce Brockett, 23, of Ozark was killed when his Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway and struck a tree around 2:10 p.m. The crash occurred on Alabama 69 near the 214 […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Lawrence Co. man indicted for kidnapping, assualt

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County man has been indicted by a grand jury on two kidnapping charges and an assault charge. Court documents allege that Christopher Kerby kidnapped two people, Presley Bradford and Devin Scott. Kerby allegedly also beat Bradford with the back of an axe handle.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Oneonta PD: Investigation into hot car death of 2-year-old boy underway

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Oneonta are investigating what they say is the death of a child left in a hot car on Tuesday, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. The Oneonta Police Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County DHR, and Blount County District Attorney’s Office...
ONEONTA, AL
CBS 42

Graysville woman killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 61-year-old Graysville woman was killed in a two-vehicle Jefferson County crash Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cynthia Martin Schmidt was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with another car at an intersection of U.S. Hwy 78. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Schmidt […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy