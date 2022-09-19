Read full article on original website
Related
kyma.com
Authorities in Arizona look to identify four people killed in fiery crash
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Authorities are trying to identify four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-trailer near Sedona. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash occurred Sunday afternoon where the driver of the big rig loaded with glass told DPS Troopers that the brakes failed and he couldn’t stop.
KTAR.com
Texas couple identified as victims in Arizona plane crash last week
PHOENIX – The victims in a small plane in northern Arizona last week have been identified as a married couple from Texas, authorities said Monday. Chad and Brandi Wilson, both 42, were heading from their hometown of Wichita Falls to Las Vegas when their plane went down Tuesday, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Mohave Daily News
Motorist stranded in desert for third time
BULLHEAD CITY — A man became stranded in his Jeep in the desert yesterday — reportedly for the third time since February 2022. At about 6:30 a.m., Sept. 21, the Bullhead City Police Department received a call from a 44-year-old man who had reportedly broken the axle or drive train in his Jeep Wrangler in the desert area east of Laughlin Ranch.
Dad, mom in town from India were killed in a crash near Flagstaff along with two sons
PHOENIX — A mother and father from India were visiting their two sons in Arizona when a tragic accident killed the family of four. Authorities said the family was on their way to visit Sedona when the car they were in was hit by a tractor-trailer that had run a stop sign. The driver of the truck told authorities his brakes had failed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L.A. Weekly
Athish Nagarajan, Dhinesh Nagarajan, Gnanappan Nagarajan, and Vijaya Lakshmi-Gopal Killed in Truck Accident on Interstate 17 [Sedona, AZ]
Car vs Tractor-Trailer Collision on Interstate 17 Claimed the Lives of Four People. The fatal incident happened around 2:15 p.m., at the Sedona exit along Interstate 17. According to the police, a family of four were stopped at a stop sign when a truck, who’s breaks reportedly failed, collided into the family’s sedan. Both vehicles wrecked into a nearby embankment, trapping four passengers inside the sedan.
AZFamily
Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
ABC 15 News
DPS: Four dead after failed brakes cause fiery crash on I-17 near Sedona
Four people are dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 17 near Sedona. Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety were called to milepost 298, Sedona exit, for reports of a crash involving a tractor-trailer loaded with glass. When troopers arrived they found a...
Arizona man indicted for fraud after being caught with 350 catalytic converters, police say
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Prescott man has been indicted on fraud charges after investigators allegedly found him in possession of 350 catalytic converters. Todd Dawkins, 39, is suspected of illegally selling the converters over the last 18 months, according...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 dead after fatal semi-truck and car crash on I-17 near Flagstaff, victims not yet identified
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Arizona DPS is investigating a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a car that erupted into flames on Interstate 17 near Flagstaff on Sunday, leaving four people dead. New information from DPS says that impairment didn't play a part in the crash. The driver of the...
AZFamily
Exclusive: Woman alleges abuse from former DPS director Frank Milstead
Flagstaff leaders say they need $140 million to fix flooding problems. The Flood Control District board of directors met to discuss their long-term solutions regarding flooding in Flagstaff. They say they need nearly $140 million from the state and federal governments to make it happen. Documents reveal new details on...
fox10phoenix.com
350 stolen catalytic converters seized from Prescott man's home, DPS says
PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Authorities say an Arizona man was arrested after over $250,000 worth of stolen catalytic converters were seized from his home. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says its detectives, along with the Vehicle Theft Task Force, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, and Prescott Police Department, arrested 39-year-old Todd Dawkins on Sept. 8.
zachnews.net
News Alert: Golden Shores, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help identifying woman wanted for questioning for aggravated assault at Family Dollar Store during the night last Friday.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Golden Shores, Arizona: The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for questioning for aggravated assault at the Family Dollar Store located at 12961 South Oatman Highway that occured during the night on Friday, September 16th, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona
Have you ever had the chance to visit the beautiful state of Arizona? If you have never been, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Arizona that are a great choice for people of all ages. No matter, who you're travelling with, you'll definitely enjoy your time in any of these places.
prescottenews.com
Arizona Oncology Set To Expand to New Location in Prescott
New Practice to Provide More Space, Additional Cancer Treatments to Prescott-Area Patients. Arizona Oncology, one of the largest cancer centers in Arizona with more than 70 physicians, will break ground on its new Prescott practice on Saturday, Sept. 24. The new 22,000 square-foot comprehensive care center, located at 5430 Landmark...
2 found dead in Arizona plane crash
Two people have been found dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. Officials with the Federal Aviation...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Dept. Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Suspect in Attempted Theft
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify a male subject who attempted a burglary at Circle K, 2727 N. Glassford Hill Rd. in Prescott Valley. The suspect went behind the counter and attempted to steal eight packs of cigarettes. When confronted by an employee at the entrance door, the suspect returned the cigarettes and left the scene in a blue Scion XB, which was driven by an unknown female.
890kdxu.com
UPDATED: 4.4 Earthquake Strikes near Littlefield
(Littlefield, AZ) -- The US Geological Survey says there has been a 4.4-magnitude earthquake that struck roughly 30 miles east-southeast of Littlefield this afternoon. The USGS says impacts were felt in around St. George, along with Mohave County, Mesquite and as far north as Hurricane. The earthquake happened about 6 miles below the surface and impacts were said to minimal at the epicenter. The intensity of the earthquake is at a level 3, which the USGS says feels much like a passing semi-tractor trailer.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Town Center Businesses Open During Construction
It’s easy to spot the major construction taking place at the corner of Florentine Rd and Glassford Hill Rd where Fain Signature Group has begun work for the new LEGADO project as well as the new 5 Guys and Jersey Mikes locations. During this work, Prescott Valley Town Center...
prescottenews.com
Prescott prepared for a million-dollar solution to its pollution, Part 2 – Bill Williams
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality helped ID Prescott’s pollutant, now the city has to get rid of it. Most of the reports on water in Arizona this past year have been about quantity, with the seven states who are in the Colorado River compact going to battle, as Lakes Mead and Powell shrink. Several of the seven did not ratify the compact in time to prevent the feds from stepping in and bringing rationing. And now that Mexico raised its hand and said they want to be the eighth member, we have an international water rights crisis.
arizonasuntimes.com
Flagstaff Restaurant Owner Reacts to New High Minimum Wage Coming in 2023
Lynda Fleischer, the owner of the Flagstaff restaurant Altitudes Bar & Grill, told The Arizona Sun Times that the Flagstaff minimum wage increase will be challenging for businesses like hers. In January, Flagstaff is set to increase its minimum wage $16.80 an hour and $14.80 for tipped positions. “I think...
Comments / 0