Richard St. Pierre
Richard St. Pierre, age 74, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home. He was born December 8, 1947, in Lewiston, ME, to the late Theodore Isadore St. Pierre and Edith Arlene Arris. Richard is survived by his wife, Thuan Minh Tran Thi; sons, Levi and...
Thomas G. Gilbert
Thomas G. Gilbert, age 86, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Thomas was born February 17, 1936, in Clarksville, to the late Clayton Gilbert and Elizabeth Crow. He was the last living of five siblings. He is survived by...
Christopher Blake Williams
Christopher Blake Williams, 27, employee of Ruby Tuesday in Clarksville, died Friday, September 16, 2022 at his residence in Clarksville. The family will visit with friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Madison Street United Methodist Church in Clarksville with a memorial service to follow. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Potts Cemetery in the Santa Fe Community with his uncle, Landon White, officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Highland Church of Christ in Columbia. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Mattie Tanner
Mattie Tanner, age 84, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022. Visitation Thursday, September 22, 2022, 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 930 Mt. Pisgah Rd., Clarksville, TN. Interment at Mt. Pisgah Church Cemetery.
Nicholas Perry
Nicholas Allen Perry, age 39, of Palmyra passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Lannom officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Friday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Anthony Phillips
Anthony Scott Phillips, age 30, of Palmyra passed away August 20, 2022. Services will be held at Slayden Baptist Church at a later date. Anthony entered this life on November 4, 1991, in Montgomery County, TN. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Velera Hutchison Gibson, and James Gibson....
Timothy Paul Watkins
Timothy Paul Watkins, age 37, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on September 17, 2022. He was born in Clarksville on March 7, 1985 to Buford and Barbara Shelby Watkins who preceded him in death. Timothy enjoyed spending time with family and watching TV. Timothy is survived by his brother, Thomas...
Phillip Grady Brown
Phillip G. Brown, age 87, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, surrounded by family at Signature of Clarksville. Phillip was born May 31, 1935, in Memphis, TN to the late Luther Griffin Brown and Violet Marie Renken Brown. Phillip is also preceded in death by his sons, Phillip Grady Brown, Jr. and Kyle Renken Brown.
Matthew Dale Potter
Matthew Dale Potter, age 40, of Cunningham, TN passed away tragically in a motorcycle accident on Friday, September 16, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Lone Oak Baptist Church 3685 HWY 48, Cunningham TN 37052 with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lone Oak Baptist Church and again on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.
Movies in the Park returns with ‘Coco’
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Parks & Recreation will host Movies in the Park sponsored by Kyrstin Frate of Keller Williams Realty, on Sept. 24, at Heritage Park Soccer Practice Field. Pre-show activities will begin at 5 p.m. and the movie ‘Coco’ will start at sunset (around 7 p.m.). Spanish subtitles will be provided during the film.
Want to vote in November? Fort Campbell helps soldiers, families get registered | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Betty Guthrie is the lead human resource assistant in the Transition Center on Fort Campbell. She is also the installation voting assistance officer. This week, she joins Charlie Koon and Chris Smith on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk about what you need to do if...
APSU Military Alumni chapter dinner to support Gary Linfoot Military Scholarship Endowment
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University will host the Military Alumni Chapter Dinner at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept 23, in the Morgan University Center Ballroom. A reception will be held prior to the dinner at 5:30 p.m. in the lobby of the ballroom. The University would like to thank Fortera Credit Union for their continued support as the presenting sponsor of the event. Proceeds from the event will go to the CW5 (Ret) Gary Linfoot Military Scholarship Endowment.
Riverview Inn’s furniture, TVs, refrigerators and more donated to Clarksville Salvation Army
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A hotel worth of furniture is being donated to the Salvation Army, ahead of the upcoming renovation of the Riverview Inn. BNA Associates has donated hundreds of items, from chairs and mattresses to TVs and microwave ovens. Donating the items. Last month, BNA, based...
Building plaques help tell history of downtown Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Anyone taking a stroll downtown may soon notice something new: plaques along the sides of buildings that tell the history of the city. David Smith, a photographer who is with the Clarksville Arts and Heritage Development Council, said he happened upon the idea when he took a trip to Sylva, North Carolina.
Cobalt Drive murder trial: Ex-girlfriend admits lying to police about who did it
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – An Alabama woman testified this week in the murder trial of her ex-boyfriend, Eric Lamar Caffey, who is accused of shooting a Clarksville man to death on Cobalt Drive two years ago. Caffey, 28, of Cullman, Alabama, is charged with the murder of 42-year-old...
Weekend top picks: See antique tractors, modern planes and mind-boggling magic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – This weekend you can enjoy antique tractors and engines, or modern airplanes, or even mind-boggling magic at events across Clarksville. Antique Tractor & Engine Club Fall Fest: The Montgomery County Antique Tractor & Engine Club will display antique tractors, engines and farm machinery, with activities for children and adults, including rides and demonstrations, all at the John Bartee Ag Center, 1921 Rossview Road. The two-day event will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. It’s free, but donations are accepted.
Taco Johns, Whataburger, Starbucks making plans for more Clarksville locations
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Multiple fast food chains are planting their flags in Clarksville, along with a few other well-known franchises. According to building officials with the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County, plans are in place for three Whataburger locations. Two more Taco John’s locations are planned. In addition, a local Starbucks is set to reopen in the coming months following a lengthy remodel.
APSU among 32 educator prep providers recognized for leadership in continuous improvement
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Earlier this month, the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) announced that Austin Peay State University is one of 32 providers from 16 states, Puerto Rico and Jordan to receive recognition for its leadership and commitment to continuous improvement. The recipients of the 2022 Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement provided evidence and data trends to achieve accreditation with no stipulations or areas for improvement.
Fort Campbell running back Player of the Week for 118 yards, 2 touchdowns in Army Bowl
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell High School running back Keyshawn Dixon is Clarksville Now’s Player of the Week after his standout performance in the Army Bowl. Fort Campbell is coming off a convincing 22-6 comeback victory against Fort Knox. The Falcons offense struggled throughout the first...
Police investigate shooting and crash on Peachers Mill Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There was a shooting and a crash on Peachers Mill Road Tuesday night, but no one appears to have been injured. At about 6:35 p.m., the incident happened between Broadmore Drive and Mill Creek Road. Members of the Clarksville-Montgomery County CrimeWatch Facebook group reported...
