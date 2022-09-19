ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

Clovis PD looking for two persons of interest after early morning murder

CLOVIS, NEW MEXICO (KCBD) - The Clovis Police Department is searching for two people wanted for questioning regarding a murder that took place early Wednesday morning. Police are looking for two men, Aaron Garcia and Victor Corral, whom they consider to be persons of interest in the shooting death of 48-year-old Joe Suniga.
48 YEAR OLD MAN KILLED IN DOWNTOWN CLOVIS WEDNESDAY

Another homicide has been reported in Clovis New Mexico. According to a press release sent out from Clovis PD:. “On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at about 3:06 a.m., Clovis Police Department Dispatch received a 911 call from Plains Regional Medical Center. Dispatch was informed that a male subject had been brought into the emergency room having suffered gunshot wounds. The male subsequently succumbed to his injuries.”
Clovis police pursue and arrest homicide suspect

CLOVIS, N.M. — The Clovis Police Department was notified of a male suffering multiple gunshot wounds during a call from Plains Regional Medical Center early Wednesday morning. Joe Suniga, 48, died from his injuries and the department began to investigate the case as a homicide. Their findings led them...
Clovis police investigating deadly shooting near Missouri Street

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating a deadly shooting after a hospital called dispatch about a man who was brought-in and later died from a gunshot wound. According to officials, on Wednesday, September 21,at around 3:06 a.m., Clovis Police Department Dispatch received a 911 call from Plains Regional Medical Center.
Man pleads guilty for murder on November 2019 shooting in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A man has pleaded guilty for second-degree murder for the November 2019 deadly shooting. According to the Eastern New Mexico News, 29-year-old Johnny Rae Vigil has signed a plea agreement for second-degree murder for the death of a man during November 2019 shooting. The jury will...
Roosevelt County gives info on Tuesday inmate death

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Roosevelt County provided information on a reported unattended death at the Roosevelt County Detention Center earlier this week. According to a news release from Roosevelt County, Arnold Candelaria was found unresponsive in the Roosevelt County Detention Center just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials said life-saving measures conducted […]
One killed, 2 injured in crash near Muleshoe

MULESHOE, Texas — One person was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on US 70 just east of Muleshoe on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred around 5:25 p.m. 7 miles east of Muleshoe in Lamb County. DPS said...
Muleshoe man dies in Sunday evening rollover

LAMB CO., Texas (KCBD) - A Muleshoe man died after another vehicle crashed into his, causing a rollover. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, 44-year-old Apolinario Raymundo was driving west on US 70 about seven miles east of Muleshoe, according to a DPS report. Raymundo had two 19-year-old passengers in his car, Domingo Ramos and Joslyn Naomi Rodriguez. A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 28-year-old Joshua Mendoza, was traveling east and suddenly crossed into oncoming traffic.
