Procedure minimizes radiation side effects during cancer treatments

Kearney Hub
Kearney psychiatrist says suicides are preventable
KEARNEY — Talking about suicide and depression should be as easy as talking about a broken arm or a head cold. If it were, many lives would be saved. So says Dr. Zachary Keller, a psychiatrist at the Richard Young Behavioral Health Center. He hopes that calling 988, the new national suicide and mental health crisis hotline, will soon be as routine as calling 911 for fires, accidents and health emergencies.
Kearney Hub
Friends, family must heed suicide warning signs; Kearney has resources
KEARNEY — Tell somebody. That’s what Carol Larson, an independent mental health practitioner and certified professional counselor, urges people to do if they feel the urge to take their own lives. Larson applauds the new 988 suicide and mental health crisis hotline. “In suicidal moments, you can pick...
unkantelope.com
SafeRide program ends with Kearney Cab Company
SafeRide program for UNK students no longer exists. The Kearney Cab Company that provided the service went out of business in August. Wendy Schardt, director of Student Health and Counseling, explained that there isn’t a replacement. “Right now, we don’t really have anything in place,” Schardt said. “So, it’s...
KSNB Local4
UNK, UNMC launch early admission pathway program for nursing students
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - A new agreement between the University of Nebraska Medical Center and University of Nebraska at Kearney streamlines the process for students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing. The partner institutions recently launched an early admission pathway program for students who start their Bachelor of...
KSNB Local4
Fruit and Grain Breakfast Bowls to help energize you in the morning
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A new breakfast bowl has that perfect mix of sweet and salt to help give you energy to start your morning. Dietician Shannon Frink, with Mary Lanning Healthcare, introduces Fruit and Grain Breakfast Bowls to help give your morning a kickstart. Ingredients:. 1/2 of a cup...
KSNB Local4
Brick removal bringing safety to downtown Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After Bert’s Pharmacy burned down back in March, the building next door was made structurally unsound. Bricks in the building’s facade had pushed outward over the sidewalk, making it unsafe for people in downtown. Crews are removing the bricks one by one to bring...
KSNB Local4
Heartland United Way celebrating 75 years
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Heartland United Way’s Campaign Kickoff and Birthday Celebration is happening Tuesday, September 20 at Scoops Ice Cream Parlor in Grand Island. The United Way is sharing their gratitude for supporting the Heartland United Way for 75 years by inviting their donors, partners, businesses...
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney group organizes support rallies outside public schools
KEARNEY, NE — People in Kearney are showing their support for public schools one honk, one wave and one sign at a time. “The idea was simply that we need to show the public schools we think they do a good job," Organizer Chuck Peek said. "The teachers, the students, the administrators and staff, and the librarians, and the coaches, and the counselors are doing their very best to provide the education.”
News Channel Nebraska
Facade removal underway in Hastings for building next to former Bert's Pharmacy
HASTINGS, NE - Contractors are beginning to remove the brick façade from a downtown Hastings building that suffered severe smoke and water damage. The building at 706 W 2nd St. was home to M & M Designs and was damaged when its neighbor, Bert's Pharmacy, burned down in March.
KSNB Local4
Central Community College receives millions of dollars to help students
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Big help is on the way for some Central Community College-Hastings students, that help is coming in the form of a six million dollar donation from the Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation. It will go toward college expenses for about 50 students each year. It’s not...
klkntv.com
Grand Island Fire Department searches for more ambulance staff
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — After a record number of calls this year, the Grand Island Fire Department is asking for more staffing for ambulances. Currently, GIFD has seven ambulances, but they only have the staff for two to be in service for 24 hours. Fire Chief Cory Schmidt said...
KSNB Local4
Hastings Community Theatre play is a COVID casualty
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Community Theatre cancelled an upcoming play because of COVID. In a press release, HCT said “Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins,” which had been scheduled for Sept. 30 - Oct. 8, is cancelled because 75 percent of the cast and crew tested positive for COVID. HCT said they’ve been quarantined for the recommended five days and are recovering.
KSNB Local4
“Falling” temperatures bring an autumn feel....
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mid to late September usually conjures up thoughts of pulling out the fleece pullovers and lighting up the fire pit for the first time, but that was likely furthest from your mind today. Certainly not when most of the area was dealing with high 90 and 100 degree weather. It was a record breaking day for many towns. It was the second latest 100 degree reading for Grand Island today and for Lincoln it was the first back to back 100 degree days ever for the month of September.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Salvation Army shelter closes after wave of staff resignations
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The men's shelter of the Salvation Army of Grand Island has shut its doors due to a staffing shortage. The closure happened right after four shelter employees walked out after alleging mistreatment by leadership. Former SA Shelter Director Deny Cacy alleged in his resignation letter that...
KSNB Local4
Two transported following Highway 281 & Old Potash crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday at a busy intersection in Grand Island. Grand Island Fire was called out to a two-vehicle crash at Highway 281 and Old Potash Highway around 11:36 a.m. Details regarding the cause of the crash have yet to...
KSNB Local4
Kearney teens convicted on drug charges related to January murder
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Kearney teenagers connected to a Jan. 16 murder will be sentenced in November for related drug convictions. Mariah Chamberlin, 19, and Joshua Morris, 18, will be sentenced Nov. 18 for possession of marijuana. They were arrested in connection to the the murder of Jared Shinpaugh of Lexington.
KSNB Local4
Franklin resident, Ukraine native helping country recover from war
Big help is on the way for some Central Community College Hastings students. Construction moving along at the Hastings Theatre District. The theatre is expected to be completed in November. Construction to one of two multifamily apartments is underway.
KSNB Local4
Crews remove bricks from building in downtown Hastings
Big help is on the way for some Central Community College Hastings students. Construction moving along at the Hastings Theatre District. The theatre is expected to be completed in November. Construction to one of two multifamily apartments is underway. John's Wednesday Evening Forecast. Updated: 15 hours ago. Local 4 Weather...
KSNB Local4
Summer hands over the baton...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - There is not going to be much seasonal overlap this week. The remaining day’s of summer will be hot, but by the time autumn arrives this Thursday, you will feel the change. Grand Island and Lincoln each set new high temperature records today and the heat returns tomorrow to comparable levels.
KSNB Local4
Hall County Sheriff hiring
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Sheriff’s Department is looking to hire at least one person, and on top of that they would like to create a hiring pool which they can pull from whenever they need the man power. Chief Deputy Josh Berlie said, that pool...
