Procedure minimizes radiation side effects during cancer treatments

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mid to late September usually conjures up thoughts of pulling out the fleece pullovers and lighting up the fire pit for the first time, but that was likely furthest from your mind today. Certainly not when most of the area was dealing with high 90 and 100 degree weather. It was a record breaking day for many towns. It was the second latest 100 degree reading for Grand Island today and for Lincoln it was the first back to back 100 degree days ever for the month of September.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO