ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 20

Carter1976
2d ago

so wait let me see if I read this right... the Pentagon is mad cuz some ppl, possibly military are spreading pro us stuff on the internet? so basically mad over patriotism?

Reply(4)
19
Kev B
2d ago

It's like a tree once it's rooted with the Freedom seed, the corrupt can't stop it... Freedom for me and you for all these weirdos, it's time for people to stop living in the illusion government created and live in reality... For all I care people can walk around butt naked like their God created them... If you take offense to this I think you should look at yourself and question your logic because it is one of an indoctrinated individual....As long as there's no injury to person or property you have nothing to go on about, nothing at all...Grow up don't be like one side or the other live, and take the world in as it is rather than impose your views upon it or let alone letting the views of the overreaching government impose upon you as they have done to countless generations of Americans for the last 120 years... Wake up!!!

Reply(1)
13
oilfield trash
2d ago

rememebr that one time they were audited and then rumsfeld was like yeah trillions dollar is missing and then the next day the twin towers were allegedly hit by inexperienced "taliban"? yeah me neither

Reply
3
Related
Newsweek

Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons

The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has included battles in or near nuclear power plants. The recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has raised alarm bells worldwide. The recent grandstanding by Russia, China, and North Korea, including several intercontinental ballistic missile tests, has further raised global tensions. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#U S#United States#Radio Free Europe#The U S Military#The Washington Post#Meta#National Security Council#Wapo#Stanford University
Popular Science

The US military doesn’t know where 6 of its nuclear weapons are

U.S. airmen scour rugged countryside for a missing nuclear device, during fourth day of operation "Broken Arrow," here January 21st. The weapon was one of four on board a SAC B-52 bomber which crashed January 17th, 1966. Officials said there is no danger of a nuclear blast or radiation contamination as a result of the crash. Getty ImagesThe U.S. military had 32 nuclear accidents during the Cold War, and several nuclear weapons remain unaccounted for.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
Business Insider

US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'

Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Too fat to fight! Four star general says Americans are too obese or criminal to join the armed forces and defend the country: Enlistment is at its lowest since after the Vietnam War

Recruitment numbers for the Army are at historic lows as Americans are either too fat or criminal to join the defend the country, an Army general warned. Lt. Gen Xavier Brunson, the commander of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, theorized as to why recruitment is so low following a July statement from the Army that announced it wouldn't meet its 485,000 recruitment goal for 2022, falling short by a staggering 20,000 recruits.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy