Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Texas Tech
The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Here is how to watch and listen.
Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers to Travel With Team, Suit Up vs. Texas Tech
Ewers is progressing well in his recovery from a sprained clavicle and is traveling with the team this Saturday.
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama
Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
247Sports
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parents besiege Texas high school after false shooting call
Alarmed parents laid siege to a Texas high school Tuesday after a classroom shooting report that ultimately proved to be false.The siege at Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio began about 1 p.m. Tuesday after police received a call of a possible shooting in progress at the school, according to a police statement. The school was placed on lockdown as police entered and began clearing the campus but found no evidence of an active threat or shooting.“Our department and San Antonio Police Department established there was no shooting, but then we had to do a methodical search room...
Texas Longhorns 2023 WR recruiting outlook
With Longview (Texas) Jalen Hale apparently destined for Alabama, the Longhorns go in search of their final wide receiver take in the Class of 2023. Let's take a look at the candidates.
Remembering when Texas stole Texas Tech's football coach in 1987
David McWilliams coached for both the Longhorns and the Red Raiders in the 1980s. He lasted all of one year at Texas Tech before Texas stole their football coach. To be fair, McWilliams was always a Longhorn. Prior to taking the head coaching job in Lubbock, McWilliams graduated from the University of Texas before serving as the Longhorns’ defensive coordinator.
Longhorns LB DeMarvion Overshown Targeting Appeal Denied
The Longhorns will be without Overshown for the first half of their road matchup vs. Texas Tech
Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers to Suit Up Against Red Raiders on Saturday
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will travel with the team to Lubbock on Saturday as the Longhorns face the Red Raiders.
Texas Tech Offensive Players to Watch Vs. Texas in Week 4
Texas needs to prepare for another explosive Red Raiders offense in Lubbock.
Texas Arts and Crafts Fair Celebrates 50 Years of Lone Star Talent
Edith Maskey had just begun her art practice 50 years ago when she took a chance and entered her work for consideration in the inaugural Texas Arts and Crafts Fair in Kerrville. “It was the first juried show I ever entered, and there were so many people applying,” recalls the...
Steve Sarkisian: Texas Is 'Embracing the Hate' Ahead of Matchup With Texas Tech
Sarkisian discussed the animosity towards the Longhorns and how the team has come to embrace it.
Texas Longhorns Week 4 Opponent Preview: Texas Tech Red Raiders
The Longhorns travel to Lubbock to face rival Red Raiders in week 4
Red Raiders Open as Underdogs vs. Longhorns
The Red Raiders are set to host the Longhorns to open Big 12 play this Saturday.
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Texas Tech vs. Texas
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Texas Longhorns. Here is how to watch and listen.
