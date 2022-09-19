Alarmed parents laid siege to a Texas high school Tuesday after a classroom shooting report that ultimately proved to be false.The siege at Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio began about 1 p.m. Tuesday after police received a call of a possible shooting in progress at the school, according to a police statement. The school was placed on lockdown as police entered and began clearing the campus but found no evidence of an active threat or shooting.“Our department and San Antonio Police Department established there was no shooting, but then we had to do a methodical search room...

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO