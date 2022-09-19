ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Trudeau blasted for singing ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ ahead of Queen’s funeral

By Ben Feuerherd
 3 days ago

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has drawn criticism for a viral video that shows him singing “Bohemian Rhapsody” days before the Queen’s state funeral – even though it was meant as a “spontaneous homage,” reports said Monday.

Trudeau joined Quebec pianist Gregory Charles and other members of the Canadian delegation in singing the classic by the UK band “Queen” at a central London hotel Saturday night, the Toronto Star reported .

“After dinner on Saturday, Prime Minister joined a small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation, who have come together to pay tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement to the newspaper.

In a separate statement, Charles told the Star that he played a number of UK numbers as an “homage.”

“Have not seen a video but I did, with a small group of Canadians, get to spend a few splendid minutes with the PM late on Saturday. And there was a piano in the lobby and I did play a few U.K. tunes as a spontaneous homage,” he said.

Trudeau joined pianist Gregory Charles in singing late Saturday night.
YouTube/Canadian Riley

But the liberal PM drew scrutiny online, with a number of Twitter users fuming at the head of state.

“Britain is in mourning for her Queen and @JustinTrudeau is singing the lyrics ‘easy come, easy go, it doesn’t really matter to me’ He’s vile, stupid or uncouth, pick one or all three,” one Twitter user wrote .

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Trudeau arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.
Getty Images
Justin Trudeau was in London with the Canadian delegation for the Queen's funeral.
Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

“He is at a funeral. Is he drunk? What behaviour is that ? No class,” another tweeter wrote . Still another added : “I apologize for the embarrassment that is our prime minister @JustinTrudeau in his representation of Canada during a trip paid for by Canadian citizens  for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.”

