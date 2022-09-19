Justin Trudeau blasted for singing ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ ahead of Queen’s funeral
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has drawn criticism for a viral video that shows him singing “Bohemian Rhapsody” days before the Queen’s state funeral – even though it was meant as a “spontaneous homage,” reports said Monday.
Trudeau joined Quebec pianist Gregory Charles and other members of the Canadian delegation in singing the classic by the UK band “Queen” at a central London hotel Saturday night, the Toronto Star reported .
“After dinner on Saturday, Prime Minister joined a small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation, who have come together to pay tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement to the newspaper.
In a separate statement, Charles told the Star that he played a number of UK numbers as an “homage.”
“Have not seen a video but I did, with a small group of Canadians, get to spend a few splendid minutes with the PM late on Saturday. And there was a piano in the lobby and I did play a few U.K. tunes as a spontaneous homage,” he said.
But the liberal PM drew scrutiny online, with a number of Twitter users fuming at the head of state.
“Britain is in mourning for her Queen and @JustinTrudeau is singing the lyrics ‘easy come, easy go, it doesn’t really matter to me’ He’s vile, stupid or uncouth, pick one or all three,” one Twitter user wrote .Previous 1 of 2 Next
“He is at a funeral. Is he drunk? What behaviour is that ? No class,” another tweeter wrote . Still another added : “I apologize for the embarrassment that is our prime minister @JustinTrudeau in his representation of Canada during a trip paid for by Canadian citizens for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.”
