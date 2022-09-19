ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

49ers: Trey Lance should be ready for 2023 after 'successful' surgery

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oMLaF_0i1pOkh400

There were no reported setbacks during Trey Lance’s surgery Monday morning. The 49ers released a statement on Lance’s progress and said he’s expected to be available for the 2023 season.

“San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent successful surgery on his injured right ankle this morning, an injury that occurred in yesterday’s game versus the Seattle Seahawks,” the statement said. “Surgery was performed at Stanford Hospital and repaired two injuries to Lance’s ankle, a fibula fracture and ligament disruption.  Lance will start the rehab process, and head team physician Dr. Tim McAdams is confident that he will recover completely in time for a full return in the 2023 season.”

That’s good news for the 49ers and their franchise quarterback, but Lance still has a lengthy recovery ahead of him. In 2020, Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott suffered a similar injury that also included a compound fracture. Prescott, who was injured in Week 5, was able to return for the Cowboys’ first day of organized team activities the following May, about seven-and-a-half months later. You have to think that Lance could be on a similar timeline and could be back on the practice fields next spring.

The 22-year-old has had a touch-and-go playing career since high school, as he played in just 19 games, including 16 as a sophomore in 2019 for FCS North Dakota State. COVID derailed his junior season and Lance played in just 10 meaningful quarters of action as a rookie after the Niners picked him No. 3 overall in 2021.

Lance didn’t even finish five quarters of action this season before his right ankle crumpled as he tried to either slide or make a cut in the middle of the field, while he was smothered by two big Seahawks defenders. It’s a tough way to see his season end.

More than that, you also have to think – do the 49ers bring back Jimmy Garoppolo again in 2023? Do we have the same situation again next season in Santa Clara, only with Lance coming off an injury? It should be interesting to see how this all plays out.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

49ers Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers have a need for more quarterback depth, and they filled it on Tuesday afternoon. San Francisco is adding former Falcons and Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert to its practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Benkert will now become the third QB with the 49ers behind...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

San Francisco 49ers Week Two Grades

In week two of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Despite a devastating injury to quarterback Trey Lance early in the game ending his season, the team rallied with quarterback Jimmy Garappolo to win the game. Here are my grades for each position on the 49ers for the second week of the NFL.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Cowboys#American Football#Nfl#Sports#The Seattle Seahawks#Stanford Hospital#Fcs North Dakota State
NBC Sports

Ride the wave: Warner ready to lead 49ers through adversity

SANTA CLARA -- Whether it's Sunday, Monday or Thursday, Fred Warner holds the honorary title as being the heartbeat of the 49ers' defense. Even before he began wearing the captain's C in the 2020 season and ever since then, teammates have rallied around the linebacker before games. He's their eyes and ears on the field, and the 25-year-old represents the group in the locker room and after games.
NFL
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy