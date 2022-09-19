49ers: Trey Lance should be ready for 2023 after 'successful' surgery

There were no reported setbacks during Trey Lance’s surgery Monday morning. The 49ers released a statement on Lance’s progress and said he’s expected to be available for the 2023 season.

“San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent successful surgery on his injured right ankle this morning, an injury that occurred in yesterday’s game versus the Seattle Seahawks,” the statement said. “Surgery was performed at Stanford Hospital and repaired two injuries to Lance’s ankle, a fibula fracture and ligament disruption. Lance will start the rehab process, and head team physician Dr. Tim McAdams is confident that he will recover completely in time for a full return in the 2023 season.”

That’s good news for the 49ers and their franchise quarterback, but Lance still has a lengthy recovery ahead of him. In 2020, Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott suffered a similar injury that also included a compound fracture. Prescott, who was injured in Week 5, was able to return for the Cowboys’ first day of organized team activities the following May, about seven-and-a-half months later. You have to think that Lance could be on a similar timeline and could be back on the practice fields next spring.

The 22-year-old has had a touch-and-go playing career since high school, as he played in just 19 games, including 16 as a sophomore in 2019 for FCS North Dakota State. COVID derailed his junior season and Lance played in just 10 meaningful quarters of action as a rookie after the Niners picked him No. 3 overall in 2021.

Lance didn’t even finish five quarters of action this season before his right ankle crumpled as he tried to either slide or make a cut in the middle of the field, while he was smothered by two big Seahawks defenders. It’s a tough way to see his season end.

More than that, you also have to think – do the 49ers bring back Jimmy Garoppolo again in 2023? Do we have the same situation again next season in Santa Clara, only with Lance coming off an injury? It should be interesting to see how this all plays out.