ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Boomer & Gio are loving Giants, Brian Daboll's 'everyone has to earn it' mentality

By Lou Di Pietro, Boomer Gio
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cTl06_0i1pOY3E00

There has been a lot to like about the Brian Daboll era in New York so far, and on Monday, Boomer and Gio gave Dabs some dap for something you may have noticed either on the field, or on the snap count sheet.

“He is playing guys who have earned it,” Gio said of Daboll. "Another example of this – guess who was barely on the field yesterday?”

Boomer responded with Kenny Golladay, who got all of two snaps (and has been a target of morning show vitriol a few times this year), and responded with a downside:

“Yeah, but guess who was out of the locker room before the press got there: Kenny Golladay,” Boomer said. “Not everything is wine and roses right now with the New York Giants, and I don’t know if Golladay will answer the questions about not playing the way Kadarius Toney did last week.”

Indeed, Toney was asked last Wednesday about only getting seven snaps and two touches, both rushes (although one seemed to be a WR option), and had all the right things to say:

“You go in wanting to do what you can for the team. That's what I did. At the end of the day, I was there when my number was called and did my job,” Toney said. “I get paid to play, not coach. I don't know what the plan was. At the end of the day, I just prepared as if I was going in and playing every play.”

Toney also said that he knows it’s about more than just one game, and when asked about Daboll saying playing time is earned in practice, his simple response was “if that’s what’s required, that’s what I have to do.”

And Gio believes those statements are why Toney had a much larger role on Sunday.

“I believe the way Toney handled that situation, and what he said, got him a lot more playing time in this game,” Gio said.

Now, wide receivers aside, one other thing Boomer loves about Daboll is how he’s coaching up Daniel Jones, comparing the head coach-QB relationship right now to the one between a current CBS colleague and a Giants coaching legend.

“We’ve discussed how Daboll is coaching Jones, and it’s how Bill Parcells coached Phil Simms,” Boomer said. “Simms played well as a rookie before the coach left, and then under Parcells, he broke his thumb and was benched, and when Phil came back, he made him get the job back. Parcells coached him hard, and that’s what Daboll is doing with Daniel Jones – but now, he’s doing it with everyone.”

It may be rubbing some the wrong way, but to Boomer, on a roster “devoid of great players,” it’s up to Daboll to find out who fits long-term, not whose ego needs to be protected.

“For the Giants to have these two wins right now is huge for them…look, this is a roster devoid of great players,” Boomer said. “There are a lot of good players, and Daboll is trying to find out who has the heart and skin to handle all of this, and he doesn’t want anyone to get complacent. Two wins is great, but there’s a long, long way to go.”

And that is something Gio agrees with.

“This year is for them to change the culture, flip the roster, and get things moving in the right direction and the stink off the franchise,” Gio replied, “and so far the first two weeks have been great – but when the Giants get their hands on the quarterback Daboll and Joe Schoen really want, likely at the end of this year, that’s what’s really going to excite me.”

Could that QB end up being Jones? Maybe, but Jones, like everyone else, has to earn it.

“That’s the beauty of coming in and not being tied to the previous regime’s players: there is a difference when you draft or sign a guy, you put your name on saying ‘I want this guy on the team,’ and when that guy’s not playing well, you might give him a little extra leash,” Gio said. “Brian Daboll doesn’t care about that. He wasn’t around when Toney was drafted, Golladay was signed, Jones was drafted…he’s going to make these guys earn it, and it’s a clean slate for everybody.”

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Listen live to WFAN via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lawrence Taylor drops truth bomb on comparisons to Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

Lawrence Taylor is arguably the best football player of all time — not just among those who played defense but of everyone who ever set foot on the football field. That is how huge of a legend LT is, which is also why it’s still surprising to hear his name get mentioned in the same sentence with young linebackers. Take for example the comparisons Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is getting with Taylor.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
State
New York State
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Bills Very Clear

Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have looked like a juggernaut. Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents--the Rams and Titans--72-17. Keep in mind, we're talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs and AFC No. 1 seed. Up next for the Bills is a...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Edelman chides Tom Brady, Bucs for signing Cole Beasley over him

Julian Edelman seems (mostly) at peace in Year 2 of his NFL retirement. But he still wants to feel wanted. And with the Buccaneers lacking depth at wide receiver following Mike Evans' suspension, Edelman thought he might at least get a phone call from former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady about reuniting in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
AthlonSports.com

Jerry Jones Has High Praise For 1 NFC East Quarterback

The NFC East is proving to be a much bigger challenge than Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were expecting, at least early on in the 2022 season. Each team in the division has won at least one game and the Eagles and Giants are tied atop the standings at 2-0, respectively.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Bill Parcells has blunt take on NFL owners’ diversity problem

When Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and various teams over discriminatory practices, it reactivated a long-running discussion about the way the league has failed to create an environment that increases the number of Black head coaches despite the Rooney Rule. As of right...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Boomer Gio#Dabs#The New York Giants#Wr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Giants' Brian Daboll has been FaceTiming free agent receivers

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has not been coy about the team’s wide receivers and their week-to-week competition for playing time. “Whether it’s the highest-paid player, the lowest-paid player, the highest draft pick, an undrafted free agent — we’re going to go out there and let the guys compete it out,” Daboll told reporters on Monday. “One week doesn’t necessarily mean this is what’s going to happen the next week. I think everybody understands what we are trying to do as an organization in terms of continuing to get better, competing for spots, working as hard as you can work.”
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Ravens-Patriots

Two Super Bowl-winning coaches square off when their teams meet in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. The Baltimore Ravens head north to face the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Gillette Stadium. After facing the Jets in Week 1 and the Dolphins in Week 2,...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Colin Cowherd Names The 'Best Looking' NFC Team Following Week 2

FS1's Colin Cowherd has seen enough. He's ready to name the "best looking" team in the NFC. It's the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 on Monday night. Hurts had nearly 400 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns, one through the air and two on the ground.
NFL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy