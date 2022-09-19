Boomer & Gio are loving Giants, Brian Daboll's 'everyone has to earn it' mentality

There has been a lot to like about the Brian Daboll era in New York so far, and on Monday, Boomer and Gio gave Dabs some dap for something you may have noticed either on the field, or on the snap count sheet.

“He is playing guys who have earned it,” Gio said of Daboll. "Another example of this – guess who was barely on the field yesterday?”

Boomer responded with Kenny Golladay, who got all of two snaps (and has been a target of morning show vitriol a few times this year), and responded with a downside:

“Yeah, but guess who was out of the locker room before the press got there: Kenny Golladay,” Boomer said. “Not everything is wine and roses right now with the New York Giants, and I don’t know if Golladay will answer the questions about not playing the way Kadarius Toney did last week.”

Indeed, Toney was asked last Wednesday about only getting seven snaps and two touches, both rushes (although one seemed to be a WR option), and had all the right things to say:

“You go in wanting to do what you can for the team. That's what I did. At the end of the day, I was there when my number was called and did my job,” Toney said. “I get paid to play, not coach. I don't know what the plan was. At the end of the day, I just prepared as if I was going in and playing every play.”

Toney also said that he knows it’s about more than just one game, and when asked about Daboll saying playing time is earned in practice, his simple response was “if that’s what’s required, that’s what I have to do.”

And Gio believes those statements are why Toney had a much larger role on Sunday.

“I believe the way Toney handled that situation, and what he said, got him a lot more playing time in this game,” Gio said.

Now, wide receivers aside, one other thing Boomer loves about Daboll is how he’s coaching up Daniel Jones, comparing the head coach-QB relationship right now to the one between a current CBS colleague and a Giants coaching legend.

“We’ve discussed how Daboll is coaching Jones, and it’s how Bill Parcells coached Phil Simms,” Boomer said. “Simms played well as a rookie before the coach left, and then under Parcells, he broke his thumb and was benched, and when Phil came back, he made him get the job back. Parcells coached him hard, and that’s what Daboll is doing with Daniel Jones – but now, he’s doing it with everyone.”

It may be rubbing some the wrong way, but to Boomer, on a roster “devoid of great players,” it’s up to Daboll to find out who fits long-term, not whose ego needs to be protected.

“For the Giants to have these two wins right now is huge for them…look, this is a roster devoid of great players,” Boomer said. “There are a lot of good players, and Daboll is trying to find out who has the heart and skin to handle all of this, and he doesn’t want anyone to get complacent. Two wins is great, but there’s a long, long way to go.”

And that is something Gio agrees with.

“This year is for them to change the culture, flip the roster, and get things moving in the right direction and the stink off the franchise,” Gio replied, “and so far the first two weeks have been great – but when the Giants get their hands on the quarterback Daboll and Joe Schoen really want, likely at the end of this year, that’s what’s really going to excite me.”

Could that QB end up being Jones? Maybe, but Jones, like everyone else, has to earn it.

“That’s the beauty of coming in and not being tied to the previous regime’s players: there is a difference when you draft or sign a guy, you put your name on saying ‘I want this guy on the team,’ and when that guy’s not playing well, you might give him a little extra leash,” Gio said. “Brian Daboll doesn’t care about that. He wasn’t around when Toney was drafted, Golladay was signed, Jones was drafted…he’s going to make these guys earn it, and it’s a clean slate for everybody.”

