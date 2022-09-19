ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children’s consignment sale to be held in Harrison Co.

By Christian Meffert
 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Heritage Christian School has announced that they will be hosting a children’s consignment sale in the Heritage Christian School gymnasium on Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The school, located at 225 Newton Avenue in Bridgeport, will be the location for a Little Lambs Closet children’s consignment resale event, where those interested can sell and buy used kids clothing, toys and other gear.

    Toys for sale at the Little Lambs Closet (Heritage Christian School Photo)
    Children’s clothes will be for sale at the Little Lambs Closet (Heritage Christian School Photo)
    The sale will also include a maternity clothes section (Heritage Christian School Photo)
Hundreds of consignors means thousands of quality-checked items, most of which will be sold at greatly discounted prices. Expect various brand names, multiples of items and clothing sizes from newborn to tweens, all sorted in a similar fashion to a regular retail store.

Cash, Visa, Mastercard and Discover, including any debit cards which have the Visa, MC or Discover logo will all be accepted. It is suggested that you bring your own bags and totes.

For more information, you can visit http://hcswv.org/Little-Lambs-Closet . You can also visit their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Little-Lambs-Closet-of-HCS-187192565449439/ .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

