Related
Minnesota governor pushes back against food fraud criticism
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz pushed back Thursday against critics who say his administration should have done more to thwart what federal prosecutors have called a scheme to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud the U.S. government of at least $250 million. Walz said the Minnesota Department of Education’s hands were tied by a court order for it to resume food program payments despite concerns the state had raised. And he said the FBI asked the state to continue the reimbursements while its investigation continued. Federal authorities on Tuesday announced charges against 48 people...
U.S. FDA panel recommends Ferring's fecal transplant therapy
Sept 22 (Reuters) - A panel of U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers voted in favor of Ferring Pharmaceuticals' fecal transplant-based therapy to reduce recurrent infections caused by a bacteria known as C. difficile.
GSK eyes Spero's experimental urinary tract infection drug, takes stake
Sept 22 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK said on Thursday it would take a stake in Spero Therapeutics (SPRO.O) as part of a licensing agreement for the U.S.-based drug developer's experimental antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI).
Special master calls for help in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents fight
Judge proposes $500 an hour for former magistrate to help review documents.
