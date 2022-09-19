Read full article on original website
Haledon PD: Taxi Traffic Stop Leads To Capture Of Wanted Man With Loaded Gun
A passenger in a taxi cab stopped for a traffic violation wasn't only wanted out of Pennsylvania -- he was also carrying a loaded gun, police in Haledon said. Officer Jeffrey Welsh and Kris Duci stopped the Paterson cab after the driver failed to signal a turn at the intersection of West Broadway and Chamberlain Avenue shortly after noon Wednesday, Sept. 21, Capt. George Guzman Jr. said.
Police: Two arrested in Hoboken for stealing two packages off of FedEx truck
Two people were arrested in Hoboken for stealing two packages off of a FedEx truck on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Heather Trautz, 45, of Hoboken, and Roberto Burgos, 36, of Jersey City, were both charged with burglary and theft, according to Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. Burgos was also charged with...
13-Year-Old Paterson Drug Dealer Caught Packing A Pistol, Passaic County Sheriff Says
A 13-year-old Paterson drug dealer was carrying a loaded gun when Passaic County sheriff's officers busted him and a customer from Bergen County on a city street corner, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said. Adam Sanchez, 27, of East Rutherford, had just pulled up in a Volkwagen when Passaic...
Grandpa, 78, SwipesTrailer With ATVs From Enterprise: Wallington PD
A 78-year-old grandfather hitched a trailer with three ATVs inside to his pickup and stole them before dawn from an Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Wallington, authorities said. Detective Szymon Popek found security video from a nearby home that helped produce a solid lead after the trailer was reported stolen from the rental company lot shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, Capt. Shawn Kudlacik said.
Parking enforcement officer says hand may be broken after man ‘snatched’ ticket from her
A Jersey City parking enforcement officer told police that she believes her hand may have been broken Thursday morning by an agitated vehicle owner who “snatched” the ticket from her, police said in radio transmissions. Police responded to Mallory Avenue between Lexington and Clendenny avenues at 8:40 a.m....
TOMS RIVER: BEACHWOOD MAN CHARGED WITH STEALING $1.3 MILLION FROM CAR DEALERSHIP HE WORKED FOR
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on September 19, 2022, Martin D’Amato, 37, of Beachwood, was charged with Money Laundering in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:21-25b(1), as well as Theft in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-3a. In October 2021, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad was contacted...
Pair Caught Stealing $300,000 In Checks From Upper Saddle River Mailboxes: Police
Two New York City men who were caught stealing $300,000 worth of checks overnight from mailboxes in Upper Saddle River tossed some of them out the window while being pursued by police, authorities said. Officer Jake Chiavelli pulled up on the pair’s Subaru Crosstrek in response to a 1:30 a.m....
Motorcyclist, 64, killed in crash with car, cops say
A 64-year-old motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening after a vehicle traveling in front of him stopped short in Plumsted, officials said. The crash took place on the eastbound side of Lakewood Road (Route 528) at about 7:20 p.m, Plumsted police said. Emergency workers took the motorcyclist, a resident of the...
Newark man sentenced to 13 months in prison for stealing unemployment benefits
A former postal employee from Newark has been sentenced to 13 months in prison for his role in unemployment fraud.
21-Year-Old Passenger Killed In Central Jersey Crash: Police
South Brunswick Police continue to investigate a fatal crash that killed a 21-year-old passenger from Monroe. At 10:32 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, South Brunswick police received multiple 911 calls of an overturned van on Route 130 near Deans Rhode Hall Road. Officers found a 2003 Ford Econoline van had been...
Former employee bilked N.J. car dealership out of $1.3M, prosecutor alleges
A former employee of a Toms River car dealership was arrested Monday after he was accused of stealing $1.3 million from the business, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday. The office said it was contacted in October 2021 by the unidentified dealership alleging a former employee — 37-year-old...
Man accused of puncturing tires on two cars in parking lot of Morris County business
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) -A union County man was charged for puncturing tires on two cars in a parking lot of a Denville Township business, according to police. On September 15, police responded to Absolute Awakenings Treatment Center for the report of a criminal mischief incident that had occurred a short time earlier, police said.
N.J. men charged with forged checks, stolen debit cards after traffic stop
Two 25-year-old men from New Jersey were among five arrested in upstate New York last week after being found with multiple forged checks and stolen debit cards when they were pulled over, authorities said. Troopers stopped their car around 2:30 p.m Friday on Interstate 84 in Newburgh for motor vehicle...
Ex-Employee Stole $1.3M From Car Dealership: Prosecutor
A former employee of a Toms River car dealership has been accused of stealing $1.3 million from the company, authorities said. Martin D'Amato, 37, of Beachwood, who was in charge of digital advertising, allegedly ran a fake billing scheme, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. D’Amato was arrested...
Armed Multi-Car Hijacking at Hell’s Kitchen Parking Garage
In a shocking early morning raid, armed robbers stole multiple luxury SUVs from the Gotham West parking garage on W45th Street in Hell’s Kitchen. Staff at the garage at 550 W45th Street reported a group of gunmen approached the overnight attendant sometime between 5:15 and 5:30am this morning. They stole three Mercedes and BMW SUVs […] The post Armed Multi-Car Hijacking at Hell’s Kitchen Parking Garage appeared first on W42ST.
Pedestrian Hit-Run: Civilians Help Police Head Off Fleeing Driver At GWB
GOTCHA! Concerned citizens helped police head off a hit-and-run driver headed toward the George Washington Bridge moments after he struck and injured a pedestrian in Edgewater, authorities said. 911 callers brought police to the intersection of River Road and Garden Place after seeing a man struck in the marked crosswalk...
UPDATE: Stolen Car Trio Nabbed On FDU Campus After Pursuit
UPDATE: A trio of Newark thieves were captured on the FDU campus in Teaneck after they led police on a stolen car chase out of Franklin Lakes. Paramus Police Officer Sean Casey began pursuing the white 2017 Audi 7 on eastbound Route 4 shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.
Montclair Crime: Man Assaulted After Using Portable Toilet Outside Salvation Army
Montclair, NJ – The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Police Department:. September 14, 2022 (South Mountain Avenue): The resident reported that at some point overnight, an unknown person(s) entered his garage and stole two dirt bikes. One of the bikes was described as a black and white colored 2001 Yamaha Bondie valued at $11,000. The other ATV is a white colored 2020 CRF25R valued at $6,000.
Police Raid Two Bike Shops in Ridgewood, Confiscate 14 Motorbikes Being Sold Without VIN Numbers
Two bike shops in Ridgewood have been busted for illegally selling motorcycles without identification numbers. Officers from the 104th Police Precinct on Wednesday raided two stores — H.C. E-Bike Corp, located at 17-02 Gates Ave., and Fly Wing, located at 55-48 Myrtle Ave. — and confiscated more than a dozen motorbikes and scooters.
Police ID Jersey Shore Drowning Victim: Report
Authorities have identified the swimmer who drowned off a Jersey Shore beach, NJ Advance Media reports. Albert James Hendricks, a 49-year-old New York man originally from Ohio, was identified as the victim found dead near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North in Long Branch around 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, the outlet said.
