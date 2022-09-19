ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

Daily Voice

Haledon PD: Taxi Traffic Stop Leads To Capture Of Wanted Man With Loaded Gun

A passenger in a taxi cab stopped for a traffic violation wasn't only wanted out of Pennsylvania -- he was also carrying a loaded gun, police in Haledon said. Officer Jeffrey Welsh and Kris Duci stopped the Paterson cab after the driver failed to signal a turn at the intersection of West Broadway and Chamberlain Avenue shortly after noon Wednesday, Sept. 21, Capt. George Guzman Jr. said.
HALEDON, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Two arrested in Hoboken for stealing two packages off of FedEx truck

Two people were arrested in Hoboken for stealing two packages off of a FedEx truck on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Heather Trautz, 45, of Hoboken, and Roberto Burgos, 36, of Jersey City, were both charged with burglary and theft, according to Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. Burgos was also charged with...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Grandpa, 78, SwipesTrailer With ATVs From Enterprise: Wallington PD

A 78-year-old grandfather hitched a trailer with three ATVs inside to his pickup and stole them before dawn from an Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Wallington, authorities said. Detective Szymon Popek found security video from a nearby home that helped produce a solid lead after the trailer was reported stolen from the rental company lot shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, Capt. Shawn Kudlacik said.
WALLINGTON, NJ
City
North Bergen, NJ
North Bergen, NJ
Crime & Safety
NJ.com

Motorcyclist, 64, killed in crash with car, cops say

A 64-year-old motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening after a vehicle traveling in front of him stopped short in Plumsted, officials said. The crash took place on the eastbound side of Lakewood Road (Route 528) at about 7:20 p.m, Plumsted police said. Emergency workers took the motorcyclist, a resident of the...
PLUMSTED TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Passenger Killed In Central Jersey Crash: Police

South Brunswick Police continue to investigate a fatal crash that killed a 21-year-old passenger from Monroe. At 10:32 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, South Brunswick police received multiple 911 calls of an overturned van on Route 130 near Deans Rhode Hall Road. Officers found a 2003 Ford Econoline van had been...
MONROE, CT
Public Safety
Cars
Daily Voice

Ex-Employee Stole $1.3M From Car Dealership: Prosecutor

A former employee of a Toms River car dealership has been accused of stealing $1.3 million from the company, authorities said. Martin D'Amato, 37, of Beachwood, who was in charge of digital advertising, allegedly ran a fake billing scheme, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. D’Amato was arrested...
BEACHWOOD, NJ
W42ST.nyc

Armed Multi-Car Hijacking at Hell’s Kitchen Parking Garage

In a shocking early morning raid, armed robbers stole multiple luxury SUVs from the Gotham West parking garage on W45th Street in Hell’s Kitchen. Staff at the garage at 550 W45th Street reported a group of gunmen approached the overnight attendant sometime between 5:15 and 5:30am this morning. They stole three Mercedes and BMW SUVs […] The post Armed Multi-Car Hijacking at Hell’s Kitchen Parking Garage appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

UPDATE: Stolen Car Trio Nabbed On FDU Campus After Pursuit

UPDATE: A trio of Newark thieves were captured on the FDU campus in Teaneck after they led police on a stolen car chase out of Franklin Lakes. Paramus Police Officer Sean Casey began pursuing the white 2017 Audi 7 on eastbound Route 4 shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.
TEANECK, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Crime: Man Assaulted After Using Portable Toilet Outside Salvation Army

Montclair, NJ – The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Police Department:. September 14, 2022 (South Mountain Avenue): The resident reported that at some point overnight, an unknown person(s) entered his garage and stole two dirt bikes. One of the bikes was described as a black and white colored 2001 Yamaha Bondie valued at $11,000. The other ATV is a white colored 2020 CRF25R valued at $6,000.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Police ID Jersey Shore Drowning Victim: Report

Authorities have identified the swimmer who drowned off a Jersey Shore beach, NJ Advance Media reports. Albert James Hendricks, a 49-year-old New York man originally from Ohio, was identified as the victim found dead near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North in Long Branch around 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, the outlet said.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

