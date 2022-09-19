Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley to debate at Gonzaga University in October

SPOKANE, Wash. — Senator Patty Murray (D) will be participating in a debate with Tiffany Smiley (R) in Spokane at Gonzaga University in October.

The debate will be held at 5 p.m. at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center on Sunday, October 23. Murray and Smiley will be debating leading up to the elections in November, where Murray will look to keep her spot as U.S. Senate representative for the state of Washington.

Murray is running for her sixth term for U.S. Senate. The two candidates will be debating on multiple topics pertaining to the future of the country, including abortion, the economy and other topics.

“I’m looking forward to debating Tiffany Smiley this October in Spokane,” Murray said.

The debate will be happening after ballots are released, meaning it could come after some people have already voted. For more information on what’s on the ballot, go here.

The Washington State Debate Coalition is holding the debate. They are putting on multiple debates throughout the election season.

A couple of weeks ago, Murray’s camp called Smiley an “extremist” for attending the same event as Republican Dinesh D’Souza, a man who continuously pushes conspiracies over the 2020 election.

Ticket information will be announced at a later date. The debates are free to attend. The debates will also be shown on TVW.

