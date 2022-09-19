ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire Police identify homicide victim killed Saturday

By Sam Shilts
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) — Police identified the Altoona resident killed in an apparent homicide Saturday.

Police identified 39-year-old Christopher Conner as the victim of a homicide at the intersection of Bergen Avenue and Bellevue Avenue at 12:12 a.m. Saturday. Officers on scene discovered Conner with a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

Police say they have identified a person of interest and they were taken into custody. It appears to be an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Eau Claire Police Department at (715) 839-4972.

