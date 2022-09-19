ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Centre County woman sentenced for stabbing, killing man

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A Centre County woman has been sentenced to 3 – 8 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

ORIGINAL STORY: Guisewhite pleaded guilty in July to murder charges after stabbing a man to death.

In 2021, Brittany Guisewhite stabbed and killed Robert Farwell in Haines Township. According to the criminal complaint, on April 8, Guisewhite and Farwell got into an argument over food. Guisewhite barricaded herself in a bedroom and later emerged with a knife, telling Farwell not to move towards her, or she would stab him.

Brittany Guisewhite Mugshot via Centre County Prison

During the altercation, Guisewhite stated that Farwell didn’t listen to her warning and stabbed him in his heart. He died at Mount Nittany Medical Center from his injuries.

She then flagged down a passing truck and asked the driver and passenger to call 911, according to the search warrant.

Police noted in the warrant that the woman appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance when they arrived at the scene.

Medical records confirmed that Guisewhite tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.

According to the criminal complaint, Guisewhite had a history of drug abuse and paranoia, as well as a tumultuous relationship with Farwell.

Comments / 45

Tina Bailey
2d ago

So ya stab someone and only do 3 years for the murder .That's just crazy . Mise well just let her get away with his murder because 3 to 8 is far from his justice

Kristi Deitzler
2d ago

Nothing like being an addict taking a life n get a slap on the wrist.. wtf

Liberty Or death
2d ago

hey at least she was a woman of her word, I admire a truthful individual. still, crucify her while letting shooters go with slap on the wrist in Johnstown, Pittsburgh and other places, awesome job

WTAJ

WTAJ

