Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

100th homicide after ‘parking spot’ argument

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Homicides crossed the 100 mark after a person died in north Columbus Wednesday night during an alleged dispute over a shared parking spot. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened on the 100 block of Highfield Drive at 10:39 p.m. The victim, Marcus E. Deloney, suffered a gunshot wound to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police: Suspect smashes through store door, steals RC cars

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect accused of smashing through a business' windows to steal RC cars. Police said on Sept. 7, the male suspect smashed the glass front door of a hobby shop on the 5700 block of Emporium Square. Once inside the...
COLUMBUS, OH
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Dublin, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Man found shot in parking lot dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man found shot in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Harvester Lane has died. Police said they’d been heading to a shots fired complaint in Parkford Lane late on Wednesday evening when they were re-directed to Harvester Lane. There officers found Mayfield Evans III, 33, shot in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

High-speed chase turns into drug bust on I-270

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pataskala Police Department arrested two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high-speed chase that ended on Interstate 270 south. At 12:51 a.m. Thursday, officers tried to pull over the drivers of a Ford truck which donned stolen license plates, but the truck sped away and onto the interstate. […]
PATASKALA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect arrested in fatal beating outside Short North bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of two men accused of an assault outside a Columbus bar that led to a man’s death has been arrested. According to online court records and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office website, Dwayne Cummings was arrested Wednesday and is being held in Franklin County Correction Center II on Jackson Pike. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 dead after north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died after being shot in north Columbus Wednesday night. Police said the shooting happened just before 10:40 p.m. on Highfield Drive near Milton Avenue. The person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where they were pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m. Additional information was...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found in vacant home died of gunshot wound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers identified a man who was found inside a vacant home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street on Sept 19. Lance T. Thompson, 30, died from a gunshot wound according to the Franklin County Coroner. Officers originally went to the home after someone reported a body inside of it. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a 25-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, on Monday in the shooting death of Shomari F. Little, 26. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Woman critical after shooting at South Linden gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is in critical condition after a shooting overnight Wednesday at a South Linden gas station, according to Columbus police. According to a CPD sergeant, a woman was shot in the parking lot around 2 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue. Police say […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 30, identified as victim in North Linden homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a Monday homicide in North Linden, according to Columbus police. Police say they found the body of Lance Thompson inside a vacant home on the 1300 block of East Hudson Street just before 1:00 p.m. After stating the circumstances around this […]
COLUMBUS, OH
athleticbusiness.com

AD in Bloom-Carroll Battery Case Previously Faced Suspension

Both the Ohio Department of Education and a local school district previously took action against Chad Little, the Bloom-Carroll High School athletic director now charged with a sex crime. Fairfield County deputies arrested Little, 45, on two felony counts of sexual battery against a student, according to a criminal complaint...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly south Linden shooting sees woman named as suspect

ABOVE: Video of previous coverage on the fatal shooting of Shomari F. Little on Sept. 10. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old woman is being sought in the fatal shooting of a man earlier this month. On Monday, Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes in connection with the shooting death of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

'They're monsters,' sister of Short North murder victim seeks justice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The sister of a popular Short North bartender who was beaten to death early on Labor Day by two men said she’s still in shock at what happened to Gregory Coleman. “I'm still in shock,” Amanda Kusek said. “He didn't deserve what happened to...
COLUMBUS, OH

