Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
KSYM celebrates 100 years of radio in San Antonio
San Antonio’s first radio stations, KTSA and WOAI, began broadcasting in 1922 and remain on the air today. To mark 100 years of radio in the Alamo City, San Antonio College’s KSYM will host a celebration on campus Friday. The event will take place from 3-7 p.m. at...
Surprise: Texas ranks among worst states for voting access
It’s never been easy to vote in Texas. Conservative white officeholders in both parties historically suppressed the rights of Black and Mexican American voters, and the state’s current Republican leadership has joined other red state leaders to make it even harder to vote after the 2020 presidential election that saw President Donald Trump ousted from office by former Vice President Joe Biden — an outcome still not accepted by Trump and many Republican officeholders and voters.
CPS Energy to add 180 megawatts of solar power to portfolio from West Texas facility
CPS Energy will soon be able to provide enough solar-powered electricity for roughly 36,000 San Antonio homes on a hot Texas day under a new agreement that is part of the utility’s FlexPower Bundle initiative, the utility announced Wednesday. CPS Energy will add 180 megawatts of solar-powered electricity to...
O’Rourke blasts DeSantis, Abbott for ‘stunts’ involving migrants: ‘We are a state of immigrants’
Standing at the center of a cheering crowd in La Villita on Sunday evening, Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke decried the recent immigration-related political stunts by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as “cruel,” saying these actions are “not who we are in Texas.”
Southwest Research Institute celebrates 75 years of scientific inquiry, advancement
When Tom Slick Jr. launched Essar Ranch in 1947 to apply scientific breeding methods to livestock production, Harry Truman was president of the United States, a gallon of gas cost less than a quarter and Ted Weems’ “Heartaches” was playing on the radio. Seventy-five years later, the...
Should the 100-year-old Hughes House be named a historic landmark? A city panel says yes
With a city panel on Wednesday in agreement that the Hughes House in Tobin Hill is worthy of historic designation, a century-old San Antonio home could be free from future threats of demolition. Now nearly a year since its owners made plans to raze the Prairie-style home, halted by pleas...
A progress report on closing San Antonio’s digital divide
Reducing poverty in San Antonio may be the city’s most enduring challenge, but eliminating the digital divide, one important measure of that poverty and inequity, increasingly appears to be within grasp. As the nonprofit San Antonio Digital Connects (SADC) marks one year of work in collaboration with the City...
Launching a legacy of educational excellence in South Texas
More than three dozen local high school students have just started their senior year with a big reason to smile: They’ve each been awarded $40,000 to help cover their upcoming college studies. This unique and talented group of 40 students make up the first class of Bexar Legacy Scholars...
Bexar County DA candidates sound off on abortion law
Questions on abortion sparked passionate responses from Bexar County’s district attorney candidates, as well as the audience, at a debate hosted by the San Antonio Report on Wednesday. District Attorney Joe Gonzales flirted with the idea of flouting Texas law that criminalizes abortion, while challenger Marc LaHood said he...
Toyota rolls out new hybrid Sequoia SUV at San Antonio plant
Toyota’s $391 million upgrade to its San Antonio plant culminated Wednesday in the rollout of its redesigned 2023 Sequoia, a full-sized hybrid SUV to be manufactured entirely at its plant on the South Side. The plant, which has the capacity to produce 200,000 vehicles a day, will exclusively make...
Bexar County sheriff launches investigation into people who ‘lured’ migrants onto charter flights
Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is opening an investigation into whether people who “lured” migrants onto planes to Martha’s Vineyard did so “under false pretenses.”. Two flights of migrants departed San Antonio’s Kelly Field last week and landed at the...
Skinny deer, plump doves: Drought affecting game animals in different ways
With scanty vegetation in Central Texas following this summer’s intense heat and ongoing drought, San Antonio resident and hunter Kenneth Drummond has been working to keep full the automatic feeder on part of a ranch he leases to hunt white-tailed deer. He pulled up a few images on his...
Migrants who landed at Martha’s Vineyard felt embarrassed, confused: ‘They used us for a political purpose’
Several migrants who had stayed at the San Antonio migrant resource center say they were lured into a political stunt with promises of jobs, English classes and long-term shelter, only to end up confused and embarrassed on a resort island in Massachusetts. When the group of 42 adult migrants and...
Where I Live: Eastwood Village
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
San Antonio’s week in photos, Sept. 11-17
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape. Want the news delivered for free every morning?. Sign up for The Daily Reach. Yes, I support this work >>
Bexar County DA candidates Gonzales, LaHood will square off on criminal justice in Wednesday debate
District Attorney Joe Gonzales and challenger Marc LaHood will go head-to-head in the San Antonio Report’s town hall-style debate on Wednesday at San Antonio College’s 1,000-seat McAllister Fine Arts Center at 1300 San Pedro Ave. Gonzales, a Democrat, was elected in 2018 after defeating embattled incumbent Nico LaHood...
San Antonio home sales continue to decline as market cools
San Antonio’s frantic homebuying market appears to be over. For the fifth month in a row, the number of home sales in the San Antonio area has dropped year-over-year, according to August figures released this week from the San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR). But would-be homebuyers who were...
Bidding farewell to Converse Elementary
Since learning of the plan to demolish the Converse Elementary School building located at 102 School Street in January, I suppose I’ve been in an odd fog of denial. On Sept. 10, however, that fog was lifted, and my eyes met the destruction of the structure. Many unexpected emotions swept through me in quick succession.
RIP George B. Irish: An homage to a San Antonio newspaper publisher
Over my 45-year career as a journalist, much of it as a newspaper reporter, editor and executive, I have worked for at least 10 publishers. None had a greater impact on my career and life than George B. Irish. Why tell this story now? Irish, the publisher of the San...
Census: Poverty for single mothers on the rise in San Antonio
Newly released figures from the U.S. Census Bureau suggest San Antonio is still among the country’s most impoverished major cities, and that poverty rates may have increased for single mothers with young children — already one of the poorest family demographics. In 2021, a little more than 13%...
