San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Report

Surprise: Texas ranks among worst states for voting access

It’s never been easy to vote in Texas. Conservative white officeholders in both parties historically suppressed the rights of Black and Mexican American voters, and the state’s current Republican leadership has joined other red state leaders to make it even harder to vote after the 2020 presidential election that saw President Donald Trump ousted from office by former Vice President Joe Biden — an outcome still not accepted by Trump and many Republican officeholders and voters.
San Antonio Report

Bexar County DA candidates sound off on abortion law

Questions on abortion sparked passionate responses from Bexar County’s district attorney candidates, as well as the audience, at a debate hosted by the San Antonio Report on Wednesday. District Attorney Joe Gonzales flirted with the idea of flouting Texas law that criminalizes abortion, while challenger Marc LaHood said he...
San Antonio Report

Where I Live: Eastwood Village

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
San Antonio Report

San Antonio's week in photos, Sept. 11-17

San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape. Want the news delivered for free every morning?. Sign up for The Daily Reach. Yes, I support this work >>
San Antonio Report

Bidding farewell to Converse Elementary

Since learning of the plan to demolish the Converse Elementary School building located at 102 School Street in January, I suppose I’ve been in an odd fog of denial. On Sept. 10, however, that fog was lifted, and my eyes met the destruction of the structure. Many unexpected emotions swept through me in quick succession.
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

