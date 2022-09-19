The body of the man who was dragged or carried after a hit and run in Florence county, has been identified. 26-year-old, Kentrey White-Long of Florence was confirmed as the victim by coroner Keith Von Lutcken. Police are still searching for the suspect vehicle which is believed to be a dark lifted 2014-18 Chevy Silverado with a chrome toolbox in the bed, chrome after market rims, and a loud exhaust. There appears to be damage to the front passenger side headlight area.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO