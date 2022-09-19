Read full article on original website
wfxb.com
Victim of Hit and Run in Florence County Identified
The body of the man who was dragged or carried after a hit and run in Florence county, has been identified. 26-year-old, Kentrey White-Long of Florence was confirmed as the victim by coroner Keith Von Lutcken. Police are still searching for the suspect vehicle which is believed to be a dark lifted 2014-18 Chevy Silverado with a chrome toolbox in the bed, chrome after market rims, and a loud exhaust. There appears to be damage to the front passenger side headlight area.
wpde.com
'Who is sick enough to do that?' Neighbor reacts following deadly Florence hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman who lives near a road in Florence where police found the body of a man who had been dragged or carried following a hit and run nearly three miles away. Ciara Roberson said it's just hard to fathom what happened. "Some type of...
Florence police search for missing 17-year-old
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a missing 17-year-old. Iysis Kyanna Fullard was last seen Friday in the 700 block of Oakland Avenue, according to police. She is five feet tall and about 95 pounds, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Scott at 843-665-3191 or email tsscott@cityofflorence.com.
wpde.com
1 person shot in Laurinburg; Police searching for named suspect
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — One person was hurt Wednesday night in a shooting on Washington Street in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. “One victim was transported to Scotland Memorial then transported to another medical center in critical but stable condition,” said Young....
wpde.com
Wanted Marlboro County man, woman hiding him from deputies arrested
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A wanted Marlboro County man and the woman helping him elude law enforcement have been arrested. The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office said Randy Keith Johnson, 29, of McColl was wanted by deputies for failure to stop for blue lights, child endangerment, receiving or possession of stolen property and numerous families to appear in court warrants.
wpde.com
'It's unreal:' Family of Sumter man killed in drive-by shooting seeks answers
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County deputies say the gunshots were not intended for a 44-year-old victim, however he was killed in a home after a second drive-by shooting in two weeks. Both shootings targeting the same house. Derek Smith was killed in a Sumter home while watching tv...
Man accused of selling roommate’s vehicle to Hoffman scrap yard
ROCKINGHAM — Investigators allege that a man sold his former roommate’s vehicle to a scrap yard. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began Aug. 3 when the alleged victim called to report that his vehicle had been stolen from Dockery Road. The unnamed owner...
WMBF
Horry County man accused of forcing woman into truck, assaulting her
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet man has been charged with kidnapping and assault of a woman, according to the Horry County Police Department. On Aug. 11, officers received a call of a possible kidnapping of a woman who had been repeatedly beaten over several days. The...
Police: Hit-and-run victim dragged several miles after crash in SC
FLORENCE, S.C. — A victim of a hit-and-run in South Carolina was dragged for several miles, police said. The victim was the driver in a one-car crash early Saturday in Florence and was 3 miles away from the crash site, investigators said. A passenger in the car told officers...
abcnews4.com
One is dead after school bus crash in Marion County
According to the Ocala Police Department (OPD), an individual is dead after a crash this morning around 8:10am between a smaller SUV and a school bus carrying high schoolers. According to OPD, the incident happened near the intersection of SE 36th Ave and SE 15th St. OPD says that the...
live5news.com
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Wednesday afternoon crash in Williamsburg County. It happened on US 52 north of the Kingstree area at 3:35 p.m. A 2006 Toyota Avalon traveling north ran off the road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. The...
Police: 500+ grams of heroin seized in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search on Tuesday at a Florence County home resulted in the seizure of approximately 534 grams of heroin, guns and drug paraphernalia, according to police. Malissa Chandler Hamilton, 52, of Johnsonville, was arrested Tuesday. Hamilton was charged with trafficking heroin and possession of a weapon during the commission of […]
Man allegedly took victim’s keys, car at gunpoint in Florence County, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested arrested Thursday in connection with a 2021 armed robbery in Florence County, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Davon Eric Blount, 22, of Hartsville, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, carjacking, grand larceny, and possession of a firearm by a […]
Drive-by shooting leaves one dead in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) reports a drive-by shooting left one person dead in the Wedgefield community Sunday night. According to reports, deputies with SCSO, along with EMS and the Sumter County Coroner's Office, responded to a call about the shooting around 10:30 p.m. along Glade Drive, just off Hwy 261/S Kings Hwy in Wedgefield.
live5news.com
‘It’s time to go to work’: Georgetown Co. Sheriff looks to combat traffic accidents
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After the sheriff of Georgetown County apologized to citizens on Facebook Friday for not “responding properly” to speeding and traffic issues in the county, he is putting out a call for action to decrease traffic incidents. Sheriff Carter Weaver said traffic is not...
WMBF
Human remains found in Georgetown County; deputies investigating
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after human remains were found in Georgetown County. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were discovered in a wooded area off Kent Road, which is located in a rural part of the county off Highway 521. Authorities added the...
Darlington County murder suspect released from jail on $10,000 bond
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County murder suspect was released from jail Wednesday on a $10,000 bond, according to records obtained by News13. Quinton Jevon Gattison was released from W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Wednesday after he was granted bond last week by Judge Michael S. Holt. Gattison will have to stay on house […]
wpde.com
4 people shot at, 1 hurt during shooting near Longs: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after four people were shot at and one was injured during a shooting near Longs Saturday night. Horry County police said they responded around 8:20 p.m. to Sandhill Lane in response to a shooting incident. When officers arrived on scene, they...
Man faces drug charges in Scotland County
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing drug charges in Scotland County after a search on Monday, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Antonio Pipkin, of Turnpike Road, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II narcotics, maintaining a dwelling for the sale […]
Richmond County pair charged in safecracking investigation
ROCKINGHAM — Two landlords are facing criminal charges, accused of opening a deceased tenant’s safe. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 65-year-old Tony Eugene McLean and and 60-year-old Norma Sue McLean, both of Rockingham, had taken a safe from the home of a tenant who had died.
