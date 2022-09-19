ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Victim of Hit and Run in Florence County Identified

The body of the man who was dragged or carried after a hit and run in Florence county, has been identified. 26-year-old, Kentrey White-Long of Florence was confirmed as the victim by coroner Keith Von Lutcken. Police are still searching for the suspect vehicle which is believed to be a dark lifted 2014-18 Chevy Silverado with a chrome toolbox in the bed, chrome after market rims, and a loud exhaust. There appears to be damage to the front passenger side headlight area.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Florence police search for missing 17-year-old

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a missing 17-year-old. Iysis Kyanna Fullard was last seen Friday in the 700 block of Oakland Avenue, according to police. She is five feet tall and about 95 pounds, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Scott at 843-665-3191 or email tsscott@cityofflorence.com.
FLORENCE, SC
1 person shot in Laurinburg; Police searching for named suspect

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — One person was hurt Wednesday night in a shooting on Washington Street in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. “One victim was transported to Scotland Memorial then transported to another medical center in critical but stable condition,” said Young....
LAURINBURG, NC
Florence, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Florence, SC
Wanted Marlboro County man, woman hiding him from deputies arrested

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A wanted Marlboro County man and the woman helping him elude law enforcement have been arrested. The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office said Randy Keith Johnson, 29, of McColl was wanted by deputies for failure to stop for blue lights, child endangerment, receiving or possession of stolen property and numerous families to appear in court warrants.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
One is dead after school bus crash in Marion County

According to the Ocala Police Department (OPD), an individual is dead after a crash this morning around 8:10am between a smaller SUV and a school bus carrying high schoolers. According to OPD, the incident happened near the intersection of SE 36th Ave and SE 15th St. OPD says that the...
MARION COUNTY, SC
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Wednesday afternoon crash in Williamsburg County. It happened on US 52 north of the Kingstree area at 3:35 p.m. A 2006 Toyota Avalon traveling north ran off the road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. The...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
Police: 500+ grams of heroin seized in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search on Tuesday at a Florence County home resulted in the seizure of approximately 534 grams of heroin, guns and drug paraphernalia, according to police. Malissa Chandler Hamilton, 52, of Johnsonville, was arrested Tuesday. Hamilton was charged with trafficking heroin and possession of a weapon during the commission of […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Drive-by shooting leaves one dead in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) reports a drive-by shooting left one person dead in the Wedgefield community Sunday night. According to reports, deputies with SCSO, along with EMS and the Sumter County Coroner's Office, responded to a call about the shooting around 10:30 p.m. along Glade Drive, just off Hwy 261/S Kings Hwy in Wedgefield.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
4 people shot at, 1 hurt during shooting near Longs: Police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after four people were shot at and one was injured during a shooting near Longs Saturday night. Horry County police said they responded around 8:20 p.m. to Sandhill Lane in response to a shooting incident. When officers arrived on scene, they...
LONGS, SC
Man faces drug charges in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing drug charges in Scotland County after a search on Monday, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Antonio Pipkin, of Turnpike Road, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II narcotics, maintaining a dwelling for the sale […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC

