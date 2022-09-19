Read full article on original website
Stutsman County Ham Radio Enthusiasts Celebrate 75 Years
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Jason Linz and several other amateur radio operators from around Stutsman County gathered to network with one another. Linz says it was his idea to get other hobbyist together to meet but also celebrate a milestone with their crew. AARL, or...
Watering Plants In Valley City; Faithfully
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Members from the Open Door Center staff and individuals have been working all summer to make Valley City more beautiful. In the feature photo above; Sam Ihry (left) is pushing the button on the watering system while Cassie Colwell (right) holds the watering wand to give the hanging basket flowers a good drink. Sherry Anderson, job coach (middle) provides support.
Valley City School District To Increase Building Fund Levy
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City school district building fund levy will increase from 12 to 20 mills under a 3-year capital maintenance improvement plan. The Valley City School Board moved away from the idea of building a new school due to the high cost of construction....
Jamestown Inert Landfill Facing Storage Limit in 2023
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – In a recent study conducted on the city inert landfill at the request of Sanitation Foreman Shawn O’Niell, it was found there’s not much space left in the future. Daryl Hornbuckle with Interstate Engineering provided the latest information to the Jamestown Public Works...
District 24 Candidates Forum Statements
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A candidate’s forum for District 24 North Dakota House of Representatives was held Tuesday, September 20th in the Valley City High School Activities Center. Republican’s Dwight Kiefert, and Cole Christensen along with Democrat Kaitlyn Huss, and Independent candidate Dr. Madeline Luke are vying...
Adam Kaseman
Adam Kaseman, 95, Jamestown, ND died Monday September 19, 2022 at SMP Health Ave Maria, Jamestown. Adam was born June 23, 1927 in Wishek, ND, the son of Edward and Christina (Schilling) Kaseman. He attended the local rural school where he received his elementary education. He entered the US Army...
Jamestown Arbor Day Celebration Friday at Roosevelt
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An Arbor Day celebration will be held Friday, Sept. 23 at Roosevelt School in Jamestown. City Forester Erik Laber says they will be planting 11 trees with students of the school at 9 AM. “The public may attend if they wish,” Laber stated. “There will...
Departments Called to Fire East of Exit 258 Wednesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Both the Jamestown City and Rural Fire Departments were called to a grass fire east of Jamestown Thursday afternoon. Jamestown Rural Fire Chief Brian Paulson says his department was requested for mutual aid by the city department just before 6:30 PM on Sept. 21. “The...
Barnes County Homemakers of Today Seeks New Members
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Are you interested in learning new skills in homemaking while having fun? If you answered yes, the Barnes County Homemakers of Today would like to hear from you!. If a few friends would like to start a new club or perhaps join an existing club, there...
Jamestown Public Schools Studying Enrollment, Facilities
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Public School District will begin conducting a study of the enrollment and facilities with a task force. The move comes after Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech informed the board during their meeting Monday, Sept. 19 that conversations are needed regarding the district’s enrollment trends and how that impacts financial planning.
Oldest male wolf at Red River Zoo passes away
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Red River Zoo staff said a tearful farewell to their oldest male wolf, Moose, after his health suddenly and unexpectedly declined on the morning of Sunday, September 18. The vet performed a thorough medical examination and determined that Moose’s heart was failing and zoo...
Blue Jay Recap: Golf Places 8th in Williston, Soccer Falls at Bismarck
BISMARK/WILLISTON, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School girls golf and boys soccer teams were in action on Tuesday night as both golf and soccer prepare for West Region Tournaments starting next week. GIRL’S GOLF: JAMESTOWN PLACES EIGHTH, SORLIE SHOOTS 99 TO LEAD BLUE JAYS. The Blue Jay...
JPS School Compliance Report, Civics Project Grant Received
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Public School Board approved the School Compliance Reports Monday night. Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech informed the board that the reports have replaced the school accreditation process from years prior. Dr. Lech says administrators are required to review assurances and make sure the school’s...
‘Hundreds’ of racist bags dropped in West Fargo neighborhood, police investigating
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo police are asking for your help identifying those responsible for distributing racist materials throughout a West Fargo neighborhood. Driveways, sidewalks and yards were littered with hundreds of small bags were throughout The Wilds, in the south side of town, containing a postcard...
City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn concerned about downtown public safety, calls for crack down
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn says, “it’s time to take back downtown. He’s talking about public safety. He wants a larger police presence to crack down on what he calls harassment and aggressive panhandlers. Piepkorn said the perception is that downtown is not...
Company Interested in Jamestown Housing Development
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A housing developer is interested in utilizing CDBG funding to help address long-term housing within Jamestown. CDBG, or Community Development Block Grant, is one of the longest-running programs to fund local community development activities with the goal of providing affordable housing, anti-poverty programs, and infrastructure development.
UPDATE: Officials say early morning ‘Planned, proactive operation’ now complete
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Fargo Police Department says, as of 11:03 am, the operation is now complete. We’re waiting for details of the operation. Stick with Valley News Live as we follow this developing story. --------------------------------------- UPDATE: As of 10:35 a.m. officers are still on...
Multiple homeless people arrested in Fargo house set to be torn down
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Seven homeless people were arrested at a north Fargo house that has been scheduled for demolition by the property owner. Around 11:15 Tuesday morning, Fargo Police responded to the house in the 200 block of 6th Avenue North after a report of a disturbance. They...
Ross Bergquist
Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a prayer service to follow at 7:00 PM, Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown, North Dakota. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, September 26 at New Hope Free Lutheran Church, Jamestown, North Dakota with Pastor Steve Berntson officiating. Interment will be in Highland Home Cemetery.
William “Bill” Hallock
William “Bill” Alva Hallock passed away on August 3, 2022 at the age of 83. He is survived in this life by his wife of 63 years, Elrose Marie Hallock, three of his adult children Alan (Linda), Victoria, Karla (Dr. Barry) Merriman. Seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren as well as his sister Dixie and five brothers Dugan, Murphy, Robyn, Barry and Timmy, along with several nieces and nephews.
