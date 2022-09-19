Fort Worth police looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run involving motorcycle

Fort Worth police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a motorcyclist on Friday and left the scene.

The motorcyclist, traveling south, was struck from behind between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of East Loop 820 near Craig Street, police said in a news release Monday.

Police said the vehicle that hit the motorcycle may be a black 2017-18 Honda CRV, and asked that anyone who can identify the car or driver call 817-392-4889.