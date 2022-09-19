ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

H.S. volleyball top performers & results, Sept. 16-18

By Shawn Moran, Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago

TOP PERFORMERS

Jayli Franklin and McCall Sims, West Plains

The Lady Wolves duo led its squad to a three-set sweep of Canyon that improved their record this season to 24-3. Franklin was a force at the net with a team-high 15 kills while Sims showed her defensive prowess with 23 digs.

London Baker and Autumn Wilburn, Hereford

Baker led the Lady Whitefaces with 31 assists while also adding four aces in a sweep of Pampa. Wilburn was hard to score against on Saturday as she totaled four blocks at the net.

Randall Lady Raiders

The entire team played with energy and handled district rival Dumas in a three-set sweep. Jordyn Gove (20 digs, 16 kills, two aces), Sidney Soria (40 assists, 11 digs, four kills, one ace), and Brooke Henderson (seven digs, six kills, two aces) led the way. The performances of Kenna Milles (10 digs, four aces), Tatum Brandt (13 digs, one ace) and Tori Lowry (10 kills) can also not be overlooked.

Avery Conner and Zoe Deatherage, Sanford-Fritch

Conner totaled 15 kills while Deatherage notched 27 assists and two digs in a tough four-set win over Dimmitt.

RESULTS

Friday, Sept. 16

Non-District

Class 5A

Amarillo High def. Odessa High 25-9, 24-26, 25-17, 25-16

Saturday, Sept. 17

District 4-4A

West Plains def. Canyon 25-14, 25-18, 25-18

Borger def. Perryton 25-20, 25-8, 25-21

Randall def. Dumas 25-20, 25-20, 25-10

Hereford def. Pampa 25-12, 25-17, 25-22

Non-District

Class 5A

Caprock def. Dalhart 25-14, 25-13, 23-25, 25-18

Tascosa def. River Road 25-14, 25-11, 25-11

Class 3A

Bushland def. Levelland 25-9, 25-11, 25-8

Bushland def. Shallowater 25-22, 25-20, 25-20

Sanford-Fritch def. Dimmitt 25-23, 25-10, 24-26, 29-27

Friona def. PCHEA 25-10, 24-26, 25-12, 25-15

West Texas High def. Tulia 21-25, 25-23, 25-10, 25-23

Class 2A

Vega def. Fort Elliott 23-25, 24-26, 25-21, 25-22, 15-8

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: H.S. volleyball top performers & results, Sept. 16-18

AMARILLO, TX
