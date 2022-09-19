Winthrop woman created nail strips for her neighbors to run over, smashed windows, yelled slurs officials say in her arraignment Monday

Read full article on original website
Boston man arrested in Weymouth, charged with violent road rage stabbing in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — A twenty-year-old Hyde Park man is behind bars, charged with a violent road rage incident in Quincy last week. Zakar Bell-Warren is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder for allegedly repeatedly stabbing a man during a road rage incident that went on for two and a half miles on September 15th.
Colby Dowling of Lakeville killed in Taunton shooting, Bristol DA says
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Taunton that killed a 26-year-old woman Wednesday night. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Taunton police received a 911 call from an apartment at 52 Tremont Street regarding a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders located the victim, later identified as Colby Dowling, 26, of Lakeville. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mattapan man found guilty of raping woman while working as Lyft driver
Editor’s note: This article contains a description of an alleged sexual assault. A 26-year-old Mattapan man was found guilty Wednesday of a July 2019 rape of a female passenger he picked up while working as a Lyft driver in Boston, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. After...
State police ID protestors facing charges in connection with effort to disrupt traffic in Boston
BOSTON — Commuters in and around Boston were told to pack a little extra patience Wednesday morning due to a planned climate protest on city streets that caused traffic delays and led to criminal charges against at least a handful of people. Extinction Rebellion Boston members on Tuesday announced...
Man accused of slamming car door on judge’s arm
The incident happened Wednesday morning near the intersection of College and South Main streets, according to Providence police.
8-year fugitive suspect in Boston shooting arrested in Chicago, police say
After evading authorities for eight years, an Ethiopian man was arrested after landing at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois in connection with a 2014 Roxbury shooting, police said. Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, at the request of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, arrested Diriye...
Brockton police officer fatally shoots puppy in the head, claiming self-defense
The Brockton Police Department has launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting last week in which an officer fatally shot a 1-year-old puppy in the head in what the department claims was an act of self-defense. The Brockton Police Department said the officer, who was not identified, was responding to...
Woman accused of yelling slurs, smashing neighbor’s windows is latest in string of hate-based crimes near Boston, DA says
A Winthrop woman is set to be arraigned Monday on charges in relation with a weekend incident in which she’s accused of destroying her neighbor’s property — smashing their windows — and yelling racist slurs. Angela Foley, 53, of Winthrop, is charged with violating a person’s...
Man arrested aboard Block Island ferry pleads guilty to weapons charge
One of seven people arrested during a tumultuous weekend on Block Island last month has pleaded guilty.
whdh.com
Mother and daughter arrested after trying to enter Boston school, prompting lockdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston mother and daughter were arrested Friday after allegedly assaulting police while trying to enter a Boston high school, prompting a lockdown, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. The mother, 31, and daughter, 14, tried to enter Excel High School in South Boston, claiming...
newbedfordguide.com
61-year old Boston man, career criminal, sentenced for kidnapping of Wendy’s employee
“A 61-year-old Boston man with a lengthy record of convictions who kidnapped and robbed a Seekonk Wendy’s employee was sentenced to lie in prison today after being convicted following a week-long trial in Fall River Superior Court. Todd Johnson was convicted by a jury of his pers of armed...
Boston climate protesters in custody after attempt to block I-93, police say
With advocates for action on climate change taking steps to block traffic during Boston’s Wednesday morning commute, police said they took protesters into custody across the city, including a small group attempting to walk onto Interstate-93 just after daybreak. Five protesters were detained on the ramp from Leverett Circle,...
whdh.com
DA: Winthrop woman arraigned after putting stop strips under neighbor’s tires, shouting slurs
A woman from Winthrop was arraigned Monday after allegedly vandalizing a neighbor’s car and yelling racial slurs, leading to her arrest over the weekend according to law officials. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Angela Foley, 53, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on several charges, including...
DA: Winthrop woman put ‘stop strips’ under neighbor’s car, yelled racial slurs in hate-fueled attack
BOSTON — A Winthrop woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say she placed homemade “stop strips” under her neighbor’s car and shouted racial slurs in a hate-fueled attack over the weekend. Angela Foley, 53, was arraigned Monday in the East Boston Division of Boston Municipal...
Man accused of exposing himself to children at park in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man was arrested after police say he exposed himself to children at a park in New Hampshire on Monday. Jason Keno, 38, of Manchester, is facing charges including indecent exposure, possession of a controlled drug, falsifying evidence, and resisting arrest, according to the Manchester Police Department.
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
Cape Cod coyote who was mistaken for lost puppy released into wild with foster sibling
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — They grow up so fast. After being mistaken for a lost German Shepherd puppy earlier this year, one orphaned coyote pup is hearing the call of the wild and has been released following months of rehab, according to authorities. The Cape Wildlife Center announced on Wednesday...
Shocking Find Reveals 100-Year-Old Secret in the Walls of a New Hampshire Home
You've heard the stories of the home renovation that leads to a pile of gold, stashed money in the walls, or hidden treasures between the framework, right?. This is one of those stories. Well, this is one of those stories minus the profit or any monetary value. For the past...
Old Orange Line cars to be scrapped but 2 will be sent to Maine museum
The MBTA is saying a final farewell to their old Orange Line train cars. On Thursday, the process to scrap 120 old train cars will begin. It is being done by Costello Dismantling, a demolition company in Wareham after they won a bid to scrap the cars. As part of...
Boston Police arrest 2, including teen, on gun charges during traffic stop after alleged fight
Boston police officers arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy and an adult male on firearm-related charges during a traffic stop in Dorchester on Sept. 19, the officers said. Although the arrest occurred in the area of Lithgow Street and Talbot Avenue, officers originally responded to the area of Bullard Street for reports of a large fight. When they arrived at the scene, they noticed a motor vehicle traveling at “a high rate of speed” leaving Bullard Street. According to the police, while fleeing the scene, the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. After the police proceeded to conduct a traffic stop.
