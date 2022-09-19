ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winthrop, MA

Winthrop woman created nail strips for her neighbors to run over, smashed windows, yelled slurs officials say in her arraignment Monday

By Tristan Smith
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Colby Dowling of Lakeville killed in Taunton shooting, Bristol DA says

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Taunton that killed a 26-year-old woman Wednesday night. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Taunton police received a 911 call from an apartment at 52 Tremont Street regarding a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders located the victim, later identified as Colby Dowling, 26, of Lakeville. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
TAUNTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danvers, MA
City
East Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Winthrop, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Saugus, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Winthrop, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Foley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Slurs#Violent Crime
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MassLive.com

Boston Police arrest 2, including teen, on gun charges during traffic stop after alleged fight

Boston police officers arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy and an adult male on firearm-related charges during a traffic stop in Dorchester on Sept. 19, the officers said. Although the arrest occurred in the area of Lithgow Street and Talbot Avenue, officers originally responded to the area of Bullard Street for reports of a large fight. When they arrived at the scene, they noticed a motor vehicle traveling at “a high rate of speed” leaving Bullard Street. According to the police, while fleeing the scene, the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. After the police proceeded to conduct a traffic stop.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
63K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy