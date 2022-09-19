Read full article on original website
Famous discount store opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNewburgh, NY
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
The Whisky, Bourbon, and BBQ Gathering Takes Place This Weekend! Enter To Win Tickets
The Second Annual Whisky, Bourbon, and BBQ fundraiser is taking place on September 24th at the VFW Post 170 in Poughkeepsie! This fundraiser is to help support our Local Veterans!. Starting at 1:00 pm, there will be free tastings provided by locally owned and Veteran owned distilleries, as well as...
See The Legend of Sleepy Hollow Come to Life This Fall
Have you heard of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow? In middle school, I remember learning about this tale and being taken back by it. Some would argue that the story behind The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is fictional while others say that it's based on true events. Is The Legend...
4 Really Fun Things to Do in the Hudson Valley this Weekend
The weekend will be here before you know it, and this coming weekend is the first one of the fall season. How will you bring in the fall? It’s one of the most beautiful times of the year here in the Hudson Valley, and there are a lot of things to do. Apple picking, pumpkin picking, and all sorts of fun and seasonal festivals. In fact, there are 4 pretty cool things coming up this weekend that you might want to check out.
2022 Whiskey, Bourbon, and BBQ Event This Weekend in Poughkeepsie
Second annual event supporting local veterans set to take place Saturday at the VFW Post 170. According to their website, (VSA) Veterans Sportsmens Association is an organization of firearms instructors that are certified by the National Rifle Association (NRA), and most are either combat veterans or law enforcement personnel. They are a Federally recognized Non-profit organization that offer learning opportunities through various classes and events. Veterans Sportsmens Association has partnered with Warriors and Whiskey to host social events at select distilleries, bars and other venues around the Hudson Valley area for members and guests to unwind and forge new friendships while learning about carefully selected local whiskey.
American Idol Superstar Performing in Kingston this Week
I will admit that I was one of those people that was addicted to American Idol when it first came out. We’d never seen anything quite like it, with the funny auditions, the brutal honesty of the judges, and the true talent of many of the contestants. I watched it and loved it for a few years before moving on to whatever the next big show was.
Do You Know About the Hidden Cafe on the Rail Trail?
I can’t tell you how many times over the past few months somebody has mentioned that they got great pizza right on the Rail Trail in Rosendale. I saw one of my chef friends mention it on Facebook a couple of months ago, and another friend was talking about it just the other day. They both were raving about the food, especially the pizza. What is this mysterious hidden pizza place?
Is Season 4 of ‘Manifest’ Filming in New Paltz, NY?
Hollywood on the Hudson strikes again! A popular NBC-turned-Netflix show is headed to the Hudson Valley for its final season. We all know the Hudson Valley has become a popular place for movie and television studios to shoot for their upcoming projects. It's gotten to the point where we even have production companies buying out event spaces for studio space.
Saugerties Chamber auctions off artist-decorated owls
The owls that have graced the streets in Saugerties for the summer have all gone to new homes. The 35 owls were auctioned on Sunday, September 18 at the Dutch Barn at Kiersted House. As in the past, Bob Siracusano and Ray Tucker conducted the auction. The owl sculptures were...
Newburgh, New York Pizza Shop Goes Crazy For Pepperoni Pizza Day
Every pizza lover seems to be celebrating the big day for America's favorite pie. I don't know why this slipped my radar but did you know that it was Pepperoni Pizza Day. Did you order a pepperoni pizza to celebrate today? Maybe you celebrated without even knowing it was pepperoni pizza day. Most Americans eat pizza at least once a week.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in New Jersey
There are tons of ways to enjoy New Jersey in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Garden State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Urgent Family Casting Call for LEGOLAND in Goshen, NY
Not many people can say they are working and having fun at the same time. It's pretty incredible that we have something as cool as LEGOLAND right in our own backyard here. I've heard countless people talk about how fun it is there and how it become a staple in the Hudson Valley. LEGOLAND is having an urgent family casting call and they are looking for people to become part of the magic.
Beloved Ulster Organization Celebrates a Half Century of Giving
50 years is a long time. The world was a lot different back in 1972. There were no cell phones, no streaming or computers, and our television remote controls seemed like the most amazing technology ever. But one thing has not changed. And that’s People’s Place in Kingston and their commitment to the community. They’ve been giving for 50 years. That’s something to be thankful for and to celebrate.
Banned Books Week at Pleasant Valley Free Library
Pleasant Valley Free Library is hosting Banned Books Week this week. We've all heard a lot about banned books as of late. many books are censored by religious authorities or the government. There was even a Banned Book Fair held in Kingston over the summer. Banned Books Week is currently...
Highland Falls has a new place to eat
Tikal Grill celebrated its grand opening last week. On September 15, 2021, Tony Arroyave took a leap of faith and opened a restaurant on Main St. in Highland Falls. On September 15, 2022, he took another leap of faith and opened a second one — this time with partners Henry Morales and Amparo Giron — on Main St. in Highland Falls.
Casting call for Netflix’s ‘Manifest’ in Ulster County
Grant Wilfley Casting is looking for New Paltz area locals to play passengers for the final season of Manifest. Tentative matching shoot dates will occur on Thursday, September 22 and Tuesday, September 27. COVID tests will be administered by production on today and Monday, September 26. Those interested must be able to self report to location in New Paltz.
Yacht Once Owned by Johnny Depp Spotted in Kingston, We Peek Inside
If this yacht could talk, it would probably be able to tell some amazing tales. On Monday afternoon, a luxury yacht designed to look like a pirate ship docked in Kingston, NY. If the 156-foot vessel looks familiar, it's because the famous boat has been photographed countless times by the paparazzi.
One of New York’s Favorite Festivals Returns to Rhinebeck
One of the most popular festivals in New York State returns to the Dutchess County fairgrounds in Rhinebeck in a few weeks. I must admit, the first time I heard about the Sheep and Wool Festival, I thought it was just a small local festival. I was wrong. The Sheep and Wool Festival is one of the most popular festivals in New York State, and draws in tons of people.
Trio Of Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In Bergen, Passaic
Three Mega Millions tickets good for $10,000 a piece were sold in Bergen and Passaic counties. The tickets from the Friday, Sept. 16 drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn which were: 15, 30, 35, 38, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 12, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.
Hudson Valley Restaurant Named Among the 50 Best in the Country
With the seasons changing, you might be looking to explore some new options when dining out. There's always a lot to consider when trying someplace you've never been to. However, the New York Times has released its annual Restaurant List, which rates the top 50 restaurants across the country. Obviously,...
Amateur Boxing Event Coming to Lagrange
An amateur boxing event is coming to Gold's Gym in Lagrange and here is how you can support these amazing athletes representing the community. Years ago boxing wasn't really looked at as a sport as much as controlled violence. Combat sports like boxing, kickboxing and mixed martial arts often portrayed negatively as human cockfighting. There is so much more to those sports than just punching and kicking.
