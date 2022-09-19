Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Vet Lineman Suspended For Punch That Hit Titans Coach
Bobby Hart was issued a one-game suspension on Tuesday for his involvement in a fight following the Bills’ blowout win win over the Titans.
'Bills Mafia' reacts to Buffalo's dominating win on 'Monday Night Football' over Titans
Following the Buffalo Bills’ trouncing of the Tennessee Titans on “Monday Night Football” in Orchard Park, members of “Bills Mafia” were enthralled with the team’s performance. Read more here:
Ambulance takes Bills’ CB Dane Jackson off field after scary hit
A scary situation took place during Monday Night Football, as Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson had to be taken off the field in an ambulance. There was a scary situation that took place during the Buffalo Bills‘ home opener against the Tennessee Titans. In the second quarter, Bills cornerback...
NFL Fans Blast the Tennessee Titans After ‘Embarrassing’ Loss to Buffalo Bills
Tonight was not a great night to be a Tennessee Titans fan. A 41-7 loss left the Titan fanbase reeling, calling the loss “embarrassing.” Just last season, the team looked like they were building up an NFL offense to compliment superstar Derrick Henry. Tonight, a whole stable of Henry’s couldn’t have helped that offense.
Bills designate multiple players injured late vs. Titans
The ultimate storyline will be the Buffalo Bills demolishing the Tennessee Titans to the tune of a 41-7 win on Monday Night Football in Week 2. Unfortunately, the injury bug might be the other. The Bills had multiple players go down with bumps and bruises against Tennessee. At the top...
Buffalo Bills dominate Tennessee Titans 41-7, but cornerback Dane Jackson hospitalized after scary-looking injury
The Buffalo Bills continued their electric start to the new season on Monday night -- beating the Tennessee Titans 41-7 -- but the evening was marred by a scary-looking injury to one of their defenders.
ESPN Caught a Titans Player Scratching His Crotch Behind Mike Vrabel on Monday Night Football
VIDEO: Mike Vrabel scratched his balls on Monday Night Football.
Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans
Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
4 takeaways after Bills’ Week 2 win vs. Titans on MNF
The Buffalo Bills easily defeated the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, adding to their fiery start to the 2022 NFL season. A 41-7 victory in Week 2 won’t get them to the Super Bowl just yet, but the Bills have certainly done everything expected of them so far. The...
'We Got Our Ass Kicked': Buffalo Bills Dominate Titans In Blowout
Buffalo's defense forced three turnovers and held Tennessee to under 200 total yards.
Bills’ Bobby Hart Suspended for Striking Titans Coach After MNF
Buffalo will be without its veteran offensive lineman for its upcoming game against the Dolphins.
Ravens-Patriots Notebook: Lamar Loses the Sleeve, Linebacker Signed
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not wearing a protective sleeve on his right arm and was throwing the ball at practice on Thursday.
Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills inactives for Week 2
The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have released their inactives ahead of the Week 2 “Monday Night Football” contest at Highmark Stadium, which is set for kickoff at 6:15 p.m. CDT. The Titans ruled out three players ahead of Monday night, including running back Dontrell Hilliard, cornerback Kristian...
Titans' Treylon Burks (knee) limited on Wednesday
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (knee) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 3's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Burks was added to the injury report with an ankle issue on Wednesday, logging a limited practice. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Burks caught 4 of 6 targets for 47 yards in Week 2's loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Titans NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 3
The Tennessee Titans are rightly moving in the wrong direction in the NFL power rankings of experts from different media outlets after getting blown out by the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 en route to an 0-2 start. We start our round-up with USA TODAY’s Nate Davis, who has the...
