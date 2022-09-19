ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Yardbarker

Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans

Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
numberfire.com

Titans' Treylon Burks (knee) limited on Wednesday

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (knee) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 3's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Burks was added to the injury report with an ankle issue on Wednesday, logging a limited practice. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Burks caught 4 of 6 targets for 47 yards in Week 2's loss to the Buffalo Bills.
