Read full article on original website
sleepymike
2d ago
Would I get those concessions if I were on trial? Why should a person who was supposed to be upholding the law, get special treatment when he breaks those laws? If he is found guilty, all but the names of his victims should be made as public as anyone else.
Reply
5
ahhso
3d ago
He's should not be treated better than other criminals.
Reply(1)
9
Related
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Alan Athur Berg, 42 –...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunter Drops Meth Pipe In Wyoming Game Warden’s Truck While Being Cited For Trespassing
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man who didn’t say “no” to either drugs or illegal hunting found himself crossways with both a game warden and sheriff’s deputy, according to Wyoming Game and Fish Department reports. Wheatland Game Warden Nate Holst responded...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/21/22–9/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Man Who Killed Girlfriend With Car To Stay In Prison, Wyoming Supreme Court Rules
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Casper man who killed his girlfriend by backing into her with her own car must stay in prison, the Wyoming Supreme Court ruled this month. A jury in March 2021 convicted Jerald Thomas Fallon, 42, of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 4
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 4 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. Games featuring non-varsity opponents are not listed.
cowboystatedaily.com
New Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Employ 2,600 People; Generate $75 Million In Tax Revenue
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A proposed gold and copper mine west of Cheyenne could potentially breathe new life into the area near a southern Wyoming ghost town. Having submitted its mine permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Gold Corp. officials say...
capcity.news
Cheyenne law firm receives award for pro bono service
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Hirst Applegate LLP has been announced as the recipient of a 2022 Pro Bono Award for Legal Services for Indigent Clients by the Wyoming State Bar. In a release from the State Bar, it was announced that Angie Dorsch, Executive Director of Equal Justice Wyoming, presented the award last week during the Bar’s Annual Meeting & Judicial Conference in Casper.
capcity.news
Cheyenne police seeking information on alleged hit and run that occurred on Yellowstone Road
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon that it was seeking information on an alleged hit and run incident that occurred on Yellowstone Road. The department provided video on social media of the incident, in which a suspect’s truck — listed in...
RELATED PEOPLE
News Channel Nebraska
South Dakota woman sentenced for manslaughter in northeast Nebraska
SANTEE, Neb. -- A South Dakota woman was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney announced that 28-year-old Jordon R. Whipple was sentenced in federal court in Omaha. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Whipple to 41 months in prison. After her release...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Rescue Mission is suing the government
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Rescue Mission has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Workforce Service and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for the right to hire Christian employees only. ”The fact that someone choses not to believe in him, we respect their right. As...
oilcity.news
15 cases added to Wyoming Missing Persons database since start of summer; 12 involve minors
CASPER, Wyo. — Fifteen missing persons cases have been added to the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations missing persons database since the start of summer. Twelve of the missing people are males and three are females. Twelve of the 15 missing people added to the database this summer were also under the age of 18 at the time they were reported missing.
cowboystatedaily.com
High Gas Prices Haven’t Sparked Wyoming Coal Generation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Natural gas prices continue to climb, greatly increasing the cost competitiveness of coal electrical generation. “We know anecdotally that across the country, if we look at just total coal production, that’s up. And coal production in Wyoming is almost entirely used...
IN THIS ARTICLE
capcity.news
Cheyenne police seeking information on missing teen last seen in Imperial Court area
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted in a Thursday afternoon social media post that it was seeking information on a missing juvenile. Kwintyn Michael Maloy, 14, is listed as 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds and last seen in the Imperial Court area of Cheyenne, located not far off of the Lincoln Highway in the eastern part of the city. Maloy is listed by the department as having brown hair and brown eyes while being last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.
oilcity.news
U.S. attorney: Wyo corner-crossing prosecution didn’t violate hunters’ rights
Wyoming’s top federal prosecutor believes that Carbon County justice officials did not violate federal law when they charged Missouri men with criminal trespass at Elk Mountain Ranch. Angus M. Thuermer Jr., WyoFile. Wyoming’s top federal prosecutor has rejected a retired federal agent’s complaint against state and county justice officials...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish euthanizes injured deer found by students; buck was illegally shot in Green River
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said it is seeking information about the illegal shooting of a mule deer that occurred in the city of Green River last week. Elementary school students found the injured buck mule deer on Thursday, Sept. 15 near Arkansas...
GROSS: What Does Wyoming Do With All That Tourist Poop?
What do American national parks do with all that poop filling up their outhouses?. You've probably never thought about it for 2 reasons:. 2). It's just taken care of for you, so it never dawns on you to think about it. Here are a few park poop facts for you....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
First Interstate Bank raises minimum wage to $17 per hour; Wyoming’s minimum wage remains at $5.15 per hour
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, First Interstate Bank announced it will be raising its minimum wage from $15 to $17 starting Saturday, Oct. 1. The bank’s new minimum wage will apply to current and new employees alike in all 14 states, including Wyoming, where the bank offers positions.
What Is “Swatting”? And Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
Colorado sheriff under investigation over support of Boebert
A sheriff is under investigation by the Colorado secretary of state’s office after being accused of violating campaign finance rules in his effort to support Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). In a letter obtained by The Hill, the Colorado secretary of state’s office confirmed that it launched its probe into...
Kozak Fires Back At Hollingshead: Let’s Join The 21st Century
Laramie County Sheriff candidate Brian Kozak says he ''wants "to bring the sheriff's office into the 21st century" and says he's disappointed that one of his former rivals for the GOP nomination is not supporting the party nominee, instead opting to support independent candidate Jeff Barnes. Kozak won the August...
Comments / 5