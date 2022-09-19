Read full article on original website
Rising costs halt plan for 312 apartments on Worcester’s Main St.
A developer that had planned to renovate a downtown Worcester building into 312 apartments has put its plans on hold and may sell the property due to the rising cost of construction. Chief Development Officer Peter Dunn told the City Council on Tuesday that the SilverBrick Group halted the project...
Massachusetts State Lottery: Greenfield Stop & Shop sold 1 of 2 $100,000 prizes Wednesday
A Stop & Shop in Greenfield sold one of two lottery tickets that won $100,000 prizes Wednesday. The ticket sold in Greenfield was from the game “Mass Cash.” The other ticket was from the game “Millions” and was claimed Wednesday after being sold at Route 28 Convenience in Centerville.
Local businesses given new space for ‘soft landing’ into being Big E vendors
WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Big E is in full swing for 2022, and for the first time smaller local businesses are being given the opportunity to test the waters of being Big E vendors with the new “Front Porch” section of the fair. The Front Porch is...
East Longmeadow residents in uproar over proposed warehouse project at abandoned packing plant
EAST LONGMEADOW - Few things galvanize well-off suburbanites as swiftly as a prospective warehouse project by out-of-state developers. After a Conservation Commission meeting last week when townsfolk learned details of the proposed 562,860 square-foot project at the long-abandoned Package Machinery site at 330 Chestnut St., a movement erupted. This small town has joined a nationwide neighborhood-based resistance to growing numbers of warehouses to support e-commerce.
Old Orange Line cars to be scrapped but 2 will be sent to Maine museum
The MBTA is saying a final farewell to their old Orange Line train cars. On Thursday, the process to scrap 120 old train cars will begin. It is being done by Costello Dismantling, a demolition company in Wareham after they won a bid to scrap the cars. As part of...
Southwick sees state dialogue on North Pond ‘headed in the right direction’
SOUTHWICK — Town officials and representatives from the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game met at the North Pond Conservation Area earlier this month and Conservation Commission members say the town is in good standing with the state after the area had been plagued by litter and erosion. Conservation...
Worcester transit group extends free bus service through June 2023
The board of the Worcester Regional Transit Authority voted unanimously Thursday to extend fare-free bus service through June 2023. The WRTA initially stopped charging its riders for service at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 and has been voting to extend its fare-free service since then. The board voted in November to extend service through the end of 2022.
Massachusetts businesses still feel effects of pandemic, poll shows
Businesses in Western Massachusetts are less likely to say they are seeking capital to hire more employees, buy more equipment or otherwise expand, according to the results of a survey released today by the MassINC Polling Group. Those same Western Massachusetts respondents — from Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties...
Bay State Brewing kicks off Oktoberfest 2022 celebration in Worcester
Germany may be a few thousand miles from Worcester, but Bay State Brewing Co. doesn’t let that stop them from having a good Oktoberfest. The brewery kicked off its Oktoberfest celebration at its Canal District taproom on Wednesday with an evening of music, games and, of course, beer. Co-owner...
Thyme Herbal Apothecary opens in Worcester, selling holistic treatments
When Heather Scirpoli and Britney Esper were working together as nurses at Worcester’s UMass Memorial Medical Center, they were happy, but felt like something was missing. Both had been at the hospital for about a decade, and while they loved helping people, both began to feel disenchanted with the state of the healthcare system. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, they began to understand that many people were looking for a way to take control of their health without relying entirely on the pharmaceutical industry.
Boston climate protesters in custody after attempt to block I-93, police say
With advocates for action on climate change taking steps to block traffic during Boston’s Wednesday morning commute, police said they took protesters into custody across the city, including a small group attempting to walk onto Interstate-93 just after daybreak. Five protesters were detained on the ramp from Leverett Circle,...
Gov. Charlie Baker, First Lady Lauren Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito tour Big E on Massachusetts Day
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Charlie Baker, First Lady Lauren Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito had quite the menu for their visit Thursday — their last while in office — to the Eastern States Exposition for Massachusetts Day. It was Craz-E-Burgers breakfast sandwiches first and then on...
Westfield Planning Board agrees to postpone Target warehouse hearing
WESTFIELD — The 80 or so residents who filled Council Chambers Sept. 20 for the Planning Board’s continued hearing on the Target Corp. distribution warehouse facility left after 10 minutes, when board Chair William Carellas announced that the company had asked for a continuance until Oct. 4, and the board voted to accept it.
Colby Dowling of Lakeville killed in Taunton shooting, Bristol DA says
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Taunton that killed a 26-year-old woman Wednesday night. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Taunton police received a 911 call from an apartment at 52 Tremont Street regarding a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders located the victim, later identified as Colby Dowling, 26, of Lakeville. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Safety concerns will restrict access to Southwick campus on school days
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick-Tolland Granville Regional School District plans to soon close the district’s campus to the general public beginning next month as a safety measure for students. Superintendent Jennifer Willard told the School Committee Tuesday evening that she met with police officials about campus security, and that...
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno seeks ways to curb panhandling downtown
SPRINGFIELD - Mayor Domenic Sarno said he is directing the Law Department to review what the city may legally to do curb panhandling on city streets and at major intersections in response to an increase in complaints from the public. Specifically, Sarno is asking the Law Department to determine whether...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 6 ‘Mass Cash’ tickets from same store won $100,000 prize Monday; lottery says it’s not that uncommon
Six “Mass Cash” tickets from the same store winning the $100,000 prize on the same day might sound suspicious but the lottery said it’s not that uncommon. On Monday, seven “Mass Cash” tickets won the $100,000 prize. Six of them were sold at Super Petroleum in Quincy.
Kevin Komosa of Whately dies after motorcycle crash in NH
A Massachusetts man has died following a serious motorcycle crash in Rochester, New Hampshire. Kevin Komosa, 41, of Whately, died Sunday, Sept. 18, at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in New Hampshire from injuries sustained in the crash, New Hampshire State Police said. On September 17, around 8:30 p.m., troopers from the...
West Springfield schools delayed 2 hours due to ‘police situation’ near schools
UPDATE: West Springfield police arrest man neighbor said fired gun near 3 schools. School in West Springfield will be delayed two hours Thursday due to an ongoing “police situation” near multiple school buildings, Mayor Will Reichelt said. In a message posted to Facebook around 6:40 a.m., Reichelt said...
Harvard house for sale was once part of 13-acre apple, peach orchard
New homeowners could soon be enjoying their own apples as the property is “nestled” among more than 50 of the fruit trees. A house for sale, located at 62 Westcott Road in Harvard, was once part of a 13-acre apple, blueberry and peach orchard. The 4-bed, 2.5-bath house is listed for $960,000. It is listed by Jennifer Gavin Russo at Compass.
