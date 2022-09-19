ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonic Boom to host 2nd Annual High School Battle of the Bands

By Biancca Ball
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) Sonic Boom of the South will host its 2nd annual High School Battle of the Bands on Sunday, September 25.

The event will be held at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Boom will host 12 high school bands from throughout the southern region.

City of Jackson to host job fair Oct. 5

JSU’s Director of Bands Roderick Little, Ph.D. said his decision to bring back the Battle of the Bands after the pandemic would help fuel the renaissance happening in Jackson.

“With the recent uptick in the excitement surrounding Jackson State, I want to bring back the entertainment value to band programs as well,” Little explained. “The relevance behind showcasing the talents of high school groups, which does not happen quite often, is a great opportunity to display their talents.”

Music lovers will be able to enjoy field and stand performances from the following bands:

  • Central High School – Memphis, Tennessee
  • Cleveland Central High School- Cleveland, Mississippi
  • Jim Hill High School – Jackson, Mississippi
  • Jonesboro High School – Jonesboro, Georgia
  • Lake Charles College Prep – Lake Charles, Louisiana
  • McKinley High School – Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Murrah High School – Jackson, Mississippi
  • New Manchester High School – Douglasville, Georgia
  • Northwestern Miami High School – Miami, Florida
  • Skyline High School – Dallas, Texas
  • Westover High School – Albany, Georgia
  • Whitehaven, High School – Memphis, Tennessee

Gates open at 1:00 p.m., and the event starts at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are available online for $25 and $35 at the gate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

herosports.com

Jackson State: Among The Most Exciting Teams In College Football

Jackson State may not be the No. 1 team in the FCS polls, although we’re not sure any of the heavyweights would relish playing them. On the other hand, the Tigers may be one of the most entertaining teams, not only in FCS but all of college football. This is a team with flash and dash, and for those counting the turnstiles, making plenty of cash.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

NBA champion Mo Williams, JSU basketball to replicate success of football program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University’s football program rose to national attention following the hiring of now-head coach, Deion Sanders. Now, the university will look to mirror the positive effects of the on-and-off field success and attention through the hiring of NBA champion and Jackson native, Mo Williams as their new head coach of JSU Tiger Basketball.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Raleigh High School football player killed in crash

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a Raleigh High School football player was killed in a crash. The two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 18 near Sylvarena just before 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21. According to MHP, the crash involved a Chevrolet Avalanche and an 18-wheeler. School officials […]
RALEIGH, MS
