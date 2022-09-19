ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Quarterback Tryout News

The Dallas Cowboys were very busy this Wednesday afternoon. Per a report from ESPN's Todd Archer, the team worked out seven players. Wide receivers Reggie Roberson, Ra'Shaun Henry and John Hightower were all brought in for a workout this Wednesday. The real headline though is that Dallas worked out three quarterbacks.
Cowboys Worked Out Seven Including QB Reid Sinnett

Sinnett, 25, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of San Deigo back in May. He was among Tampa Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad, but was cut loose a day later. The Dolphins signed...
