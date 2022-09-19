Read full article on original website
Related
'Top Gun: Maverick' is unlike any blockbuster Hollywood has seen in years
There are summer blockbusters, and then there's "Top Gun: Maverick."
Is "Spirit Halloween: The Movie" Inspired by True Events (or Just the Epic Holiday Store)?
The spooky season is upon us, and Halloween-lovers will be thrilled to know that a horror movie set inside a Spirit Halloween store is coming to theaters in October. Yes, you read that right. "Spirit Halloween: The Movie" is a forthcoming horror comedy that features a Spirit Halloween outlet at the center of its adventurous supernatural tale. In the fictional universe, one fateful Halloween night, all hell breaks loose. Directed by David Poag, the film stars Christopher Lloyd and Rachael Leigh Cook among others.
‘Jackass’ Director Jeff Tremaine Producing Magic Kingdom Debauchery Doc ‘Stolen Kingdom’
EXCLUSIVE: Following the success of Jackass Forever this year, director Jeff Tremaine has found a new set troublemakers to focus on as they cause havoc at the Happiest Place on earth. Tremaine is producing Stolen Kingdom, a documentary film chronicling the 30-year history of wrongdoing and debauchery at Walt Disney World Resort, and how it led to the theft of an audio-animatronic valued at almost $500,000 on the black market. First-time filmmakers Joshua Bailey and Sam Fraser of White Lake are directing. Tremaine, who is producing through his Gorilla Flicks banner, recently executive produced the feature-length documentary Bad Axe, which won this year’s SXSW...
Upcoming Matthew McConaughey Movie About Soccer Team Heading To China Has Been Scrapped Over ‘Disturbing Allegations’
Although Matthew McConaughey was heard reprising Buster Moon late last year in Sing 2, we haven’t seen the actor in a live-action movie since 2019’s The Gentlemen, where he teamed with director Guy Ritchie. Well, that wait is about to get longer, as it’s been reported that McConaughey’s upcoming movie about a soccer team that went to China has been scrapped due to “disturbing allegations.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
ComicBook
Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes
Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
Kevin Costner’s Western ‘Horizon’ Adds Another Hollywood Star to Cast
Kevin Costner‘s Western saga is filling out its cast. Recently, the project added Isabelle Fuhrman to its list of Hollywood stars, along with Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campell Bower, and Luke Wilson. Costner’s “Horizon” is set to be four films released every three months. It’s produced through his Territory Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. and New Line. Additionally, this is the first film Costner has directed since 2003’s “Open Range.”
‘The Fabelmans’ Is the Steven Spielberg Movie We’ve Been Waiting Four Decades for Him to Make
The little boy is scared. There’s such a large crowd outside the theater. He has no idea what will happen when he walks through the doors and into the room filled with dozens of seats, all facing a large blank square. Plus it’s in the dark. He’s been told him that there are giants in there, though his dad gently corrects him; the people are normal-sized, they’re just on a big screen. It’s 1952, Sammy Fabelman in six years old, his parents have taken him to see his first movie — Cecil B. DeMille’s The Greatest Show on Earth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why '90s cult film fans will love Serial Cleaners
Ever wonder what happens after an action-packed shootout in a movie? Assuming the police don't get there first, you'd have to think that someone gets sent over to clean up the mess, right? Shell casings, dead bodies, bloodstains, you name it—it's all got to go, and in Serial Cleaners it's your job to take care of it.
These are the two secrets of career success that Leonardo DiCaprio shared with Timothée Chalamet
Leonardo DiCaprio at the World Premiere Of Netflix's "Don't Look Up" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City. With performances in critical darlings like Call Me By Your Name and The King, the actor has shared the screen with a bevy of A-listers, and received some unconventional advice along the way about life and a career in show business.
‘The Woman King’ Is an Original, Black Film with a Female Director, and It’s #1
“The Woman King” (Sony) saved theaters this weekend, selling 40 percent of all tickets as it grossed $19 million. That’s at the high end of expectations for the mid-budget ($50 million) production directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood that stars Viola Davis as a general training young female soldiers in 19th century Dahomey. Driven by a Black female audience that skews older, this is an impressive start for what could be a long-running success. It’s the first film to get an A+ Cinemascore since “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount) and it has potential to expand to broader audiences as word of mouth spreads. It’s...
Chup: Revenge of the Artist review – a killer Bollywood horror to frighten film critics
Director R Balki must have got a kick out of writing this very enjoyable poison-pen letter to film criticism in which a Mumbai serial killer stalks the practitioners of our noble profession. Se7en-style, the killer tailors the murders to the critique; woe betide the hack who thoughtlessly writes: “A picture whose heart is in the right place, but whose other organs are all over the place.” Not only is this premise a droll kick up the arse for the Scream-style meta-slasher, it has to be the first film in which someone says “I need a critic” in the same imperative tone usually reserved for a Swat team or an elite hitman.
Comments / 0