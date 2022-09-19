ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Better than it’s ever looked’: Avatar returns to movie screens remastered

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) – Thirteen years after James Cameron plunged moviegoers into the cosmic world of “Avatar,” the lush, distant moon of Pandora is finally orbiting back into view.

Cameron’s “Avatar” industrial complex has been whirling in high gear for some time; production on the upcoming sequel began back in 2017.

But after shuffling through half a decade’s worth of release dates, Cameron’s science-fiction epic is poised to again blanket movie screens and transport willing travelers back, in 3D, to the land of the Na’vi.

To whet moviegoers’ appetites ahead of the Dec. 16 debut of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Cameron on Friday will rerelease “Avatar” in a remastered, 4K, HDR version that he says is “better than it’s ever looked.”

