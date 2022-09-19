ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UIndy athletic director Scott Young resigns

By Matthew VanTryon, Indianapolis Star
Scott Young, who had served as the vice president for intercollegiate athletics at the University of Indianapolis since September 2020, resigned Friday.

“During Scott’s time leading the department, UIndy Athletics has been home to more than 700 student-athletes each year, including 20 Academic All-Americans in the past two years alone," UIndy said in a statement. "Our Greyhounds have consistently maintained strong national rankings, continued atop conference all-sports standings and won one national championship (2022 Women’s Lacrosse).

"Throughout his 28-year career at the University of Indianapolis, Scott served in numerous roles within the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. We appreciate Scott's many years of service to UIndy and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Prior to his current role, Young served in various capacities at the university: Senior associate athletic director for compliance, assistant head baseball coach and coordinator of game-day operations, adjunct kinesiology instructor and athletic trainer. Young received his bachelors in athletic training from the university in 1999 and a master's degree in Curriculum and Instruction in 2002.

UIndy associate provost Mary Beth Bagg will fill Young's role on an interim basis, a university spokesperson told IndyStar. The university will conduct a national search to find a permanent replacement.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: UIndy athletic director Scott Young resigns

