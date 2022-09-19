Read full article on original website
Related
Beacon
ODOT construction includes roundabout
Roundabout construction through Tuesday, Nov. 15 by Ohio Department of Transportation crews will reduce traffic to one lane via a temporary traffic signal on State Route 163 at North Shore Blvd. and Englebeck Road. North Shore Bvd. Englebeck Rd. are closed at SR 163 through Nov. 15. Detour for North Shore Blvd. is: Erie Beach Rd. to SR 163. Detour for Englebeck Rd.: Bayshore to South Bayshore back to SR 163.
spectrumnews1.com
Lonz Mansion on Middle Bass Island to be restored
PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Lonz Mansion is on Middle Bass Island and was built in 1906. It was once home to George Lonz who operated what was once one of the largest wineries in the county on the island, next to the home. It was a popular tourist destination...
13abc.com
Maumee store that’s helped entertain generations of local families is closing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pinball is a popular pastime for a lot of people, and a Maumee store has sold the machines for decades. But it’s the end of the road for “DrScott’s.” The longtime business is closing its doors in a matter of days. Scott...
Two people dead after Ohio oil refinery catches fire
A fire at an oil refinery in Ohio killed two people and the facility was shut down Wednesday, officials said. The fire started Tuesday night at BP’s Husky Toledo Refinery, BP spokesperson Megan Baldino said in a statement. There was no word on how it started or the extent of the damage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Ohio AG gives company 1 week to pay money it owes to University of Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost warned ProMedica Health System, a healthcare organization headquartered in Toledo, it has one week to make one of two payments the company owes the University of Toledo or face a lawsuit from the state. The University of Toledo and ProMedica...
13abc.com
Perrysburg city council considers makeover for Orleans Park
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -Perrysburg’s Orleans Park has plenty of parking, wildlife, and space for boats to launch into the Maumee River, and those options could expand in the near future. “And there’s a lot of unique features to this park in particular. It’s probably one f the only ones...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg Schools to allow DORA at Commodore site
PERRYSBURG – An amendment to limit DORA use on school district property failed as the board of education made an exception to its no-alcohol-on-school-grounds policy. At Monday’s meeting, board of education member Sue Larimer made a motion to limit the city’s use of the Commodore Building’s school yard as part of the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area to only during district-approved, city-sanctioned outside events such as a car show or farmers market.
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of September 19
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 19. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wktn.com
German Heritage Celebrated in Downtown Findlay at Oktoberfest Findlay
(FINDLAY, Ohio) –Oktoberfest Findlay has become one of the largest single-day events in our region, with more than 6,000 people in attendance. Oktoberfest Findlay, presented by Premier Bank, is a fun, family-friendly event celebrating German Heritage in Hancock County with live music, polka dancing, contests, children’s activities, German food, and a large selection of beer and wine. Oktoberfest Findlay will take place from 2pm to 10:30pm Saturday, September 24th on South Main Street in Downtown Findlay.
3 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
What do you usually like to order when you go out with your loved ones? If you are always looking for seafood in the menu, then you are definitely in the right places because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Ohio that you should visit if you like seafood. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area. There is a high chance that once you try their food, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because all of these seafood places are well-known in Ohio for serving high-quality and absolutely delicious food. Are you curious to see if your favorite restaurant is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
2 employees killed in blaze at BP refinery in Ohio
Two people have died as a result of injuries they sustained in a large fire that broke out Tuesday evening at a BP oil refinery near Toledo, Ohio, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to CBS News. Video and images posted to social media showed huge flames and black smoke billowing from the facility.
sent-trib.com
Health dept. conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department conducted the following inspections during the last week of August. The following inspections were done Aug. 29. Stony Ridge Dari Snak, 5700 Fremont Pike, Stony Ridge, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Owens Community College -...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beacon
Danbury Township’s new firehouse is state of the art
The Danbury Township Fire Department has opened its state-of-the-art new fire station this month, and it is the envy of hook-and-ladder crews from around Ottawa County. Firefighting equipment and techniques have rapidly evolved around the country, and veteran Fire Chief Keith Kahler, 63, who helped design the modern fire and EMS facility, knew the ingredients he wanted for firefighting success and 42 happy firefighters and EMTs.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Tackle Box 2
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees of Tackle Box 2 wear shirts with the words “River Hippie” across the front. The unique restaurant is along the river in Fremont but off the beaten path. “Tackle Box 1 was down by the bridge. It was a bait shop, and this...
13abc.com
County stakeholders host Public Safety Job Fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and OhioMeansJobs hosts a Public Safety Job Fair on September 30. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The public safety jurisdictions...
13abc.com
A new tool tests Lake Erie algae to protect drinking water
CURTICE, Ohio (WTVG) - Eighty million gallons of water are pumped in daily by the City of Toledo, so the Curtice shoreline is the first stop of your drinking water when it comes in from Lake Erie. Now there’s new technology there to protect our drinking water from future algal...
13abc.com
Armed robbers steal $200k from safe in Toledo home, hold homeowners at gunpoint
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Video shows men dressed in all black wearing ski masks running up to a home and making their way inside. The men appear to be carrying guns, flashlights, and tools. Moments later, they aim at the couple asleep on the bed and demand money. “It was...
moversmakers.org
Top Ohio foundation taps local leader
A longtime Cincinnati philanthropy leader will become the new leader at one of Ohio’s top private foundations. After a national search to replace its highly revered leader who recently died of pancreatic cancer, the Toledo-based Stranahan Foundation named 25-year Mayerson Foundation veteran Breta Cooper as its executive director. The...
Football hazing incident raises uproar in Norwalk community
A hazing incident involving players on the Norwalk High School football team, during which a student was victimized by his own teammates, is creating an uproar in the Huron County community.
13abc.com
Quality of Life community meeting to take place Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Meet at the Mott Quality of Life Community Meeting is happening on Thursday. The meeting will take place on Sept. 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Room A at the Mott Branch Library located at 1010 Dorr St. Organizers say neighbors, community leaders,...
Comments / 1