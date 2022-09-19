ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwood, OH

Beacon

ODOT construction includes roundabout

Roundabout construction through Tuesday, Nov. 15 by Ohio Department of Transportation crews will reduce traffic to one lane via a temporary traffic signal on State Route 163 at North Shore Blvd. and Englebeck Road. North Shore Bvd. Englebeck Rd. are closed at SR 163 through Nov. 15. Detour for North Shore Blvd. is: Erie Beach Rd. to SR 163. Detour for Englebeck Rd.: Bayshore to South Bayshore back to SR 163.
PORT CLINTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Lonz Mansion on Middle Bass Island to be restored

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Lonz Mansion is on Middle Bass Island and was built in 1906. It was once home to George Lonz who operated what was once one of the largest wineries in the county on the island, next to the home. It was a popular tourist destination...
PORT CLINTON, OH
13abc.com

Perrysburg city council considers makeover for Orleans Park

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -Perrysburg’s Orleans Park has plenty of parking, wildlife, and space for boats to launch into the Maumee River, and those options could expand in the near future. “And there’s a lot of unique features to this park in particular. It’s probably one f the only ones...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg Schools to allow DORA at Commodore site

PERRYSBURG – An amendment to limit DORA use on school district property failed as the board of education made an exception to its no-alcohol-on-school-grounds policy. At Monday’s meeting, board of education member Sue Larimer made a motion to limit the city’s use of the Commodore Building’s school yard as part of the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area to only during district-approved, city-sanctioned outside events such as a car show or farmers market.
PERRYSBURG, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of September 19

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 19. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

German Heritage Celebrated in Downtown Findlay at Oktoberfest Findlay

(FINDLAY, Ohio) –Oktoberfest Findlay has become one of the largest single-day events in our region, with more than 6,000 people in attendance. Oktoberfest Findlay, presented by Premier Bank, is a fun, family-friendly event celebrating German Heritage in Hancock County with live music, polka dancing, contests, children’s activities, German food, and a large selection of beer and wine. Oktoberfest Findlay will take place from 2pm to 10:30pm Saturday, September 24th on South Main Street in Downtown Findlay.
FINDLAY, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

What do you usually like to order when you go out with your loved ones? If you are always looking for seafood in the menu, then you are definitely in the right places because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Ohio that you should visit if you like seafood. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area. There is a high chance that once you try their food, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because all of these seafood places are well-known in Ohio for serving high-quality and absolutely delicious food. Are you curious to see if your favorite restaurant is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
OHIO STATE
CBS News

2 employees killed in blaze at BP refinery in Ohio

Two people have died as a result of injuries they sustained in a large fire that broke out Tuesday evening at a BP oil refinery near Toledo, Ohio, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to CBS News. Video and images posted to social media showed huge flames and black smoke billowing from the facility.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Health dept. conducts inspections

The Wood County Health Department conducted the following inspections during the last week of August. The following inspections were done Aug. 29. Stony Ridge Dari Snak, 5700 Fremont Pike, Stony Ridge, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Owens Community College -...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Beacon

Danbury Township’s new firehouse is state of the art

The Danbury Township Fire Department has opened its state-of-the-art new fire station this month, and it is the envy of hook-and-ladder crews from around Ottawa County. Firefighting equipment and techniques have rapidly evolved around the country, and veteran Fire Chief Keith Kahler, 63, who helped design the modern fire and EMS facility, knew the ingredients he wanted for firefighting success and 42 happy firefighters and EMTs.
DANBURY, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Tackle Box 2

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees of Tackle Box 2 wear shirts with the words “River Hippie” across the front. The unique restaurant is along the river in Fremont but off the beaten path. “Tackle Box 1 was down by the bridge. It was a bait shop, and this...
FREMONT, OH
13abc.com

County stakeholders host Public Safety Job Fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and OhioMeansJobs hosts a Public Safety Job Fair on September 30. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The public safety jurisdictions...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

A new tool tests Lake Erie algae to protect drinking water

CURTICE, Ohio (WTVG) - Eighty million gallons of water are pumped in daily by the City of Toledo, so the Curtice shoreline is the first stop of your drinking water when it comes in from Lake Erie. Now there’s new technology there to protect our drinking water from future algal...
TOLEDO, OH
moversmakers.org

Top Ohio foundation taps local leader

A longtime Cincinnati philanthropy leader will become the new leader at one of Ohio’s top private foundations. After a national search to replace its highly revered leader who recently died of pancreatic cancer, the Toledo-based Stranahan Foundation named 25-year Mayerson Foundation veteran Breta Cooper as its executive director. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
13abc.com

Quality of Life community meeting to take place Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Meet at the Mott Quality of Life Community Meeting is happening on Thursday. The meeting will take place on Sept. 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Room A at the Mott Branch Library located at 1010 Dorr St. Organizers say neighbors, community leaders,...
TOLEDO, OH

