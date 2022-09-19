Read full article on original website
WMBF
Coroner: 68-year-old was working in yard when hit, killed by truck off Pee Dee Highway
GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead and another injured after a pick-up truck ran off a highway in Galivants Ferry Wednesday night, highway patrol says. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a man was killed after a pick-up truck ran off Pee Dee Highway just before 7 p.m. near Gunters Island Road.
2 injured after fiery crash along Highway 544
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Thursday after a car hit a tree and caught on fire along Highway 544, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 12:51 p.m. near Pervisant Drive, HCFR said. The fire was put out but lanes of traffic are blocked. Only one car […]
myhorrynews.com
Person standing in yard killed after truck runs off road in Horry County: SCHP
A 68-year-old man standing in a yard along Pee Dee Highway was killed after a pick-up truck ran off the road and struck the person Wednesday evening in the Galivants Ferry area, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The Horry County Coroner's Office identified the man as Ronald Hewitt....
abcnews4.com
One is dead after school bus crash in Marion County
According to the Ocala Police Department (OPD), an individual is dead after a crash this morning around 8:10am between a smaller SUV and a school bus carrying high schoolers. According to OPD, the incident happened near the intersection of SE 36th Ave and SE 15th St. OPD says that the...
wfxb.com
Victim of Hit and Run in Florence County Identified
The body of the man who was dragged or carried after a hit and run in Florence county, has been identified. 26-year-old, Kentrey White-Long of Florence was confirmed as the victim by coroner Keith Von Lutcken. Police are still searching for the suspect vehicle which is believed to be a dark lifted 2014-18 Chevy Silverado with a chrome toolbox in the bed, chrome after market rims, and a loud exhaust. There appears to be damage to the front passenger side headlight area.
wpde.com
Victim identified in deadly crash involving motorcycle near Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead following a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle near Loris, officials say. Investigators with South Carolina Highway Patrol say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday along Highway 45 near Strickland Drive. Cpl. David Jones says the operator of a...
WMBF
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Secondary 45 Sunday night near Strickland, authorities say. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to SCHP, the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Secondary 45 as an SUV...
One seriously injured in Socastee-area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was seriously injured Thursday in a shooting in the Socastee area, according to officials. The shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. in the area of Highway 707 and Holmestown Road, officials said. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A “significant” law enforcement presence will […]
WMBF
SCHP: Tractor-trailer collides with disabled truck, causing fiery crash on I-95 in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A fiery crash had all lanes shut down Tuesday morning on the southbound side of I-95 in Dillon County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 6 a.m. half a mile north of Exit 181B-South Carolina 38 Westbound to Bennettsville on I-95.
WMBF
Human remains found in Georgetown County; deputies investigating
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after human remains were found in Georgetown County. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were discovered in a wooded area off Kent Road, which is located in a rural part of the county off Highway 521. Authorities added the...
WMBF
Horry County police arrest man wanted for murder in N.C.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted for murder in North Carolina was arrested in the Myrtle Beach area, according to officials. The Raleigh Police Department said 34-year-old Deran Anthony Miles is connected to a homicide that took place Wednesday morning. Authorities said they were called to a...
WMBF
Police: Missing man believed to be in Myrtle Beach area found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police say the man who was reported missing and last seen Sept. 16 has been found safe. The Horry County Police Department said 25-year-old Wallace Denzel Richardson was last seen walking toward Loris at around noon on Sept. 16. Stay with WMBF News...
WMBF
Victim shot at Socastee-area car wash driven to restaurant, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting at a car wash in the Socastee area on Thursday. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 1:45 p.m. at 5609 Bay Road, located off Highway 707. A Google search matches the location to Bay Road Car Wash.
WMBF
Police searching for teen with autism reported missing in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are searching for a missing teen with autism last seen Wednesday around 6 p.m. Zahir Aiken, 13, was last seen in the Ramsey Acres neighborhood wearing a blue polo and khaki pants without shoes. Police are asking anyone with information to call...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pedestrian killed in Tuesday evening Wilmington accident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Wilmington. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm in the 4500 block of New Centre Drive, according to the Wilmington Police Department. North bound lanes on N. Kerr Ave were temporarily shut down while...
WMBF
Suspect wanted after 59-year-old shot in Laurinburg, police say
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Laurinburg police are searching for the suspect in a Thursday night shooting that sent one to the hospital. On Thursday at approximately 7:45 p.m., officers with the Laurinburg Police Department responded to the area of Washington and Shady Street in reference to a gunshot victim. Responding...
Police: Hit-and-run victim dragged several miles after crash in SC
FLORENCE, S.C. — A victim of a hit-and-run in South Carolina was dragged for several miles, police said. The victim was the driver in a one-car crash early Saturday in Florence and was 3 miles away from the crash site, investigators said. A passenger in the car told officers...
wpde.com
Police search for missing 17-year-old in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Dept. is asking for assistance to find a missing person. Iysis Kyanna Fullard is a 17-year-old female, who is about five feet tall and weighs approximately 95 pounds. She was last seen at her home in the 700 block of Oakland Avenue...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Dual funeral service announced for Brunswick County pilots killed in plane crash
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two Brunswick County men killed in an Horry County plane crash on September 14th will be remembered at a dual funeral service later this week. The plane went down in a wooded area near Conway, killing BCSO volunteer Terry Druffell and Ocean Isle Beach resident Barrie McMurtrie.
North Carolina woman drowns in Surfside Beach pool, coroner’s office says
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina woman drowned Wednesday at a Surfside Beach pool, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Diane Felts, 63, of the Mt. Airy, North Carolina, area was found unresponsive in a pool along South Kings Highway, according to the coroner’s office. The address provided by the coroner’s office […]
