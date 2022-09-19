ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loris, SC

WBTW News13

2 injured after fiery crash along Highway 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Thursday after a car hit a tree and caught on fire along Highway 544, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 12:51 p.m. near Pervisant Drive, HCFR said. The fire was put out but lanes of traffic are blocked. Only one car […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

One is dead after school bus crash in Marion County

According to the Ocala Police Department (OPD), an individual is dead after a crash this morning around 8:10am between a smaller SUV and a school bus carrying high schoolers. According to OPD, the incident happened near the intersection of SE 36th Ave and SE 15th St. OPD says that the...
MARION COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Victim of Hit and Run in Florence County Identified

The body of the man who was dragged or carried after a hit and run in Florence county, has been identified. 26-year-old, Kentrey White-Long of Florence was confirmed as the victim by coroner Keith Von Lutcken. Police are still searching for the suspect vehicle which is believed to be a dark lifted 2014-18 Chevy Silverado with a chrome toolbox in the bed, chrome after market rims, and a loud exhaust. There appears to be damage to the front passenger side headlight area.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Victim identified in deadly crash involving motorcycle near Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead following a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle near Loris, officials say. Investigators with South Carolina Highway Patrol say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday along Highway 45 near Strickland Drive. Cpl. David Jones says the operator of a...
LORIS, SC
WMBF

SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Secondary 45 Sunday night near Strickland, authorities say. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to SCHP, the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Secondary 45 as an SUV...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

One seriously injured in Socastee-area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was seriously injured Thursday in a shooting in the Socastee area, according to officials. The shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. in the area of Highway 707 and Holmestown Road, officials said. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A “significant” law enforcement presence will […]
SOCASTEE, SC
WMBF

Horry County police arrest man wanted for murder in N.C.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted for murder in North Carolina was arrested in the Myrtle Beach area, according to officials. The Raleigh Police Department said 34-year-old Deran Anthony Miles is connected to a homicide that took place Wednesday morning. Authorities said they were called to a...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pedestrian killed in Tuesday evening Wilmington accident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Wilmington. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm in the 4500 block of New Centre Drive, according to the Wilmington Police Department. North bound lanes on N. Kerr Ave were temporarily shut down while...
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Suspect wanted after 59-year-old shot in Laurinburg, police say

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Laurinburg police are searching for the suspect in a Thursday night shooting that sent one to the hospital. On Thursday at approximately 7:45 p.m., officers with the Laurinburg Police Department responded to the area of Washington and Shady Street in reference to a gunshot victim. Responding...
LAURINBURG, NC
wpde.com

Police search for missing 17-year-old in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Dept. is asking for assistance to find a missing person. Iysis Kyanna Fullard is a 17-year-old female, who is about five feet tall and weighs approximately 95 pounds. She was last seen at her home in the 700 block of Oakland Avenue...
FLORENCE, SC

