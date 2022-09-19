ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 3 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday in the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 3 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 5:15 p.m. MST on Amazon Prime Video.

The Browns are a 3.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 3 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Browns 27, Steelers 20

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Browns lost to the Jets, 31-30 on Sunday when New York made a miraculous comeback. Something tells us that Cleveland will be fired up in this game after allowing that to happen."

More: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game

Draft Kings : Take the Browns to win vs. Steelers

It writes: "The Steelers have kept it close the past two weeks against the Patriots and the Bengals, so the cover isn’t a lock, but the Browns have home advantage in an evenly-matched game. This is a challenging pick, but I’m going with Cleveland to win it outright."

NFL Week 3 odds :

Fan Duel : Take the Steelers with the points vs. Browns

Adam Taylor McKillop writes: "Anything can happen on Thursday Night Football, especially when two division rivals clash. Pittsburgh's rush-defense has the ability to limit Cleveland's biggest strength in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. This matchup will come down to Mitchell Trubisky's performance against a strong Browns secondary, one that ranks eighth in Football Outsiders' pass-defense DVOA metric. Expect a low scoring affair and the Steelers to hang around until the end."

Betting News : Browns 24, Steelers 17

Devon Platana writes: "This game should wind up being somewhat close, but I expect that the Browns will cover the 3.5-point spread. Chubb and Hunt will run all over the Steelers, leading to Cleveland controlling the ball for the majority of the contest. I just don’t think Pittsburgh will have an answer for the duo. Even though recent Steelers vs Browns matchups tend to hit the under, I’m taking the over on this prop. The average total of their last five meetings has been 48.2 points, only finishing below 40 points once in that span."

More: NFL Week 3 schedule, television information: How to watch Week 3 NFL games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VtllD_0i1pKH9H00

Fansided : Lean Browns in Thursday Night Football game vs. Steelers

Josh Yourish writes: "Dan Moore Jr. is the left tackle for the Steelers and he has a 78.7 PFF pass blocking grade this season. He had some success dealing with Myles Garrett a year ago, but I don’t trust the Steelers offensive line to hold up. Pittsburgh can’t generate pressure and Cleveland will, in a game that will almost certainly swing on turnovers it looks like it’s advantage Cleveland.  I can never take this because I refuse to bet against my team, but Browns -4.5 would be the play. I think after this one, Steelers fans will be dying to see Kenny Pickett out on the field."

ESPN : Browns have a 59.5% chance to win the game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Steelers a 40% shot at picking up the victory.

More: NFL power rankings Week 3: Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars jump

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 3 game?

Yardbarker

DE Alex Wright: Browns Rookie Progress Report

The Cleveland Browns selected DE Alex Wright with the 78th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s proving to be a great value pick at that spot so far. Let’s take a look at his rookie progress report so far and discuss some of his grades.
CLEVELAND, OH
