ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 3 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers  play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 3 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 3 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on Fox.

The Saints are a 3.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 3 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Saints 24, Panthers 21

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Panthers have lost both of their games this season by a combined five points. They will suffer another close loss against the division rival Saints."

Draft Kings : Take the Saints to cover vs. Panthers

It writes: "The Saints’ receiving corps of Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, and Jarvis Landry has continued to impress, while Baker Mayfield and the Panthers are still struggling to find their groove. As long as Jameis Winston is able to rest up and stay healthy after playing through a back injury on Sunday against the Bucs, the Saints should be able to cover the spread in Week 3."

NFL Week 3 odds :

Fan Duel : Saints will cover against Panthers in Week 3

Tyler Maher writes: "One of these teams will bounce back with a win in Week 3 (barring a tie, of course), and the Saints seem like the better bet. They gave the Buccaneers a tough time in Week 2 without Alvin Kamara, so getting him back should help them beat a Panthers squad that has already dropped two games against beatable opponents."

Fansided : Go with the Saints in game vs. Panthers

Joe Summers writes: "Michael Thomas' return alongside Jarvis Landry and rookie Chris Olave give the Saints plenty of weapons to torture Carolina's weak secondary, while the time is ticking on Rhule's tenure as head coach. Look for New Orleans to win a sixth consecutive game as road favorites as Mayfield ensures a miserable day thanks to the Saints' defensive pressure."

More: NFL Week 3 schedule, television information: How to watch Week 3 NFL games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O9vTH_0i1pKGGY00

SB Nation : Saints 21, Panthers 10

It writes: "I expect the Saints to do enough to contain the Panthers offense while on defense and the Saints offense to be conservative but still put up enough points to win."

ESPN : Panthers have a 50.9% chance to win the game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Saints a 48.5% shot at picking up the victory.

More: NFL power rankings Week 3: Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars jump

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 3 game?

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday

It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Charlotte, NC
Local
Louisiana Sports
Yardbarker

Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
NFL
FOX Sports

Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD

Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Olave
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear

Jalen Hurts put on a show Monday night. Along with scoring two rushing touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year quarterback went 26-of-31 for 333 passing yards. Jerry Jones was among the many viewers impressed with Hurts. During Tuesday morning's weekly appearance on 105.3...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Nfl Week 3#The New Orleans Saints#American Football#Sports#Texans#Bears Chiefs#Dolphins Eagles#Patriots#Chargers#Cardinals Falcons#Giants
The Spun

Steve Young Calls Out Dak Prescott: NFL World Reacts

Over the weekend the Dallas Cowboys surprised most of the NFL world when they took down the Cincinnati Bengals. With backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center for Dallas, the Bengals entered as significant favorites. However, the Cowboys used a last-second field goal to win the game by a final score of 20-17.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Cardinals Released Former Chiefs Wide Receiver Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals made a minor change to their roster this Tuesday, waiving wide receiver Andre Baccellia. Baccellia, 25, had two receptions for 12 yards through the first two games of the regular season. Arizona's passing attack isn't exactly reliant on Baccellia. Zach Ertz, Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch, James Conner,...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Cowboys Are Re-Signing Wide Receiver On Wednesday

On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys waived rookie wideout Dennis Houston. Roughly 24 hours later, he rejoined the team. After clearing waivers this Wednesday afternoon, Houston was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News was first to report this news. Houston, an undrafted rookie out...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
ClutchPoints

Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

In Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are coming off tremendous wins in Week 2, and it will be interesting to see who gets another win this week. Here we will discuss our Packers Week 3 predictions for their game against the Buccaneers.
GREEN BAY, WI
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy