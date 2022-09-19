New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 3 game?

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 3 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 3 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on Fox.

The Saints are a 3.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 3 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Saints 24, Panthers 21

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Panthers have lost both of their games this season by a combined five points. They will suffer another close loss against the division rival Saints."

Draft Kings : Take the Saints to cover vs. Panthers

It writes: "The Saints’ receiving corps of Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, and Jarvis Landry has continued to impress, while Baker Mayfield and the Panthers are still struggling to find their groove. As long as Jameis Winston is able to rest up and stay healthy after playing through a back injury on Sunday against the Bucs, the Saints should be able to cover the spread in Week 3."

NFL Week 3 odds :

Fan Duel : Saints will cover against Panthers in Week 3

Tyler Maher writes: "One of these teams will bounce back with a win in Week 3 (barring a tie, of course), and the Saints seem like the better bet. They gave the Buccaneers a tough time in Week 2 without Alvin Kamara, so getting him back should help them beat a Panthers squad that has already dropped two games against beatable opponents."

Fansided : Go with the Saints in game vs. Panthers

Joe Summers writes: "Michael Thomas' return alongside Jarvis Landry and rookie Chris Olave give the Saints plenty of weapons to torture Carolina's weak secondary, while the time is ticking on Rhule's tenure as head coach. Look for New Orleans to win a sixth consecutive game as road favorites as Mayfield ensures a miserable day thanks to the Saints' defensive pressure."

More: NFL Week 3 schedule, television information: How to watch Week 3 NFL games

SB Nation : Saints 21, Panthers 10

It writes: "I expect the Saints to do enough to contain the Panthers offense while on defense and the Saints offense to be conservative but still put up enough points to win."

ESPN : Panthers have a 50.9% chance to win the game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Saints a 48.5% shot at picking up the victory.

More: NFL power rankings Week 3: Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars jump

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 3 game?